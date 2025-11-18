Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Of Elon Musk Making A Lottery Of The Elections? (Closed)

by

See https://www.reuters.com/world/us/elon-musk-promises-award-1-mln-each-day-signer-his-petition-2024-10-20/.”HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, Oct 19 (Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk promised on Saturday to give away $1 million each day until November’s election to someone who signs his online petition supporting the U.S. Constitution.And he wasted no time, awarding a $1 million check to an attendee of his event in Pennsylvania aimed at rallying supporters behind Republican Donald Trump.”The same goes on in Moldavia where Russia:https://www.politico.eu/article/pro-russia-oligarch-network-influence-eu-moldova-elections-voter-bribery-disinformation/”A pro-Russian oligarch is at the center of a web of cash and influence designed to help the Kremlin pay ordinary Moldovans to vote against closer ties with the West during nationwide elections later this month, according to authorities in the Eastern European nation.”Is this what world politics have become, a lottery?

#1

I think what you meant to asks is….” what do you think of Elon musk making a mockery of the elections…”

#2

We know politics are not to be trusted, but these open lotteries are a step beyond!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
