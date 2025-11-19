22 Of The Coolest Things We Have Seen On Amazon This Week

Ever find yourself scrolling through Amazon at 2 AM, wondering if you really need a grim reaper tea infuser or a Chia Pet shaped like Bob Ross? Same though! And we are here to help you embrace your inner impulse buyer, because we’ve rounded up 22 of the coolest, quirkiest, and most downright random finds that Amazon has to offer.
From gadgets that will help you relax to products that are so bizarre, they’re practically begging to be meme-d, this list is a testament to the endless possibilities of online shopping. So, put on your comfiest pajamas, grab a snack, and prepare to embark on a journey of retail therapy that’s as weird and wonderful as the internet itself.
#1 Forget Candles, This Flame Diffuser Is Actually Lit! Create That Cozy Comfy Atmosphere With None Of The Fire Hazzard
Review: “I love this! It looks like a real fire & is so relaxing. Super easy to work. I put water in, 3 drops of lavender oil, put the lid on & pressed the button. Pressing the button again turns the light off but keeps the diffuser going. It comes with a USB that was long enough to plug in on my wall & still reach my nightstand. It auto shuts off after 10 hours or when the water is too low which is a nice safety feature.” – Danielle Barber
Image source: amazon.com, Danielle Barber
#2 Tired Of Wearing Your Pet’s Fur As A Fashion Statement? A Deshedding Tool Will Have You (And Your Furniture) Fur-Free In No Time
Review: “Wowwww!! I thought we were getting a lot of fur off our mini Maine coon mix with our regular cat brush, but I had no idea how much we were missing until I bought this comb! Bella is visibly sleeker, and happier, after 2 good de-shedding combing sessions. The best part is that she LOVED it, which says a lot, because she typically will only allow a few swipes of the brush at a time. But with this comb, she even let me get her BELLY fur!!! For a cat who rarely likes being touched for more than 10 seconds, that is incredible!” – Rebecca Headley
Image source: amazon.com, Destiny
#3 This Stormtrooper Decanter And Glass Set Will Have You Feeling Like A True Imperial Officer
Review: “It is crystal clear the shape is perfect and it is such a neat decanter. It’s light weight and easy to pour. Very comfortable hand feel and delicate.” – candy
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Ditch The Sad, Store-Bought Patties! This Burger Master Makes 8 Perfect Patties At Once, So You Can Have A Backyard BBQ That’ll Make Your Neighbors Drool
Review: “I love everything about it. I love the size of the hamburgers. I love having the exact same size hamburger so they all cook evenly. I love how I can put some ground beef in there and put it in the freezer for when I need it. Very happy with my purchase.” – Cheryl E
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Ditch The Pills And Embrace The Chill. This Migraine Relief Cap Cap Is The Drug-Free Way To Soothe Your Headache And Get Back To Your Day
Review: “This thing doesn’t even need to go in the fridge to work. It provides a nice cool comfortable compression and blocks out the light. At room temp it’s cool, if I want it colder I open it and set it over my a/c vent for a few minutes. I love this thing, money well spent.” – Kelsey Crawford
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda
#6 Remote Control Always Mia? Problem Solved! This Sofa Organizer Caddy Has A Dedicated Spot For Your Clicker (And Your Phone, And Your Snacks…)
Review: “I got tired of having my remote, glasses, meds, snacks all over the place. So this organizer on Amazon and purchased it. It’s great…The prefect size for all the things I need to have near me after my surgery… I love it… may order another soon.” – S. Hee
Image source: amazon.com, S. Hee
#7 Late Nights Got Your Eyes Looking Like They Partied Harder Than You Did? This Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel Will De-Puff And Brighten, So You Can Face The Day
Review: “I’m 30 years old with combination skin. I really needed something to help plump the skin around my eyes. I would say the hyaluronic acid in this stuff does the job. Amazing price point for what you get with this.” – Thread Witch
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#8 A Full Face Cooling Mask Gives You That Polar Plunge Effect Without Getting Your Hair Wet
Review: “This Mask is easy to use and comfortable to wear, it stays soft and flexible when frozen and really works fast.” – sybille crom
Image source: amazon.com, Shelley Barquero
#9 Fishy Fingers? No Problem! This Stainless Steel Wonder Will Have Your Hands Smelling Neutral In No Time.
Review: “I was skeptical but decided to try it since it was affordable. This works! I don’t go to bed with my hands smelling like onions and garlic anymore.” – Bre
Image source: amazon.com, RMV
#10 If You Would Kill For A Cup Of Tea, This Grim Reaper Tea Infuser Has Your Name On It
Review: “LOVE THIS! I happily made my tea at work, giggling and smiling the whole time! Getting to use it really made my day. It did a wonderful job of keeping the loose tea contained.” – Dora L.
Image source: amazon.com, Avid83
#11 Corner Piece Lovers, Rejoice! Every Slice Is An Edge Piece With This Baker’s Edge Brownie Pan!
Review: “I did finally make some brownies with the pan and they were so amazing! My husband raved about them and everyone kept asking where I got the pan! It’s very sturdy and well-made, I would highly recommend it!” – Hdeaton27
Image source: amazon.com, Hdeaton27
#12 Suction, Heat, Massage, And Light Therapy… Is There Anything This Revo Massager Can’t Do?
Review: “As an active runner and athlete, I’m always looking for recovery modalities. The REVO massage cupper is just what I needed! You can use it on all your major muscles and apply heat and red light therapy during the session. It feels great and pairs well with their massage oil. As a physical therapist, I will be using this on my patients and look forward to seeing their results and enhanced recovery!” – Deb E.
Image source: amazon.com, Deb E.
#13 Dry, Cracked Nose Got Your Pup Feeling Ruff? Snout Soother Will Have Their Snoot Back To Boop-Able In No Time
Review: “Hasn’t been 2 weeks just yet and the results are amazing. The right side of my dogs nose is completely flat and smooth. This product goes in well with just rubbing with finger but for the more raised areas I would scoop a tiny amount with the top of my nail and blob and pat onto the drier raised areas to prevent rubbing off the dry parts. I got the 1 ounce and pretty sure this will last me a couple months since I only have been applying once a day. My dog doesn’t seem to mind having it on as he doesn’t try to lick it off.” – T.G
Image source: amazon.com, T.G
#14 A Laundry Turtle Large Is The Shell-Shocking Solution For Wrangling Your Laundry Like A Pro
Review: “The product was exactly as advertised. Came on time and the material is very good. This is probably one of the best laundry creations. Just tested and it actually works. Also, it came with a mesh laundry bag for delicate clothes, which is a plus. Would definitely recommend it.” – Samboneh
Image source: amazon.com, Samboneh
#15 Your Plumber’s About To Be Out Of A Job. Tub Shroom Prevents Clogs And Saves You Money – It’s A Win-Win
Review: “My daughter has long hair. This Tubshroom catches the hair before it can clog the drain. Easy to clean, easy to use. Very effective!” – Sadiemags
Image source: amazon.com, Anna Madison
#16 Your Houseplants Are About To Get A Whole Lot More Interesting. This Venus Fly Trap Will Be The Talk Of Your Next Dinner Party (And Maybe Even Help You Get Rid Of Those Pesky Fruit Flies).
Review: “Amazing little guys purchased a month ago and transplanted them almost 2 weeks ago they are happy and healthy soon I’ll start feeding them and watch them grow even more I love these things.” – Michael lucas
Image source: amazon.com, SEB
#17 Accio, Deliciousness! The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook Will Transport Your Taste Buds To The Wizarding World With Over 150 Magical Recipes
Review: “I purchased this book for my daughter so she could make Harry Potter recipes with her son. It was a big hit. She recently made the shepherds pie from the book and it was delicious.” – V. Kline
Image source: amazon.com, Tori
#18 Mosquitoes Got You Itching Like Crazy? The Bug Bite Thing Will Suck The Itch Away
Review: “This product was easy to use, just create a suction on your skin. I use for mosquitoes. It’s most effective if you notice the bite right away before it has a chance to spread. It doesn’t get all the mosquito saliva out, but it significantly reduces the appearance and itchiness. It even provides temporary relief for the existing bites.” – Emi
Image source: amazon.com, Cara See
#19 Thirsty For Nostalgia? Quench That Craving With This Vintage-Style Coca-Cola Toothpick Dispenser
Review: “It’s easy to use and keeps the toothpicks covered. I love it!” – SusanM
Image source: amazon.com, Misty D. Taylor
#20 Spill-Proof Your Netflix Binges! This Sofa Armrest Tray Keeps Your Drinks Secure And Your Couch Stain-Free
Review: “Exactly what I needed! Fits perfectly on my wide couch arm. Plenty of space for a drink and remotes.” – SH LLP
Image source: amazon.com, Michelle Kornoelje
#21 Which Came First, The Chicken Or The Egg? Well, With This Egg Separator, It Was The Yolk
Review: “I saw this and had to have it! We raise our own chickens, and my daughter loves to bake to use up the eggs. Might as well have some fun when separating egg whites and yolks!” – Andi Crater
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Happy Little Plants? You Betcha! A Bob Ross Chia Pet Is The Perfect Gift For Any Art Lover Or Plant Enthusiast
Review: “This was purchased for a co-worker who loves Bob Ross. Didn’t realize he would enjoy it as much as he is! He trims it, sends pics, and is on his second time planting. Super fun!” – Kim M. Gagnon
Image source: amazon.com, Alycia
