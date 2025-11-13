30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

by

3D printing has been around for much longer than you might think; almost 40 years in fact. But it’s only recently that the potential of this technology has begun to be realized, advances in sensors, 3D printing software and materials mean that the most incredible objects can now be produced with a 3D printer.

We here at Bored Panda have put together a list of things that people have made with this technology, and your jaw will drop with the complexity and size of some of these 3D printed objects. From houses and cars to prosthetic limbs, photographs brought to life and 3D art, scroll down below to check out the absolute coolest things people have created with this awesome technology, and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1 Toucan With A Reconstructed Beak Done Throughout 3D Printing

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: DraftDraw

#2 See-Through Prosthetics 3D-Printed From Titanium

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: William Root

#3 A Neighbor 3D Printed A Walker For His Crippled Little Buddy

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: KANNABULL

#4 A Prosthetic Arm I Made For A Friend

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: Kuester

#5 3D-Printed Classical Paintings That Let The Blind “See” Famous Art For The First Time

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: The Unseen Art project

#6 My Brother Is In A Wheelchair And Is Starting His First Job At Google Next Week. People Said I Should Make Him The Google Logo, But That’s No Fun So I Made This For His Desk

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: surviro

#7 I Came Back To My Apartment To Find That My Roommate 3D Printed A T-Rex Shower Head

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: austintbarnett

#8 3D Printed Shell For An Injured Tortoise

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: The Animal Avengers

#9 My Moms 3D Printed Cast. She Can Take A Shower With It!

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: xventriloquist

#10 3D Printed Doorstop

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: captaincurrylaughingmaniacally

#11 Chloe’s 3D Printed Walking Assistant

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: kittenxlady

#12 3D-Printed Plastic Cast That Uses Ultrasound To Heal Broken Bones Faster

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: Deniz Karasahin

#13 A Friend Nailed Halloween And 3D Printed His Own Face

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: CaptainMumble

#14 Our 3D Print Failed Half Way Through. This Is How We’ve Been Using It

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: KingVeemo

#15 Cubone Corgi

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: kamuicosplay

#16 3D Printed Violin

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: 3dvarius

#17 Student In My Country Made Mostly 3D Printed 1:1 Moveable Bb-8 Model As Her Engineer’s Thesis As Final Work Ending Her Studies. She Also Programmed An App Which Let You Control The Robot

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: SaltyGenguMain1337

#18 Not Inherited, But 3D Printed

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: dirtyjava

#19 3D Printed And Painted My Cat

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: JeffersonHi

#20 3D-Printed Vases That Give Plastic Bottles A Second Life

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: DesignLibero

#21 Friend Made A Luggage Tag With Her 3D Printer

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: Photosynthesexual

#22 Darth Vader Pen Holder

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: willcalderone0630

#23 As A 16 Year Old Guy With Nosy Parents, This Has By Far Been My Most Useful Print

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: tpr_2

#24 My Friend Made This Costume For Dragoncon… With A 3D Printer

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: captain8ball

#25 3D Printed ‘Game Of Thrones’ Lamp

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: Kvant 3D Printing

#26 Proof That Perseverance Pays Off… My Full Iron Man Suit, Printed In Many, Many Pieces On My Tiny Up Mini Over 6 Months

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: JayLuvLL

#27 Fully-Articulated 3D Printed Mesh Gown, Worn By Burlesque Icon Dita Von Teese

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: Michael Schmidt, coolcat1441

#28 I 3D Printed My Son’s Brain Using Data From His MRI

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: st314

#29 3D Printed Rims

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: Proteon

#30 This House Was 3D-Printed In Just 24 Hours For Less Than $11k

30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

Image source: Apis Cor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Captured The Breathtaking Beauty Of The Coromandel
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Vladimir Putin Image is Now Officially Illegal to Share in Russia
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2017
Ground Floor Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “Unforgiven”
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2014
Westworld season 1 interesting moments
The Top 20 Shows That Have Come Out in the Last 5 Years
3 min read
May, 11, 2018
What to Know About Bilal Hazziez from 90 Day Fiance
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2023
I Turned 3000 Kilograms Of Clothing Destined For Landfill Into An Art Installation
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.