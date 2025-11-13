30 Times People Used 3D Printers And Created Brilliant Stuff

3D printing has been around for much longer than you might think; almost 40 years in fact. But it’s only recently that the potential of this technology has begun to be realized, advances in sensors, 3D printing software and materials mean that the most incredible objects can now be produced with a 3D printer.
We here at Bored Panda have put together a list of things that people have made with this technology, and your jaw will drop with the complexity and size of some of these 3D printed objects. From houses and cars to prosthetic limbs, photographs brought to life and 3D art, scroll down below to check out the absolute coolest things people have created with this awesome technology, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1 Toucan With A Reconstructed Beak Done Throughout 3D Printing
Image source: DraftDraw
#2 See-Through Prosthetics 3D-Printed From Titanium
Image source: William Root
#3 A Neighbor 3D Printed A Walker For His Crippled Little Buddy
Image source: KANNABULL
#4 A Prosthetic Arm I Made For A Friend
Image source: Kuester
#5 3D-Printed Classical Paintings That Let The Blind “See” Famous Art For The First Time
Image source: The Unseen Art project
#6 My Brother Is In A Wheelchair And Is Starting His First Job At Google Next Week. People Said I Should Make Him The Google Logo, But That’s No Fun So I Made This For His Desk
Image source: surviro
#7 I Came Back To My Apartment To Find That My Roommate 3D Printed A T-Rex Shower Head
Image source: austintbarnett
#8 3D Printed Shell For An Injured Tortoise
Image source: The Animal Avengers
#9 My Moms 3D Printed Cast. She Can Take A Shower With It!
Image source: xventriloquist
#10 3D Printed Doorstop
Image source: captaincurrylaughingmaniacally
#11 Chloe’s 3D Printed Walking Assistant
Image source: kittenxlady
#12 3D-Printed Plastic Cast That Uses Ultrasound To Heal Broken Bones Faster
Image source: Deniz Karasahin
#13 A Friend Nailed Halloween And 3D Printed His Own Face
Image source: CaptainMumble
#14 Our 3D Print Failed Half Way Through. This Is How We’ve Been Using It
Image source: KingVeemo
#15 Cubone Corgi
Image source: kamuicosplay
#16 3D Printed Violin
Image source: 3dvarius
#17 Student In My Country Made Mostly 3D Printed 1:1 Moveable Bb-8 Model As Her Engineer’s Thesis As Final Work Ending Her Studies. She Also Programmed An App Which Let You Control The Robot
Image source: SaltyGenguMain1337
#18 Not Inherited, But 3D Printed
Image source: dirtyjava
#19 3D Printed And Painted My Cat
Image source: JeffersonHi
#20 3D-Printed Vases That Give Plastic Bottles A Second Life
Image source: DesignLibero
#21 Friend Made A Luggage Tag With Her 3D Printer
Image source: Photosynthesexual
#22 Darth Vader Pen Holder
Image source: willcalderone0630
#23 As A 16 Year Old Guy With Nosy Parents, This Has By Far Been My Most Useful Print
Image source: tpr_2
#24 My Friend Made This Costume For Dragoncon… With A 3D Printer
Image source: captain8ball
#25 3D Printed ‘Game Of Thrones’ Lamp
Image source: Kvant 3D Printing
#26 Proof That Perseverance Pays Off… My Full Iron Man Suit, Printed In Many, Many Pieces On My Tiny Up Mini Over 6 Months
Image source: JayLuvLL
#27 Fully-Articulated 3D Printed Mesh Gown, Worn By Burlesque Icon Dita Von Teese
Image source: Michael Schmidt, coolcat1441
#28 I 3D Printed My Son’s Brain Using Data From His MRI
Image source: st314
#29 3D Printed Rims
Image source: Proteon
#30 This House Was 3D-Printed In Just 24 Hours For Less Than $11k
Image source: Apis Cor
