Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Are The Worst Horror Movie Cliches? (Closed)

I’m a huge fan of horror movies! But God knows there’s a lot of clichés in there. We often get bad movies. Pandas, describe here the worst shots!
#1
An intro with trashy music and morbid images. If the film starts with that, it’s a bad start for me: I give it 15 minutes of testing, no more.
A corridor with lights that gradually go out as the hero runs. So cliché. It’s not even scary anymore.
The hero who opens the door of a fridge to drink something. We expect someone to be behind the door when he closes it. So cliché.
