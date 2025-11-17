Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Are The Worst Horror Movie Cliches? (Closed)

by

I’m a huge fan of horror movies! But God knows there’s a lot of clichés in there. We often get bad movies. Pandas, describe here the worst shots!

#1

An intro with trashy music and morbid images. If the film starts with that, it’s a bad start for me: I give it 15 minutes of testing, no more.

A corridor with lights that gradually go out as the hero runs. So cliché. It’s not even scary anymore.

The hero who opens the door of a fridge to drink something. We expect someone to be behind the door when he closes it. So cliché.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
27 Stories Of Future Spouses Who Were Left Or Practically Left At The Altar, As Told By Folks In This Online Community
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Make Roadworthy Decals For City Cyclists!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Miniature Scenes Inside Jewelry By Isabell Kiefhaber
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
169 Oddly Satisfying Food Photos That We Can’t Stop Looking At
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Japanese Artist Uses Traditional Painting Styles In Modern Ways, Here Are 52 Of Their Best Works
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Abandoned Places And Femininity
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.