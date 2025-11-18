Hey Pandas, What’s An Odd Habit You Do Sometimes? (Closed)

Just be appropriate!
#1
while online, since idk how people actually look or sound like, i just imagine it based off of their pfps. if we use my pfp as an example, then i would imagine rottmnt donnie and his voice, even though i look and sound completely different. its kinda fun imagining stuff like this :D
#2
i have this thing called a “safe show”
its basically a show that i can recommend to people (usually irl). i call it a safe show because its a show that seems fitting for my age group, is not that controversial, and well liked so people don’t judge me when i tell it to them. its a show that i enjoy fairly well and have watched, so if asked any questions, i can respond! for example, in class, my teacher asked everyone what show they would recommend people to watch, and i said young sheldon. i love that show, but if you know me, then you know my fav show is rottmnt. its just that my “safe show” is young sheldon.
#3
> I have this strange habit of walking in autopilot mode. Whenever I’m on a familiar path, I tend to zone out and just keep walking, but as soon as I approach a crosswalk or any potential hazards, my full attention kicks in again.
• Being used to inhaling the scent of books prior to reading, enjoying the smell of paper.
#4
My weird habit is that sometimes when I hear or think a word, I’ll count each letter on the fingers of one hand, and try and fit all of the letters onto either only one hand or both hands together, but I can use a letter twice. I feel unsatisfied and irritated if I do this and the word doesn’t fit. Yes, I understand how weird this is. Anyone else do this?
#5
When doing household chores, I sing nonsense syllables to myself.
