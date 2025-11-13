Someone Was Looking For A New House, Found This Listing With A Basement Sex Dungeon (20 Pics)

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele get ready to move to the suburbs because Redfin has found the listing for you – and the best part is the sex swing is already provided. Nestled away in the sleepy suburbs of Maple Glen, a suburb of Philadelphia is a 5,000-square-foot Colonial, fully furnished property that on the inside is anything but traditional. Sure it has all the basic amenities and furnishings, but take a look downstairs and you will find out why the listing agent of the home, Melissa Leonard, calls it “50 Shades of Maple Glen.”

Someone was looking for a new home in the suburbs and stumbled upon this stunning listing. At first, it seemed like the ideal place

Image credits: realtor

“Oh. Nice large suburban home. Cool…”

Image credits: realtor

“Wow that kitchen!”

Image credits: realtor

“Nice natural light…fireplace..normal real estate listing…”

Image credits: realtor

“Cool a bedroom….weird bed but ok…”

Image credits: realtor

“Oh….wait…”

Image credits: realtor

“Is that…”

Image credits: realtor

“Could it be?”

Image credits: realtor

“Pretty sure we’ve got a….”

Image credits: realtor

“BASEMENT SEX DUNGEON!”

Image credits: realtor

Naturally, people started digging around on the internet for more photos of the place

Image credits: maisonxs

‘Sexy mood lighting’ to give the basement the right atmosphere

Image credits: maisonxs

Woa that wooden X in the corner looks like it might tip over if you get too crazy

Image credits: maisonxs

They even provide you with you with an array of sex toys on the wall talk about fully furnished indeed

Image credits: maisonxs

Image credits: maisonxs

A wooden doll posed in the right position in case you weren’t sure how to use this one

Image credits: maisonxs

Image credits: maisonxs

Image credits: maisonxs

Image credits: maisonxs

People on the internet loved the house and found the whole story very entertaining

