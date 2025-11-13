Someone Was Looking For A New House, Found This Listing With A Basement Sex Dungeon (20 Pics)

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele get ready to move to the suburbs because Redfin has found the listing for you – and the best part is the sex swing is already provided. Nestled away in the sleepy suburbs of Maple Glen, a suburb of Philadelphia is a 5,000-square-foot Colonial, fully furnished property that on the inside is anything but traditional. Sure it has all the basic amenities and furnishings, but take a look downstairs and you will find out why the listing agent of the home, Melissa Leonard, calls it “50 Shades of Maple Glen.”
Someone was looking for a new home in the suburbs and stumbled upon this stunning listing. At first, it seemed like the ideal place
Image credits: realtor
“Oh. Nice large suburban home. Cool…”
Image credits: realtor
“Wow that kitchen!”
Image credits: realtor
“Nice natural light…fireplace..normal real estate listing…”
Image credits: realtor
“Cool a bedroom….weird bed but ok…”
Image credits: realtor
“Oh….wait…”
Image credits: realtor
“Is that…”
Image credits: realtor
“Could it be?”
Image credits: realtor
“Pretty sure we’ve got a….”
Image credits: realtor
“BASEMENT SEX DUNGEON!”
Image credits: realtor
Naturally, people started digging around on the internet for more photos of the place
Image credits: maisonxs
‘Sexy mood lighting’ to give the basement the right atmosphere
Image credits: maisonxs
Woa that wooden X in the corner looks like it might tip over if you get too crazy
Image credits: maisonxs
They even provide you with you with an array of sex toys on the wall talk about fully furnished indeed
Image credits: maisonxs
Image credits: maisonxs
A wooden doll posed in the right position in case you weren’t sure how to use this one
Image credits: maisonxs
Image credits: maisonxs
Image credits: maisonxs
Image credits: maisonxs
People on the internet loved the house and found the whole story very entertaining
Follow Us