Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Are Some Good And Funny Differences Between USA And Europe? (Closed)

I read some comments on BP about how articles often list the bad or shocking differences between the USA and Europe. And it’s true there are a lot of these posts.
So I wanted to make one with only the good, weird, and funny differences between us. And please skip the obvious healthcare/school/vacation things… I’m looking for the small and personal ones ;-)
Here’s one from me: the fact that every state in the USA has its own catchphrase always makes me giggle… Who came up with these ones??
#1
One is a country and the other a continent to start with
#2
My uncle has a fiancée from Boston (we’re in the uk), so whenever they’re around we swap accents; it’s hilarious, she suggests a cuppa and a scone or the footie on the telly every five minutes and I end up sounding like every high school movie trope at once having a stroke.
#3
Many words have different meanings. F*g = cigarette Rubber = eraser knock you up = come see you. I’m American and those are a few I remember from living in London
