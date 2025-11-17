Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Are Some Good And Funny Differences Between USA And Europe? (Closed)

by

I read some comments on BP about how articles often list the bad or shocking differences between the USA and Europe. And it’s true there are a lot of these posts.

So I wanted to make one with only the good, weird, and funny differences between us. And please skip the obvious healthcare/school/vacation things… I’m looking for the small and personal ones ;-)

Here’s one from me: the fact that every state in the USA has its own catchphrase always makes me giggle… Who came up with these ones??

#1

One is a country and the other a continent to start with

#2

My uncle has a fiancée from Boston (we’re in the uk), so whenever they’re around we swap accents; it’s hilarious, she suggests a cuppa and a scone or the footie on the telly every five minutes and I end up sounding like every high school movie trope at once having a stroke.

#3

Many words have different meanings. F*g = cigarette Rubber = eraser knock you up = come see you. I’m American and those are a few I remember from living in London

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
