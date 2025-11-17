Geek Jewelry: Redefining Fanart Through Jewelry (18 Pics)

My name is Orion. I am a Jewelry Designer that has been making jewelry since 2013. I moved from Polymer clay to Steampunk, choosing to study it professionally – just to become a Geek Jewelry Designer.
I believe that in the world we currently live in fanart merch in terms of jewelry is mostly produced in China by large gaming companies or even when collaboration happens. It’s also usually mass-produced with designs that are somewhat predictable or just not of high enough quality. I’ve opened my brand of geek jewelry to give a breath of fresh air to the community and its fanart. Thus, my works can be considered as high Fanart.
Hopefully, my designs give you some new perspective on jewelry or geek art or perhaps will just make you smile, which is a win-win for me.
#1 Pikachu Inspired Ring Design
#2 Sailor Moon Inspired Cat Rings – Luna And Artemis
#3 Jigglypuff Inspired Ring Design
#4 Raichu Inspired Ring Design
#5 Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring Design
#6 Pikachu Evolution Ring Set
#7 Venti – Genshin Impact Inspired Lyre Ring
#8 Kda Evelynn – League Of Legends – Lasher Inspired Ring
#9 Loki – Marvel Inspired Scepter Pendant
#10 Shiny Staryu Inspired Ring
#11 Layla – Genshin Impact Inspired Ring
#12 Kazuha – Genshin Inspired Maple Ring
#13 Pikachu Inspired Ring Design
#14 Staryu Inspired Ring
#15 Kda Evelynn – League Of Legends Inspired Heart Ring
#16 Akali – League Of Legends Inspired Earrings
#17 Pantheon = League Of Legends Inspired Spear Pendant
#18 Pyke – League Of Legends, Ult Inspired Ring
