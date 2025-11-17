Geek Jewelry: Redefining Fanart Through Jewelry (18 Pics)

My name is Orion. I am a Jewelry Designer that has been making jewelry since 2013. I moved from Polymer clay to Steampunk, choosing to study it professionally – just to become a Geek Jewelry Designer.

I believe that in the world we currently live in fanart merch in terms of jewelry is mostly produced in China by large gaming companies or even when collaboration happens. It’s also usually mass-produced with designs that are somewhat predictable or just not of high enough quality. I’ve opened my brand of geek jewelry to give a breath of fresh air to the community and its fanart. Thus, my works can be considered as high Fanart.

Hopefully, my designs give you some new perspective on jewelry or geek art or perhaps will just make you smile, which is a win-win for me. 

#1 Pikachu Inspired Ring Design

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#2 Sailor Moon Inspired Cat Rings – Luna And Artemis

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#3 Jigglypuff Inspired Ring Design

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#4 Raichu Inspired Ring Design

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#5 Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring Design

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#6 Pikachu Evolution Ring Set

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#7 Venti – Genshin Impact Inspired Lyre Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#8 Kda Evelynn – League Of Legends – Lasher Inspired Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#9 Loki – Marvel Inspired Scepter Pendant

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#10 Shiny Staryu Inspired Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#11 Layla – Genshin Impact Inspired Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#12 Kazuha – Genshin Inspired Maple Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#13 Pikachu Inspired Ring Design

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#14 Staryu Inspired Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#15 Kda Evelynn – League Of Legends Inspired Heart Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#16 Akali – League Of Legends Inspired Earrings

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#17 Pantheon = League Of Legends Inspired Spear Pendant

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

#18 Pyke – League Of Legends, Ult Inspired Ring

Image source: OrionGeekJewelry

