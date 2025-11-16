Hey Pandas, What Do You Like More, Youtube Or Twitch? (Closed)

by

I want your opinions so I know where to start live streaming.

#1

WTF is Twitch?

#2

personally, I find twitch to be more grueling as you spend more time livestreaming

#3

youtube – dont want to watch things live – want to skip the boring parts

#4

Youtube! So many videos plus I know people livestream on Twitch, but you can also livestream on Youtube. Also, I enjoy watching Youtube Shorts.

#5

Both are good. I like YouTube videos more than vods but I like Twitch more for streaming.

#6

I don’t have twitch so I can’t exactly say but it would be nice to be able to watch Ranboo when he’s live instead of having to watch VODs all the time. Something about watching old streams on YouTube just feels less interactive, you know? Then again, YouTube is my life and you could never separate me from it, so…

#7

Twitch

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
100 Of The Most Awesome Things In Life As Shared Online By People
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Dad Sits For 30 Hours Straight To Get Identical Tattoo To His 8-Year-Old’s Birthmark
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Wet Hot American Summer
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp Episodes 5 & 6 Review: “Dinner”/”Electro-City”
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2015
40 Of The Most Amazing Archaeological Discoveries Shared On This Educational Twitter Page
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Parents Having A Pretty Miserable Day
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Of The Strangest Things That Kids Said To Their Parents
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.