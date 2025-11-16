Hey Pandas, What Do You Like More, Youtube Or Twitch? (Closed)

I want your opinions so I know where to start live streaming.
#1
WTF is Twitch?
#2
personally, I find twitch to be more grueling as you spend more time livestreaming
#3
youtube – dont want to watch things live – want to skip the boring parts
#4
Youtube! So many videos plus I know people livestream on Twitch, but you can also livestream on Youtube. Also, I enjoy watching Youtube Shorts.
#5
Both are good. I like YouTube videos more than vods but I like Twitch more for streaming.
#6
I don’t have twitch so I can’t exactly say but it would be nice to be able to watch Ranboo when he’s live instead of having to watch VODs all the time. Something about watching old streams on YouTube just feels less interactive, you know? Then again, YouTube is my life and you could never separate me from it, so…
#7
Twitch
