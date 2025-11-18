Emmys 2024 Joke Left Meryl Streep In Shock — And Divided Viewers

Meryl Streep turned heads this past Sunday at the 76th Emmys after she was the subject of an unexpected joke.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia costars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney took the stage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which Streep was nominated for.

The two presenters started debating what the category meant, and the conversation led to Streep being compared to a “jockstrap.” 

The camera then panned to The Devil Wears Prada star, who was caught wearing a stunned expression.

Meryl Streep looked surprised after Emmy hosts called her a “jockstrap”

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here to honor the comedic performances that hold everything in place,” McElhenney said. “They show crucial support when it’s really needed.”

Olson later replied, “Much like a jockstrap. What you were describing sounds very much like a jockstrap.”

Her husband gave a pause, disagreeing at first before giving in, saying, “No, it doesn’t! These roles make sure everything stays secure. Without this support, the whole package falls apart… alright, this does sound like a jockstrap.”

The audience began to laugh when Olsen sarcastically asked, “Are you calling Meryl Streep a jockstrap?” to which McElhenney replied, “No! I’m so sorry, Meryl.”

Streep was seen looking down on the floor and jokingly mouthing, “Oh, God.”

Viewers weren’t sure whether Streep was actually offended or playing it off as a joke

The Internet had dividing views on Streep’s reaction.

“I don’t know who wrote the #EmmyAwards tonight, but the dialogue is soooo cringe. They just compared Meryl Streep to a jock strap. Yeah, it’s that bad,” someone said.

Another added, “Wow. Meryl Streep did NOT like that jockstrap joke.”

Others applauded the Mamma Mia! Star for going along.

“Meryl Streep’s face w the jockstrap joke. Standing ovation in my house rn,” one commented. 

The American actress seemed to have a great night, regardless of her reaction to the joke

While Streep did not end up winning, she was seen smiling and laughing throughout the night.

Showing up in a baby pink Alexander McQueen suit adorned with bows and glasses, Streep was sitting next to her Only Murders co-star Martin Short during the show, amidst rumors that they are an item.

While Short has denied any dating allegations, the two have been spotted acting flirty in public on several occasions.

Streep and Short can be seen looking amused during the show

