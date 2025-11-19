29 ‘Quality Of Life’ Habits And Hacks Netizens Say They Wish They’d Done Sooner

There’s a lot to be said for quality of life, and sometimes, the tiniest changes can improve things dramatically. Ideally, these things shouldn’t cost much, require much sacrifice, or disturb your existing work-life balance.

One person asked the internet, “What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?”, and netizens were only too happy to share the life-changing hacks and habits that worked for them. Tuck into this list of our favorites.  

#1

Saying “no” without an essay attached.

Image source: GuaranteeChemical736, Zan Lazarevic

#2

Deleting insta, FB, X and TikTok.

Image source: StatisticianSouth766, Piotr Cichosz

#3

Going no contact with toxic family.

Image source: moadottir, freepik

#4

Go for a walk. Every day. Your mood will improve, just being outside.

Image source: Randy___Giles, Frank van Hulst

#5

Adopting cats. Who knew these fluffy bastards would make me so happy.

Image source: Appropriate_Sky_6571, freepik

#6

Cutting loose friends who were never really friends.

Image source: More_Garage_2439, Getty Images

#7

I Stopped allowing my family’s religious beliefs to restrict me and just lived the way I wanted to.

Image source: TumbleDw33b, The Yuri Arcurs Collection

#8

Living closer to my job. My commute is about 7 minutes. I have more time and more money.

Image source: shadwfiend, Getty Images

#9

Quitting a toxic job. I never knew just how much it could affect your mental health until I got a better job. I put up with SO much c**p for years because I thought that was how it was at all jobs. Now I’m so much happier. I don’t burst into tears before my shift. I don’t have daily panic attacks because I’m worried about my boss screaming at me in front of other people. It was so liberating to be rid of my old job.

Image source: RumHam24, andreypopov

#10

Plan something in the middle of week, don’t wait to live your life only on the weekends.

Image source: tmoneydungeonmaster, Lala Azizli

#11

Don’t be angry all the time. You waste so much time, energy and emotional maturity being angry.

Image source: inkedkoi, engin akyurt

#12

Solo trips. to the beach, to the flea market, literally wherever. solo trips are just so freeing. just grab a coffee, play your favorite songs at full volume in the car and go wherever you want for however long you want, and it’s just so ✨peaceful✨.

Image source: quantumturbines, freepik

#13

Stopped drinking.

Image source: ElJefeTurdBurger, Lia Bekyan

#14

Getting a decent mattress. Having insanely hot baths before bed. 

I sleep so much better now. .

Image source: Wolf_Cola_91, krakenimages.com

#15

Becoming a birder. Physically I get outside and walk more. Emotionally I feel connected with nature and it lifts my spirits instantly, no matter how blue I’m feeling. And mentally it helps to keep me sharp, identifying birds by sight and sound, researching species, learning and discovering their behaviors. Plus, I’m more aware of the need for conservation. And as a bonus I connect with other bird lovers here on reddit and through a membership to the pocadt The Science of Birds which has brought me hours of enjoyment and education. The hobby doesn’t cost much at all, depending on how involved I choose to be. It’s literally given me something to look forward to and focus on during some of the roughest days I’ve faced.

Image source: Illustrious_Button37, Dulcey Lima

#16

Hiring a monthly cleaner.

Image source: OkGoat8632, freepik

#17

Therapy and getting a bidet. (They’re unrelated).

Image source: casual_creator, yanin.k

#18

Job/company change.

Companies aren’t out for your best interests, even if you have a genuinely great boss/manager.

I stayed in my first post-college job for far too long and massively stunted my savings potential.

Image source: Frosty_Elk_5241, UK Black Tech

#19

Money.

Image source: saello, Mathieu Turle

#20

Divorced my a*****e wife!

Image source: Bazzacadabra, freepik

#21

Consistent workout routine.

Image source: iamxheartless, Brooke Cagle

#22

Buying 3 Blahaj stuffed sharks from Ikea. I went from falling asleep in 20 minutes to 5.

Image source: WrightingCommittee, Mike Liu

#23

Therapy, my god. I wish I had started like 10 years earlier. I’d be so much less medicated and further ahead in my life.

Image source: lookforfrogs, freepik

#24

Coming out of the closet, I did so when I was 22, wish I came out at 13 when I realized I was gay.

Image source: orion455440, freepik

#25

Stopped eating sugar/sugary things and drinking a lot more water. No more aching knee (I’m old lol) and no more acid reflux. Also haven’t had a cavity in 8 years and don’t get that weird ‘furry teeth’ feeling after food.

Image source: Jay-Dee-British, fabrikasimf

#26

Running. I hated it for months. I was doing it because I wanted to pick up a hobby, but I have a bit of an [obsession with] things that give off adrenaline. I loved the feeling of finishing a few miles of a run and coming home, showering and that sit down right after. The mind clarity during and after is a game changer.

Image source: most-negative_karma, Fellipe Ditadi

#27

I stopped wearing synthetic fabrics, for one. Didn’t matter what season it was, I was always uncomfortable, getting rashes, overheating…traded out every piece I owned for wool, linen, and silk, and have been comfortable ever since.

Image source: Emissary_awen, freepik

#28

Daily bike riding. Also, quit eating in restaurants every day.

Image source: Hawkgrrl22, freepik

#29

LASIK eye surgery.

Image source: Hot_Cow_9444, romanzaiets

