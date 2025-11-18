Stunning Shots Of Beautiful And Unusual Places Around The Globe By This Photographer (29 Pics)

Kristina Makeeva is a famous photographer from Moscow with over 1.2 million Instagram followers. She travels a lot in pursuit of capturing beautiful and unusual places around the world, from the calm lakes of Switzerland to the lively markets of Morocco.
Kristina’s work highlights the natural beauty and cultural richness of our planet, like in her amazing photos of the unique island of Socotra. Through her photography, she invites people to see and appreciate places that are unlike any other.
More info: Instagram | ipai.ru | Facebook
#1 Socotra Island
Image source: hobopeeba
#2 New Zealand
Image source: hobopeeba
#3 Iceland
Image source: hobopeeba
#4 Bluebells Season In England
Image source: hobopeeba
#5 Lake Baikal
Image source: hobopeeba
#6 Autumn In Canada
Image source: hobopeeba
#7 Mont Saint-Michel Castle, France
Image source: hobopeeba
#8 Mt. Fuji, Japan
Image source: hobopeeba
#9 Kenya
Image source: hobopeeba
#10 Thailand
Image source: hobopeeba
#11 Russia, Anapa, Sukko
Image source: hobopeeba
#12 Isabella Plantation, London
Image source: hobopeeba
#13 Poppy Field, Kazakhstan
Image source: hobopeeba
#14 Rhododendrons In Japan, Rhododendron Festival, Shiofune Kannon-Ji
Image source: hobopeeba
#15 Mariposas Monarcas, Mexico
Image source: hobopeeba
#16 Magic Namib Desert, Namibia
Image source: hobopeeba
#17 The Small Island Of Socotra
Image source: hobopeeba
#18 Socotra, Kalisan Canyon
Image source: hobopeeba
#19 Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany
Image source: hobopeeba
#20 Turkiye Between Istanbul And Ankara
Image source: hobopeeba
#21 Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon, Maldives
Image source: hobopeeba
#22 Hitachi Seside Park, Japan
Image source: hobopeeba
#23 Socotra Island
Image source: hobopeeba
#24 Soneva Jani, Maldives
Image source: hobopeeba
#25 Hegra, Alula, Saudi Arabia
Image source: hobopeeba
#26 Gadisar Lake, India
Image source: hobopeeba
#27 Skinny House In London, England
Image source: hobopeeba
#28 Red-Red Stones Of Namibia
Image source: hobopeeba
#29 Hormoz Island, Iran
Image source: hobopeeba
