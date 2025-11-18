Stunning Shots Of Beautiful And Unusual Places Around The Globe By This Photographer (29 Pics)

Kristina Makeeva is a famous photographer from Moscow with over 1.2 million Instagram followers. She travels a lot in pursuit of capturing beautiful and unusual places around the world, from the calm lakes of Switzerland to the lively markets of Morocco.

Kristina’s work highlights the natural beauty and cultural richness of our planet, like in her amazing photos of the unique island of Socotra. Through her photography, she invites people to see and appreciate places that are unlike any other.

More info: Instagram | ipai.ru | Facebook

#1 Socotra Island

Image source: hobopeeba

#2 New Zealand

Image source: hobopeeba

#3 Iceland

Image source: hobopeeba

#4 Bluebells Season In England

Image source: hobopeeba

#5 Lake Baikal

Image source: hobopeeba

#6 Autumn In Canada

Image source: hobopeeba

#7 Mont Saint-Michel Castle, France

Image source: hobopeeba

#8 Mt. Fuji, Japan

Image source: hobopeeba

#9 Kenya

Image source: hobopeeba

#10 Thailand

Image source: hobopeeba

#11 Russia, Anapa, Sukko

Image source: hobopeeba

#12 Isabella Plantation, London

Image source: hobopeeba

#13 Poppy Field, Kazakhstan

Image source: hobopeeba

#14 Rhododendrons In Japan, Rhododendron Festival, Shiofune Kannon-Ji

Image source: hobopeeba

#15 Mariposas Monarcas, Mexico

Image source: hobopeeba

#16 Magic Namib Desert, Namibia

Image source: hobopeeba

#17 The Small Island Of Socotra

Image source: hobopeeba

#18 Socotra, Kalisan Canyon

Image source: hobopeeba

#19 Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Image source: hobopeeba

#20 Turkiye Between Istanbul And Ankara

Image source: hobopeeba

#21 Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon, Maldives

Image source: hobopeeba

#22 Hitachi Seside Park, Japan

Image source: hobopeeba

#23 Socotra Island

Image source: hobopeeba

#24 Soneva Jani, Maldives

Image source: hobopeeba

#25 Hegra, Alula, Saudi Arabia

Image source: hobopeeba

#26 Gadisar Lake, India

Image source: hobopeeba

#27 Skinny House In London, England

Image source: hobopeeba

#28 Red-Red Stones Of Namibia

Image source: hobopeeba

#29 Hormoz Island, Iran

Image source: hobopeeba

