Funniest Rick and Morty One-Liners That Became Instant Memes

Adult Swim’s hit animated sitcom Rick and Morty has long become a cultural phenomenon. Over the years, it has delivered some of the sharpest, weirdest, and most quotable moments in modern television. The show has survived on its dark humor, biting satire, and iconic one-liners that have turned into viral memes.
Whether it is Rick Sanchez’s cynical wit or Morty Smith’s nervous breakdowns, these characters have kept audiences hooked to the show. The one-liners often mock social norms or sometimes break the fourth wall. Whether a die-hard fan of the show or a casual viewer who has seen the viral memes, these lines are impossible to ignore. As audiences await the premiere of its eighth season, these are the funniest one-liners on Rick and Morty that became viral memes.
1. “Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!”
Rick first used the iconic catchphrase “Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!” in season 1, episode 5 (“Meeseeks and Destroy”). Rick invented the catchphrase based on Arsenio Hall’s catchphrase on his late-night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show. He first used it when joking about the Meeseeks Box.
Although initially assumed to be an expression of happiness, Birdperson later revealed its true meaning. According to Birdperson, the iconic catchphrase translates in his language to “I am in great pain, please help me.” With the revelation of its true meaning, the “Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!” meme is used to mock toxic positivity or when someone’s having a rough day but wants to pretend otherwise.
2. “I’m Pickle Rick!”
Unsurprisingly, the one-liner, “I’m Pickle Rick!” came from one of Rick and Morty’s best episodes. The one-liner sticks out because of the sheer randomness of Rick turning himself into a pickle to avoid therapy. Adapted into a meme, “I’m Pickle, Rick!” is used in over-the-top celebratory posts and troll comments. It’s also used as ironic motivational memes, like telling someone they can achieve anything, if Rick could turn himself into a pickle.
3. “You Son of a B***h, I’m In!”
“You Son of a B***h, I’m In” is a recurring catchphrase in Rick and Morty. Several characters use it, making it memorable and catchy for audiences. Unsurprisingly, it became an instant viral meme. When used as a meme, it means someone enthusiastically agrees to a plan. More often than not, it’s a dumb plan.
4. “Nobody Exists on Purpose. Nobody Belongs Anywhere. Everybody’s Gonna Die. Come Watch TV”
Morty Smith is the originator of the famed meme, “Nobody Exists on Purpose. Nobody Belongs Anywhere. Everybody’s Gonna Die. Come Watch TV.” He makes the statement in season 1, episode 8 (“Rixty Minutes”) while trying to convince Summer to stay, after she opts to leave the family. The one-liner is often used in depressed memes and existential quote graphics. The catchphrase stands out as it is both disturbing and hilarious in its honesty. It hits unexpectedly hard during a conversation about life’s meaning.
5. “Get Schwifty!”
Never one to disappoint, Rick performs one of the show’s earworm songs. Once heard, it cannot be “unheard.” The catchphrase comes from the bizarre episode of the same name in season 2, episode 5. Earth has to impress the giant alien head by performing a song. Rick’s vulgar and awkward jam “Get Schwifty” becomes an anthem of ridiculousness. However, the alien is pleased and places Earth in an intergalactic musical competition. As a meme, “Get Schwifty!” is used to caption wild party pics, random dance clips, or sarcastically when something completely weird is happening.
6. “What, so everyone’s supposed to sleep every single night now? You realize that nighttime makes up half of all time?”
It didn’t take long for audiences to know that Rick and Morty was going to be a hit. Its eight seasons prove the show remains an audience favorite with a growing fan base each season. Viewers got a meme-worthy one-liner quite early in the show in its self-titled pilot episode. After depriving Morty of his needed night sleep because of his adventures, Rick gets defensive by turning sleep deprivation into a pseudo-scientific rebellion. The meme is often a reaction meme about insomnia or productivity obsession. Often used to justify grinding, studying late, or refusing to follow societal norms. While these make the list, Rick and Morty is replete with never-ending one-liners that have become iconic and meme-worthy, especially on Reddit.
Follow Us