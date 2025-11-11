50 Adorable Pics To Celebrate Hedgehog Day

by

Did you know that hedgehog’s spikes are actually hair stiffened by keratin? Better be easy on that new keratin shampoo that you bought. But we’re sure you won’t be surprised by a definitely scientific fact that hedgehogs are absolutely adorable.

We have gathered some empirical data to ground our claim. Today is Hedgehog Appreciation Day, what better time to spread the message? So here it is. Help us collect more evidence of cute by uploading your photos of these tiny creatures!

#1 Hello, Human

Image source: biddythehedgehog

#2 My Hedgehog Drives Me Everywhere

Image source: germoid

#3 The Happiest Little Hedgehog

Image source: TheNom

#4 Mummy Hedgehog With Her Mini-me Baby

Image source: yepright

#5 Hedgehog Wearing A Tiny Knitted Pom Pom Hat

Image source: LmintLevente

#6 Just A Hedgehog Practicing Its Camouflage

Image source: alkynesofthings

#7 Baby Hedgehog

#8 Hedgehog Muffins

Image source: PineappleCat

#9 Since A Lot Of People Enjoyed The Scraggly One Toothed Hedgehog Here He Is After His Bath Last Night

Image source: Bretjessie

#10 Little Hedgehog Named Darcy

Image source: darcytheflyinghedgehog

#11 Hedgehog Covered In Bubbles

Image source: RandomAnnie84

#12 Meet Biddy, The Travelling Hedgehog

Image source: biddythehedgehog

#13 Baby Bear Had A Baff

Image source: The Regina Monologues

#14 I Showed My Friend (Who Owns A Hedgehog) The “Enthusiastic Hedgehog” Meme. Two Days Later She Sent Me This Pic

Image source: rob79

#15 My Best Friend Just Sent Me This Picture Of Her Hedgehog

Image source: ARRRcade

#16 Hedgehog To The Sky!

Image source: Kentrole

#17 Baby Hedgehog

Image source: imgur.com

#18 I Take My Hedgehog Grocery Shopping, And No One Tells Me To Stop

Image source:  LethalLlama1887

#19 My Scraggly One Toothed Hedgehog Found His Way Into My Shoe. I Guess It’s His Now

Image source: Bretjessie

#20 Hogs’ Time Out

#21 Hedgehogs Make Great Cuddle Buddies! My Shiba Inu Toby Loves Him

#22 Cute Hedgehog Floating In A Bath Tub

Image source: AyumiMimiko

#23 Cute Hedgehog

#24 I Took This Picture Of My Hedgehog Smiling And Meditating

Image source: Radljost

#25 If I Fits, I Sits

Image source: darcytheflyinghedgehog/

#26 A Hedgehog With A Strawberry On Its Head

Image source: potterarchy

#27 Where Two Worlds Meet

Image source: Edwin Kats

#28 Birthday Boy

#29 Hedgehog Beauty Sleep

Image source: maki_hari

#30 Chilled

Image source: Mark Bridger

#31 Hedgehog In Avocado Heaven

Image source: NPO

#32 Penelope The Hedgehog In Her New Pink Tent!

Image source: pinkpiratecow

#33 Silly Hedgehog, You’re Not A Pear

Image source: MundoCani

#34 Hedgehog In A Cup

Image source: niccalv2015

#35 When The Parents Are Gone For The Day The Hedgehogs Will Play!

Image source:  biddythehedgehog

#36 Rub A Dub Dub One Hedgie In The Tub

Image source: huffandpuff_hedgehogs

#37 Her Silly Smile

#38 Edge Hog

Image source: cam1021

#39 No More Pictures Please!

#40 He’s So Happy

Image source: West Coast Hedgehogs

#41 My Hedgehog, Jeffrey, In A Tea-cup

Image source: birdkowski

#42 Hedgie

Image source: goku_the_hedgie

#43 Baby Hedgehog

Image source: ersilva

#44 Here’s My Hedgehog With A Cheese Grater

Image source: Kery

#45 My Little Albino Hedgehog Named … Hedgehog

#46 Prickly Hedgehog Ball Of Love!

#47 My Hedgehog Is Cuter Than Your Honor Student

Image source: azimuth36

#48 Little Prickles

Image source: Mark Bridger

#49 Undercover Agent Jb

#50 Baby Hedg

Image source: Ran

