50 Adorable Pics To Celebrate Hedgehog Day

Did you know that hedgehog’s spikes are actually hair stiffened by keratin? Better be easy on that new keratin shampoo that you bought. But we’re sure you won’t be surprised by a definitely scientific fact that hedgehogs are absolutely adorable.
We have gathered some empirical data to ground our claim. Today is Hedgehog Appreciation Day, what better time to spread the message? So here it is. Help us collect more evidence of cute by uploading your photos of these tiny creatures!
#1 Hello, Human
Image source: biddythehedgehog
#2 My Hedgehog Drives Me Everywhere
Image source: germoid
#3 The Happiest Little Hedgehog
Image source: TheNom
#4 Mummy Hedgehog With Her Mini-me Baby
Image source: yepright
#5 Hedgehog Wearing A Tiny Knitted Pom Pom Hat
Image source: LmintLevente
#6 Just A Hedgehog Practicing Its Camouflage
Image source: alkynesofthings
#7 Baby Hedgehog
#8 Hedgehog Muffins
Image source: PineappleCat
#9 Since A Lot Of People Enjoyed The Scraggly One Toothed Hedgehog Here He Is After His Bath Last Night
Image source: Bretjessie
#10 Little Hedgehog Named Darcy
Image source: darcytheflyinghedgehog
#11 Hedgehog Covered In Bubbles
Image source: RandomAnnie84
#12 Meet Biddy, The Travelling Hedgehog
Image source: biddythehedgehog
#13 Baby Bear Had A Baff
Image source: The Regina Monologues
#14 I Showed My Friend (Who Owns A Hedgehog) The “Enthusiastic Hedgehog” Meme. Two Days Later She Sent Me This Pic
Image source: rob79
#15 My Best Friend Just Sent Me This Picture Of Her Hedgehog
Image source: ARRRcade
#16 Hedgehog To The Sky!
Image source: Kentrole
#17 Baby Hedgehog
Image source: imgur.com
#18 I Take My Hedgehog Grocery Shopping, And No One Tells Me To Stop
Image source: LethalLlama1887
#19 My Scraggly One Toothed Hedgehog Found His Way Into My Shoe. I Guess It’s His Now
Image source: Bretjessie
#20 Hogs’ Time Out
#21 Hedgehogs Make Great Cuddle Buddies! My Shiba Inu Toby Loves Him
#22 Cute Hedgehog Floating In A Bath Tub
Image source: AyumiMimiko
#23 Cute Hedgehog
#24 I Took This Picture Of My Hedgehog Smiling And Meditating
Image source: Radljost
#25 If I Fits, I Sits
Image source: darcytheflyinghedgehog/
#26 A Hedgehog With A Strawberry On Its Head
Image source: potterarchy
#27 Where Two Worlds Meet
Image source: Edwin Kats
#28 Birthday Boy
#29 Hedgehog Beauty Sleep
Image source: maki_hari
#30 Chilled
Image source: Mark Bridger
#31 Hedgehog In Avocado Heaven
Image source: NPO
#32 Penelope The Hedgehog In Her New Pink Tent!
Image source: pinkpiratecow
#33 Silly Hedgehog, You’re Not A Pear
Image source: MundoCani
#34 Hedgehog In A Cup
Image source: niccalv2015
#35 When The Parents Are Gone For The Day The Hedgehogs Will Play!
Image source: biddythehedgehog
#36 Rub A Dub Dub One Hedgie In The Tub
Image source: huffandpuff_hedgehogs
#37 Her Silly Smile
#38 Edge Hog
Image source: cam1021
#39 No More Pictures Please!
#40 He’s So Happy
Image source: West Coast Hedgehogs
#41 My Hedgehog, Jeffrey, In A Tea-cup
Image source: birdkowski
#42 Hedgie
Image source: goku_the_hedgie
#43 Baby Hedgehog
Image source: ersilva
#44 Here’s My Hedgehog With A Cheese Grater
Image source: Kery
#45 My Little Albino Hedgehog Named … Hedgehog
#46 Prickly Hedgehog Ball Of Love!
#47 My Hedgehog Is Cuter Than Your Honor Student
Image source: azimuth36
#48 Little Prickles
Image source: Mark Bridger
#49 Undercover Agent Jb
#50 Baby Hedg
Image source: Ran
