I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I’d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

Hi everyone, I’d like to share some of my best artwork from 2019/2020.
I’d love to hear your thoughts on it. Tell me how you think I could improve, what you like, what you don’t. What’s boring, what’s unusual? Rip it apart, don’t hold anything back.
I’ve found myself in a bit of a creative hole in the past year; most of my artwork hasn’t turned out to have the mood or style I was hoping for. I’m currently looking back through it all, trying to see how I can improve. I figured you all might spot something I missed.
I work nearly entirely in watercolor, which is as rewarding as it is limiting. The metallic paints are by Coliro Finetec.
More info: Facebook | deviantart.com | Instagram
