I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I’d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

by

Hi everyone, I’d like to share some of my best artwork from 2019/2020.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on it. Tell me how you think I could improve, what you like, what you don’t. What’s boring, what’s unusual? Rip it apart, don’t hold anything back.

I’ve found myself in a bit of a creative hole in the past year; most of my artwork hasn’t turned out to have the mood or style I was hoping for. I’m currently looking back through it all, trying to see how I can improve. I figured you all might spot something I missed.

I work nearly entirely in watercolor, which is as rewarding as it is limiting. The metallic paints are by Coliro Finetec.

More info: Facebook | deviantart.com | Instagram

#1

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#2

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#3

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#4

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#5

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#6

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#7

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#8

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#9

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#10

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#11

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#12

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#13

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#14

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#15

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

#16

I Have Been Painting For The Last 2 Years, And Now I&#8217;d Like To Hear What You Think (16 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Shining Girls”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Buddy vs. Duff
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2019
Five Reasons You Should Watch “Divided States”
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2018
I Combine Photography And Veterinary Medicine Into Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Created These Collages Using Beeswax (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
7 Mysteries Outer Banks Season 3 Finally Solved
3 min read
Feb, 29, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.