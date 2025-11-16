Hey Pandas! What’s One Recommendation You Have For Bored Panda?

I’ve seen many people comment about things BP (Bored Panda) does that’s not really liked. I’m curious if anyone would care to bring those upfront, something to look at and add too. Many BP will improve after these suggestions!
#1
I usually scroll by “latest”. I would love it if when I am done reading an entry and hit the back icon, the back page would be where I left off. I hate having to scroll to get back to where I was when I clicked on the link. As well, I don’t understand the points system. I really enjoy the site. Thanks!
#2
Several things, but I’ll say the most obvious one…
The downvoting/suspension policy really sucks. There are lots of discussions about this. It’s supposed to serve as an auto moderation system in which BP assumes if a comment gets 10 downvotes, it must be spam/hate speech, so the person will be banned. Totally unrealistic because you can get 10 downvotes really quickly if your opinion wasn’t popular, especially in threads with controversial topics.
I suggest they find a different system, for example make it easier to report actual trolls, and don’t get regular pandas banned anymore.
At the very least though, they should state this policy more clearly (on the website itself) because I’m convinced lots of downvotes come from new members who don’t know about this. They think it’s Ok to downvote because they don’t know it will get someone banned.
(I’m using the words suspended and banned interchangably but for those who don’t know, the first time one of your comments receives -10, your account will be suspended for 1 day; next time it happens, for 5 days; third time, banned permanently. )
#3
Only one?!?!!…. oh well… mainly the downvoting system i have been suspended twice for commenting my opinion on something when i wasnt being rude nor racist… pls bp if u read this pls fix the downvoting to where we dont get banned 🥺plz
#4
How about a Bored Panda story board where every Panda can help keep a story going. No more than one paragraph (be reasonable, not a huge paragraph or one that intentionally ends the story) and see what we can come up with.
How about a Baby Panda where our wee ones can feel included, ask for advise, whatever without fear.
#5
The rating system is totally bizarre. I am not competitive so I don’t like how my posts receive or don’t receive points based on BP’s judgments.
#6
Fix truncating threads. It’s ridiculous when a thread with 32 posts is cut down to the top 30, and then you have to click a link to see the last two. IMHO you shouldn’t shorten a thread that has 50 or fewer posts, and the truncation should be at least five, or ten.
#7
Again the downvote system which is abused in order to get a person banned.
I’m on my last life just for being banned for random comments someone didn’t like i.e I thanked an American pilot for his service and had haters from every corner downvote me , another time for a self depreciating joke about myself!!!
Why not have admin/moderators that can close comments down or ‘mute’ a person who is spamming the ‘I make a million dollars clicking on sites’ posts.
The admin could be chosen from long standing PB members. I also visit Chive Nation, the I can has Cheezeburger sites, plus The DoDo and have none of these problems there.
#8
A search function which can list all posts, challenges, ask pandas etc that are open for participating right now.
