Hey Pandas, What Are Your Special Interests? (Closed)

I’m super happy when people ask me about mine and let me infodump, and I wanna hear allllll about the things you love!
#1
well if hobbies then: drawing and singing(in the shower lol)
but fandoms then TMNT!!! :DDDD
#2
Anime, anime, anime, music, music, more music….. And my cat!
#3
Paleontology, geology, art, my ocs and building their worlds, and WOF
#4
Right now, constellations
#5
Lord of the rings, dogs, and art.
#6
They change a lot, but currently: POTC, fnaf, the Welcome Home ARG, and gender science :)
I could literally rant about any of these for at least half an hour
#7
Heartstopper, Five Nights At Freddy’s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, Dinosaurs, and animatronics. I have a wide variety of interests.
#8
Art, guitar, crocheting, gardening (in that order)
#9
BIRDS. Especially seabirds and birds of prey. And birds that *are* prey. And cool birds. And songbirds. And pretty birds. And smart birds. And stupid birds. And ugly birds. And did I mention inappropriately named birds?
#10
ok ima get downvotes for this but my special interest is movies, mangas that involves killing,i find people getting hurt in movies entertaining or getting killed. Im worried i might kill someone one day lol,cant get therapy we broke af bro id rather kill myself
#11
Books, history, my euphonium, neurodiversity.
#12
Softwilly Music
(iykyk😩)
