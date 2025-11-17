Hey Pandas, What Are Your Special Interests? (Closed)

by

I’m super happy when people ask me about mine and let me infodump, and I wanna hear allllll about the things you love!

#1

well if hobbies then: drawing and singing(in the shower lol)

but fandoms then TMNT!!! :DDDD

#2

Anime, anime, anime, music, music, more music….. And my cat!

#3

Paleontology, geology, art, my ocs and building their worlds, and WOF

#4

Right now, constellations

#5

Lord of the rings, dogs, and art.

#6

They change a lot, but currently: POTC, fnaf, the Welcome Home ARG, and gender science :)

I could literally rant about any of these for at least half an hour

#7

Heartstopper, Five Nights At Freddy’s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, Dinosaurs, and animatronics. I have a wide variety of interests.

#8

Art, guitar, crocheting, gardening (in that order)

#9

BIRDS. Especially seabirds and birds of prey. And birds that *are* prey. And cool birds. And songbirds. And pretty birds. And smart birds. And stupid birds. And ugly birds. And did I mention inappropriately named birds?

#10

ok ima get downvotes for this but my special interest is movies, mangas that involves killing,i find people getting hurt in movies entertaining or getting killed. Im worried i might kill someone one day lol,cant get therapy we broke af bro id rather kill myself

#11

Books, history, my euphonium, neurodiversity.

#12

Softwilly Music
(iykyk😩)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“At Night She Will Tell Me, Crying, That She Wished I Died Instead Of Mommy”: 30 Parents Tell Of The Things Their Kids Do That Absolutely Break Their Hearts
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Embarrassed All Of Us”: Prosecutor Suspended After Viral Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Entitlement
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Here Are The Finalists For The Urban Photo Awards 2021 (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 30-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
30 People Share Anonymous Confessions That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.