Woman Claps Back When She Gets Shamed For Her Wedding Guest Attire, Airs Out Chat Screenshots

It’s not only white that guests have to avoid wearing to weddings. Any other hue that’s similar to it is also usually off-limits, as in certain lighting and especially in photos, it can resemble white too much. But with so many options to choose from, this shouldn’t be a problem, right?
Well, misunderstandings still happen. Like in this story, where a woman who intended to wear a bright yellow jumpsuit she ordered online received a pale one instead. To be safe, she checked in with the bride about it and got the green light to wear it. For some reason, she still got dirty looks on the day because of it, which ended up evolving into a whole situation.
Any color that’s too similar to white should be avoided by wedding guests
Ultra-pale yellow can be easily mistaken for white
The last thing the bride and groom want on their special day is to be upstaged by their guests. While that’s unlikely to happen, it’s still better to be on the safe side and avoid certain colors and styles so as not to upset the couple. White is an obvious no-no (unless the invite calls for it), but what some guests might not be aware of is that they have to steer clear of anything that comes close to it.
This includes ivory, patterns with a white base, beige, cream, champagne, and light pastels, too. Ultra-pale yellow, pink, gray, or icy blue can be easily mistaken for white under certain lighting. Those types of colors tend to be photographed to look like white, too. So if your butter yellow or pale pink outfit feels too close to any variation of white, you probably shouldn’t wear it. Once you start questioning it, it’s a sign that you should choose something else to wear.
While these may be the worst choices for wedding guest attire, there are a few other colors that might come off as a little gauche.
“Unless it is a wild disco party, avoid colors that really stand out,” says stylist Micaela Erlanger. “Avoid neons, avoid red, avoid anything that’s super loud. Unless, of course, your friend’s getting married at a rave. And don’t get me wrong—I’m sure that’s happened before!”
It’s also not recommended to wear the same hues as the bridal party, which might require some asking around. Denim (too casual!) and lots of glitter (it’s the couple’s time to shine) should remain in your closet for the next occasion as well.
“In my book, you can never go wrong with black and navy”
To help guests choose from the overwhelming options and prevent them from wearing something too similar to white, the couple can provide them with a mood board for inspiration.
“Now more than ever, this idea of giving your guests recommendations or suggestions, along with the dress code, has become more common practice,” Erlanger says.
“I’m frequently asked to provide mood boards that are linked to clients’ wedding websites with suggestions for what guests should wear. Part of the invitation design, and part of the idea of curating your event, also includes really fun attire recommendations. By no means is it an instruction manual, but it points guests in the right direction.”
Some of the go-to colors that guests can wear include darker blues, blacks, emeralds, purples, and pinks—any darker or jewel tone is acceptable. Among this year’s wedding guests, polka dots and floral patterns were a popular choice, paired with glamorous old Hollywood silhouettes.
“I always encourage people to use their fashion choices as a way to have fun and show what they love,” says wedding stylist Beth Chapman. “That said, you also want to be appropriate. In my book, you can never go wrong with black and navy. Both are safe choices if you’re concerned about how dressy you should be.”
People wondered why the woman didn’t just wear something different
