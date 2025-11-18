I Took 23 Portraits Of Children Surrounded By The Beauty Of Icelandic Nature

I looked for the beauty in everyday life in my countryside in Iceland, where I have lived for seven years, and these are just a few of the pictures.

I have always been interested in photographing my three children playing in nature and when I see beautiful moments appear in everyday life. Seven years ago, I moved from the capital to the northern countryside of Iceland. Life there suddenly became quiet and simple and allowed me to work again on what I have a passion for: the small moments that unfortunately so often slip by us in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

More info: sollamatt.is | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

