We Just Adopted Our Son 2 Weeks Ago, And I Couldn’t Resist Photographing Him With Our Bunny

by

There’s nothing sweeter than a brand new sleeping baby, except a brand new sleeping baby and a precious little bunny!

We just adopted our son Finn two weeks ago and couldn’t be more smitten! While we were waiting for him to arrive I’ve been photographing our bunny Lucy in his baby hats. I was photographing Finn the other day and couldn’t resist bringing our sweet bunny Lucy in for a few pictures.

I could never have imagined the cuteness that would happen next, they cuddled right up cosy next to each other and melted my heart. I’m sure these two will be good buddies as Finn grows up.

More info: Instagram

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
