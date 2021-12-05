Meet The Cast of Shipping Wars

There was once a time when a show being canceled meant that it was gone forever. In more recent years, however, we’ve seen several canceled shows be brought back to life for various reasons. A&E’s Shipping Wars is one of the latest to get a second chance, and fans couldn’t be any more excited. The show follows a group of shippers who found a unique niche by shipping extremely large and unusual items. The shippers participate in auctions to win shipments and things can get pretty intense. Now officially in its 8th season, Shipping Wars is ready to pick up where it left off. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Shipping Wars.
Marc Springer
Marc Springer has been a fixture on Shipping Wars since season one, and during that time he has become a fan favorite. When he first started his career in shipping, it was simply a way to bring in some money when his first business started to struggle. However, after all of these years, he’s still involved in shipping and he isn’t afraid to get a little competitive. Outside of his work and his role on the show, Marc seems to be a pretty low-key person.
Jennifer Brennan
Jennifer Brennan is another cast member who has been on the show since the very beginning. Some people may underestimate her, but Jennifer is just as tough and capable as any other shipper. She never shies away from massive hauls and she’s transported some very interesting things over the years. Outside of her work, Jennifer is a proud and devoted mother and she loves spending time with her family.
Jarrett Joyce
Jarrett Joyce may not have as much shipping experience as some of the other people on the show, but he’s never let that stand in his way. However, since he is a relative newcomer, he’s gotten stuck with some shipments that other people have passed up. Needless to say, he’s shipped some very unique things including kittens and a cannon from the Civil War.
Dusty Davie
With a name like Dusty Davie, this guy is a pretty hard person to forget. He joined the cast during season six and many fans would agree that he’s been a welcome addition. He comes from a family with a long history in the trucking business, so the amount of knowledge he has is incredibly impressive. At the same time, however, he is committed to carving out his own path. He never shies away from difficult situations and he’s willing to transport just about anything.
Todd and Tamera Sturgis
There are lots of shippers who fly solo, but Todd and Tamera Sturgis have found that there’s lots of power in teamwork. The pair began their shipping careers shortly after they got married, and they never imagined that they’d still be doing it more than 20 years later. Although they have very different approaches to things, they always manage to balance each other out. When they get some time off from work, they both enjoy spending time outdoors.
Jessica Samko
In an industry that is mostly dominated by men, it would be easy for Jessica Samko to feel intimidated. In reality, however, many of the guys she works with are probably intimidated by her. Jessica is the kind of person who doesn’t take any crap from anyone, and she’s always willing to do whatever needs to be done. Sure, she may not be as experienced as some of the other cast members, but her determination makes up for it.
Christopher Hannah and Robbie Welsh
Christopher has been driving trucks for more than a decade, and during that time he has established himself as a successful entrepreneur who specializes in transporting unique items. Even though he spends a lot of time focusing on his business, that isn’t the only thing on his priority list. He is a dedicated husband and father who loves spending time with his family and being out in nature. His wife, Robbie, is an important part of his team and she works just as hard as he does. If anyone thinks that he only keeps her around because of their relationship, they might want to think again.
Bill Lloyd
Bill Lloyd may not be a cast member in the same sense as everyone else on the list, but he’s an important part of the show nonetheless. Bill has been narrating Shipping Wars since 2014 and he’s always brought something special to the show. Over the years, he’s worked on several other shows including Crime 360.