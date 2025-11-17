Hey Pandas, Share Tips For Battling Dysphoria (Closed)

Share your experiences.
Sorry about the troll down there, please ignore them completely. I don’t have any tips as I have never experienced dysphoria, but I thought there should be something more positive on this post. To everyone who has ever been targeted by the troll (or anyone else), you are all incredible people who don’t deserve any of the hate you have been given. Please don’t listen to anything the troll (or anyone else negative) says, they are a deeply troubled person. Regardless of how others perceive you, you are all cared for by many people. I love all of you guys ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Something that I have found helps, aside from baggy clothes that hide everything, is figuring out what parts of your body you think helps you present your chosen way and focusing on them. For example if you think your jawline is a good masc aspect, then get a haircut that flaunts your jawline. Also learning what kinds of styles hide things like chests is a good way to build a gender affirming closet. If you swim a lot sites like TomboyX have compression swim tops and other gender affirming swim wear. Researching and using tools is always a good way to combat dysphoria.
Stay safe darlings
thanks @fair_weather_rose but dudeeeeeeee that guy isnt even bothering to learn my gender to harras me lol
Hoodies are great, but not sustainable in the summer. I tend to wear men’s cargo shorts and oversized t shirts with my binder. It really depends what you’re feeling dysphoria about. If you have a specific thing, comment on my post and I might be able to help
btw i cant comment bc my account needs to be approved
@cartoon.ghosts its mostly my shoulders, i dont like them being broad like they are
yea i usually wear a sweater which helps but also ive found dark clothes to help bc it kinda blends with my hair, but yea sure lets trade
✨ hoodies✨
i cant get over how bad my dysphoria is but i hope it gets better for u!
honestly idk how to say this: YOU ARE F-ING BEAUTIFUL EVEN IF YOU HATE YOUR BODY. HONESTLY- QUEEN, KING, DIGNIFIED RULER, GO GET THAT TOP SURGERY GO WATCH VIDEOS ON HOW TO MAKE YOUR VOICE HIGHER/DEEPER JUST KNOW YOU ARE LIVING PROOF THAT TRANS/GENDERFLUID/AGENDER/NONBINARY/BIGENDER/ETC ARE ALL GORGEOUS
Gender dysphoria is a mental health condition. Please treat it as such and I’m so sorry that you are battling with that. It’s like, if somebody told you they were hearing voices (sign of schizophrenia, you wouldn’t tell that “oh those thoughts are normal, just listen to them). I hope you can get true help and not fall into the trap of dangerous surgeries. Do research on hormone therapy and surgeries, and they don’t have the best success rate and can often lead to other complications.
