Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Coincidence That Has Ever Happened To You?

As long as it revolves around your life, there’s no rules.

#1

This isn’t really a huge coincidence, but I have the same birthday as my great great godmother.

#2

Not the biggest, but in class one time my teacher started talking about a snow storm warning, and as soon as he started talking about it I got a notification for a snow storm warning

#3

I was in a school test, and it said: “rewrite the sentence with correct punctuations”
and the sentence said: :My great grandparents moved to America from Germany. that exact thing happened to me.

#4

#5

