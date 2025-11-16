Hey Pandas, What Are Some Cleaning Tricks Or Myths You Know Of That Not Many Others Know About? (Closed)

I’ve heard about charcoal cleaning fireplace glass shields, baking soda cleans basically everything, vinegar is an alternative to Windex, deodorizer, and sanitizer. Same with lemon. I’ve not bought dryer sheets in a few years with little static issues, and I’ve been using much less laundry soap.
What other kinds of knowledge can you share with us that you’ve never heard mentioned by anyone else?
Does anyone know an easy way to clean baseboard water heaters? Is there something people tend to always do that they should stop doing now?
#1
Cleaning vinegar is super cheap and is a great cleaner for many surfaces. It works great to remove hard water deposits.
Also it kills toenail fungus
Big cheap bottles of vinegar usually found on the bottom shelf, 2qt for $1.50
#2
Today it is safe to use dish soap on castiron. In the past soap wasn’t used because of the caustic ingredients in them.
To remove rust from an iron cookware use a 1:1 solution of vinegar and water. Let soak for up 10 minutes and rinse. Repeat until all rust is removed then wash with soap and water.
To remove old thick sticky seasoning from cast iron heat pan to 125°f, spray with oven cleaner, place in a plastic bag (shopping bag) for 30 minutes, rinse, repeat until clean. Wash with soap and water.
Don’t season cast iron with vegetable or olive oil. These can go rancid quickly. Use Grapeseed or Flaxseed oil. They create a smooth, hardened surface. When seasoning do so 10° to 20° below the oil’s smokenpoint for an hour and repeat until satisfied. Continued use of cast iron keeps it seasoned even after every wash.
#3
If you’re out of a carpet cleaning solution for accidents in the house, soak up as much as you can with a paper towel, mix a 1:1 solution of vinegar and water, spray it thoroughly on the area, and let it sit for ten minutes. Then sprinkle baking soda on it, which will react with the vinegar to bring the smell and stuff out. Let that sit for about 15 minutes and then vacuum up the baking soda.
Should get rid of the smell and prevent stains.
#4
vacuum a hand full of washing pulver and after every use of the vacuum cleaner your flat smells like fresh cloth
