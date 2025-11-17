If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

by

Galyna Shevtsova is an artist who works not only in her studio; her space is not limited to a room. She has small equipment to draw sketches and etudes everywhere. The inspiration comes from everywhere when you’re out for a walk or chatting with friends in a coffee shop. But it also happens that she draws with children who have come to the neighbor’s house to see what’s new with the artist and to be the first viewer of her new artistic selection.

It is interesting to paint with children because every time it is a look at a still life or a local landscape from a different perspective, a different vision. Children are more open in their perception of what they depict on paper or canvas.

I invite you to see how it usually happens. If an artist lives next door to you, you should visit him or her as a neighbor, sometimes it’s interesting. 

More info: Facebook

#1

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#2

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#3

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#4

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#5

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#6

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#7

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#8

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#9

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

#10

If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Disney Launches A New Line Of Face Masks That Will Make The Pandemic Thing Look Less Frightening For The Little Ones
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
After Having His Bike Stolen, This Guy Decided To Fight Bike Theft In A Mask
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Days of Our Lives: Victor Butts Into Brady’s Past
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2018
This Artist Tested The Power Of A.I. To Reimagine 20 Famous Movie Posters
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Fun Adult Cartoons You Can Enjoy Despite Your Age
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Stephen Amell in Suits LA
‘Suits LA’ All Set to Premiere in February, 2025
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.