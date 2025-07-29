17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats’ Faces Onto Bees

by

Recently, one rather bizarre picture on Reddit went viral. It was a bee with the face of a cat, a concept that people found so hilarious, and at the same time cute, that it amassed over 125k likes in almost no time. Posted by a user under the nickname mattjh, the Photoshop creation came with a caption: “My sister keeps photoshopping her cat’s face onto bees.” Well, it’s not such a bad way to pass time during the quarantine, if you ask us.

Soon enough, the idea took off, starting a new trend on various social media platforms. The result? Well, you should see it for yourself before judging. However, don’t you think these cat-bees look surprisingly (suspiciously, even) good? What do you think? Vote for the pictures that made you smile and share your opinion in the comments down below!

#1

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: BPeep_17

#2

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: mattjh

#3

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: mattjh

#4

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: mattjh

#5

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: EvanAndKatelyn

#6

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: BPeep_17

#7

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: shellyturtlescats

#8

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: BPeep_17

#9

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: BPeep_17

#10

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: abaraid3nis

#11

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: shellyturtlescats

#12

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: junai_risu

#13

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: glossymaeve

#14

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: laurenjcross

#15

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: laurenjcross

#16

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: laurenjcross

#17

17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats&#8217; Faces Onto Bees

Image source: dondiegotheseniorcat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five Seasons in the History of Law and Order SVU
3 min read
May, 20, 2018
below deck mediterranean season 4 cast
Meet The Cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2019
Resident Advisors
Hulu’s Resident Advisors Review
3 min read
May, 19, 2015
Some Things You Need to Know About New FOX Show “Superhuman”
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2017
Meet The Cast Of “Candy”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2022
Our First Full Look at Marvel’s ‘The Inhumans’ Series Is Here
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.