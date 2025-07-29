17 People Are Passing The Time By Photoshopping Their Cats’ Faces Onto Bees

Recently, one rather bizarre picture on Reddit went viral. It was a bee with the face of a cat, a concept that people found so hilarious, and at the same time cute, that it amassed over 125k likes in almost no time. Posted by a user under the nickname mattjh, the Photoshop creation came with a caption: “My sister keeps photoshopping her cat’s face onto bees.” Well, it’s not such a bad way to pass time during the quarantine, if you ask us.
Soon enough, the idea took off, starting a new trend on various social media platforms. The result? Well, you should see it for yourself before judging. However, don’t you think these cat-bees look surprisingly (suspiciously, even) good? What do you think? Vote for the pictures that made you smile and share your opinion in the comments down below!
#1
Image source: BPeep_17
#2
Image source: mattjh
#3
Image source: mattjh
#4
Image source: mattjh
#5
Image source: EvanAndKatelyn
#6
Image source: BPeep_17
#7
Image source: shellyturtlescats
#8
Image source: BPeep_17
#9
Image source: BPeep_17
#10
Image source: abaraid3nis
#11
Image source: shellyturtlescats
#12
Image source: junai_risu
#13
Image source: glossymaeve
#14
Image source: laurenjcross
#15
Image source: laurenjcross
#16
Image source: laurenjcross
#17
Image source: dondiegotheseniorcat
Follow Us