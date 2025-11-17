Hey Pandas, What Are Some Books Or Movies You Would Not Waste Your Time On? (Closed)

by

Some books and/or movies you won’t watch or read again and why.

#1

Disney live action remakes

#2

A picture of Dorian grey. I just read it, and it has about 40 out of 120 pages of actual plot. The rest is basically just Lord Henry talking and bing creepy.

#3

It’s a tv show, but The Flash was a MESS

#4

First two Thor movies.
All we wanted was more Loki. That’s the reason there was a third one.
I’m relieved and proud of Marvel for pulling off a fourth one without Loki in it, and it still being okay-ish.

#5

Superhero movie. The ones that I’ve seen I don’t think I followed along what the plot is really about other than superhero fights supervillain, and there’s some okay haha moments.

#6

The ACOTAR series. It’s just concentrated Y/A fantasy that also happens to sort of suck. I got two books in and can’t understand how some people continued it. If it gets better, feel free to tell me, but I don’t have the energy to reread it

#7

The once and future king. In fact I am stuck halfway through it. Was going to keep reading it because it was recommended by a friend, but I have been putting it off for weeks, so will give up. So many sections just seem pointless. I just don’t get it.

#8

Anything by Jane Austen. Not only is it near impossible to understand, but she takes four pages to say what could be said in a single paragraph.

#9

sick of hero movies need to connect everything, just make a good effin movie gahhd

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
When You Turn A 19th Century Museum Into An Office
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’ve Been Making Alternative Posters For Horror Films And TV Series In The Form Of Clay Sculptures (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3: Rumination
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2022
40 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Beautiful Winter Around Us
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Stars Who Barely Look Like Themselves After Jaw-Dropping Transformations
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.