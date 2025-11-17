Hey Pandas, What Are Some Books Or Movies You Would Not Waste Your Time On? (Closed)

Some books and/or movies you won’t watch or read again and why.
#1
Disney live action remakes
#2
A picture of Dorian grey. I just read it, and it has about 40 out of 120 pages of actual plot. The rest is basically just Lord Henry talking and bing creepy.
#3
It’s a tv show, but The Flash was a MESS
#4
First two Thor movies.
All we wanted was more Loki. That’s the reason there was a third one.
I’m relieved and proud of Marvel for pulling off a fourth one without Loki in it, and it still being okay-ish.
#5
Superhero movie. The ones that I’ve seen I don’t think I followed along what the plot is really about other than superhero fights supervillain, and there’s some okay haha moments.
#6
The ACOTAR series. It’s just concentrated Y/A fantasy that also happens to sort of suck. I got two books in and can’t understand how some people continued it. If it gets better, feel free to tell me, but I don’t have the energy to reread it
#7
The once and future king. In fact I am stuck halfway through it. Was going to keep reading it because it was recommended by a friend, but I have been putting it off for weeks, so will give up. So many sections just seem pointless. I just don’t get it.
#8
Anything by Jane Austen. Not only is it near impossible to understand, but she takes four pages to say what could be said in a single paragraph.
#9
sick of hero movies need to connect everything, just make a good effin movie gahhd
Follow Us