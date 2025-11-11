We Found 24 Of The Most Delightfully Unnecessary Things You’ll Immediately Want

The world is boring and beige enough so this is a sacred space for those who understand that the best things in life are a little bit weird. It’s for the people whose homes are curated chaos, whose personal style is best described as “eclectic,” and who believe that if your dryer ball doesn’t look like a penguin, you’re not living right.
We’ve ventured deep into the internet’s most delightful rabbit holes to unearth the quirky, the cute, and the gloriously unnecessary gems that speak to our very souls. If you’ve ever looked at a pair of frog earrings and thought, “yes, that’s me,” then congratulations, you’ve found your people.
#1 Your Lips Will Get A Subtle Hint Of Color From A Tube So Beautiful You’ll Almost Feel Bad Using It With This Catkin Tinted Lip Balm
Review: “Moisturizing, glittery sheer color – not a lipstick or lip stain. Beautiful case with magnetic closure.” – Tina L. Werden
Image source: amazon.com, Nahomi
#2 The Morning Ritual Of Brewing Your Coffee Will Feel A Little More Like Actually Brewing Something With This Cauldron Mug
Review: “I bought this for my teenager because a cup of hers got ruined that was handwash only. This one is beautiful and she LOVES it. It is very sturdy and she loved that it could go in the dishwasher or microwave and her other couldn’t.” – Hornsrock71
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Simple Act Of Lighting A Candle Is About To Get A Major, Technicolor Glow-Up With These Rainbow Matches
Review: “I love the matches, they go beautifully together with my candles, that I make.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Let Two Tiny, Unbothered Frogs Dangle From Your Ears And Silently Judge Everyone You Talk To With These Froggy Earings
Review: “I love these frog earrings. They fit nice easy to put on. I would recommend to be carful when taking them off the card the come on. The little rubber stopper can get lost and you will have to get new ones in order to wear them.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, A
#5 The Only Supervisor You’ll Actually Enjoy Having Stare At You All Day Is This Tiny Froggy Desk Mate
Review: “I bought this, along with another version, for the bookshelves in my office. Needles to say, I’m in love. I’m already a fan of miniature things, but make it reading related, and I’m hooked. These also make FUN gifts!” – Because All The Books
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Turn Your Living Room Into A Dazzling Disco Ball Of Rainbows Every Time The Sun Hits Just Right With This Crystal Suncatcher
Review: “I highly recommend this little beauty. I saw it on Pinterest and immediately had to have it. The sparkle reflections it casts on my living room is cute, a must have!” – The Dancing Queen B. | Bri
Image source: amazon.com, The Dancing Queen B. | Bri
#7 Your Feet Are About To Be So Cozy And Cute You’ll Start To Resent Ever Having To Put On Real Shoes Again With These Fuzzy Cat Slippers
Review: “Super cute and comfy!! I LOVE these house shoes. Durable and soft and a great price!” – Lindsey
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Give Your Room The Kind Of Glow That Suggests A Gnome Might Be Your Secret Roommate With This Mushroom Night Light
Review: “Works perfectly. I love how it change color. It has a sensor so you never have to remembered to turn on a switch. I plan to buy more.” – Annoulis
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Your Garden Will Now Have Its Own Wise, Glowing Elder To Light The Path When You Bing This Solar Light Garden Tortoise To The Yard
Review: “Sweet faced little guy with nice detail. . Absorbs sunlight and glows at night. It is sturdy but not heavy and is a nice outside decor. It arrived intact; no need to construct.” – Lizzie
Image source: amazon.com
#10 The Award For The Most Aggressively Festive Spare Bed In The Entire World Undoubtedly Goes To This Gingerbread House Blow Up Mattress
Review: “Love this inflatable bed! We use this for sleepovers and to blow up for special movie nights and my girls love it! We will be buying a second one!” – Kaylee Stivers
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Doing The Dishes Will Feel Slightly More Intellectual, And A Lot Less Like A Chore, With These Clever Book Sponges
Review: “You get three different book styled sponges here, and all come with bookish puns on well-known classic fiction titles. My favorite is probably “Moby Dish”. The sponges are well made, and scrub & clean very well.” – Horror Nerd
Image source: amazon.com, Horror Nerd
#12 Your Laundry Day Is About To Get A Serious Injection Of Cuteness, And A Lot Less Static, With These Penguin Dryer Balls
Review: “These dryer balls are fantastic! Just throw them in the dryer with your clothes and you’re done. No need for dryer sheets as no static cling. Very soft so noise level is barely noticeable. The penguin design is cute! Fast 2 day shipping with Amazon Prime. Great value.” – Mike W
Image source: amazon.com
#13 That Little Papercut Will Feel Significantly Less Tragic Once You Slap On One Of These Glorious Taco Bandaids
Review: “Got these for a funny stocking stuffer and didn’t really expect much but these are actually really good band-aids! My daughter stuck one on a rug burn she had on her foot and it stayed on for 3 days in winter! with all the thick socks and snow boots I thought for sure this would have come off in 20 minutes!” – The proverbial mom
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Your Homemade Cocktails Are About To Look So Chic And Expensive You’ll Be Tempted To Charge Yourself $18 For Them With These Colorful Vintage Martini Glasses
Review: “Love these! Sturdy and beautiful and delivered in a nice box.” – Dawn DAngelo
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Your Boring, Standard Coasters Will Now Be Forced To Confront Their Own Inadequacy Thanks To These Crochet Cat But Coasters
Review: “Very nice coasters, die hard cat fan loved it. I do too actually, as these are simply hilarious. Plus the sizing is just right for any standard size glass or mug.” – Bartosz Zielinski
Image source: amazon.com
#16 The Mundane Task Of Scooping Rice Is About To Be Handled By A Very Enthusiastic Woodland Creature Thanks To This Squirrel Rice Spoon
Review: “Bought for gifts and kept one. It works just as well as other rice paddle, and I love that it keeps the paddle off the counter surface. Perfect size & very cute.” – Cats for Peace
Image source: amazon.com
#17 This Silicone Dryer Cactus Catches All Your Hair Before They End Up In The Dryer Vent
Review: “Love these! They actually keep hair from sticking into the weave of fabric.” – Kris Haukom
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Stop Your Charging Cords From Their Inevitable, Tragic Demise With The Help Of These Ferocious-But-Actually-Just-Cute Cable Protector Animals
Review: “I have had other cord protectors in the past, but these were just too cute to pass up. They stay on my cords well and they also make great gifts! Easy to put on as well.” – Sara Smith
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Fact: There Is Nothing More Funny Than A Set Of Giant Googly Eyes Where They Don’t Belong
Review: “These are the best gifts to send to your adult children without explanation.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Finally Give Your Inner Child The Crustless Sandwich They Always Craved, Without Paying The Brand-Name Tax, With This Uncrustable Sandwich Maker
Review: “A couple pieces of bread, some filling (not too much!), apply a little pressure to seal and voilà – instant uncrustable! This cutter has two pieces: metal cutting ring and the plastic body/presser. The pieces come apart for easy cleaning. The price of the sandwich maker is right (under $10) and allows you to make your own custom uncrustables at home. Highly recommended!” – Dude Reviews Stuff
Image source: amazon.com, Dude Reviews Stuff
#21 All The Houseplants You’ve Mercilessly Neglected Can Finally Get A Fighting Chance With These Whimsical Self-Watering Bulbs
Review: “These have been a life saver on my parsley plant! I felt like it was always drooping and I wasn’t sure when to water it, but with these I just fill them up and let them go to work! It makes sure I don’t over water my plants or under water them. Just fill them up every couple of days. I would definitely buy them again.” – Miranda
Image source: amazon.com
#22 The Last Page You Read Will Now Be Guarded By A Mythical Creature From The Deep With This Nessie Bookmark
Review: “I bought this Loch Ness monster bookmark because it so cute and it helps me to keep my place in my book. This little thing is very durable!” – Miss. Harris
Image source: amazon.com
#23 The Very Important Job Of Preventing Your Teabag Tag From Taking A Fatal Plunge Into Your Mug Can Be Outsourced To This Tiny Tea Bag Holder Snail
Review: “These little tea snails are so cute and helpful! Whenever I see one on my cup it makes smile, it would make for a cute little gift for anyone that enjoys tea and thinks snails are neat.” – Caro R.
Image source: amazon.com
#24 That One Part Of Your Daily Walk Where You Have To Wrestle Your Dog’s Muddy Paws Into Submission Is Exactly What The Mud Buster Dog Paw Cleaner Was Made For
Review: “Best thing ever during those spring break up and/or thise rainy muddy autumns. I have a golden doodle that tracks a lot of dirt during muddy, wet seasons. This has been a big time saver for me when cleaning her up after walking during my lunch breaks from work. Just plunge, wipe and go.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us