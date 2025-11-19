50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

by

Nowadays, there seems to be a Facebook group for everything: crocheting, books, cooking, circus, you name it—it’s been covered. But some are far less specific than the aforementioned examples.

Take the public group ‘Weird & Interesting Things You Must See,’ for instance. While it’s clearly focused on “weird and interesting things,” what that entails can be quite random.

If you’re now curious about the kind of content the group is focused on, I’ll let their posts do the talking. Scroll down to find some of them on the list below—where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Psychology at Stetson University, Dr. Christopher J. Ferguson—and make sure to upvote your favorites!

#1 A Perfect Shot Of An Owl In Flight 🦉 📸: Steve Woods

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#2 The Best Samuel L. Jackson Impersonation Ever

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#3 Meanwhile In Greenland

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#4

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#5

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#6 At Local Walmart

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#7 This Shadow On The Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, Az, The Cougar, Only Appears Twice A Year For Approximately A Week Just As The Sun Is Setting

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#8 Hard Work Pays Off

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#9 I Put A Net In The Car So My Dog Doesn’t Distract Me While Driving

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#10 I’d Die Laughing If I Found This On My Car

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#11 When Grandma Starts To Knit In 3D

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#12

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#13 This Is How People Wait In Line In Thailand

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#14

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson, Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#15 Fire Hydrant Bursts In Freezing Weather! I Actually Think It Looks Pretty Cool!!!

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#16 Egyptian Guardians Of The Underworld

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#17 Snow Got A Hold On Me, Can’t Get To Work

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#18 The Not So Secret Garden

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#19 Rock On Little Dude, Rock On

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#20

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#21 Hilarious Crocheted Door Stoppers

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#22 Frogs Using Snake As A Public Transportation

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#23

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#24 Not Exactly A Pot Of Gold

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#25 Go To The Petting Zoo They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said…

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#26

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#27 A Jacana Carrying Chicks Underneath Its Wings

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#28 When They Invite You To Breakfast Very Early

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#29 Lots Of White Moose In Northern Ont

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#30 Photobomb Of The Year

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#31 Nobody Knew How Happy These Tires Were Until It Snowed

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#32 When It’s So Cold The Ghost Trying To Haunt You Freezes To Death

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#33 He’s Not Even Remotely Sorry

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#34 2025 Outlook Is Bleak

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#35 When It Is Your First Time In Art Museum

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#36 Cat Got Shaved At The Vet. It Looks Like You Could Cut Out The Shaved Parts, Reattach The Floof Sides And Still Have A Full Cat

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#37 Some Signs Have Strange Requests

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#38 Here’s What Squirrels Do When They Think No One Is Watching

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#39

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#40 New Vegetable Alert

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#41

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#42 No Dogs Were Forced To Take A Family Photo

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#43 Just When You Thought You Knew All The Redneck Uses For Vice Grips

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie Marisson

#44 Looks Legit ! Let’s Go

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#45 Bye Bye Now

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

#46 Pennywise Is Getting Smarter

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#47 Stay Strong People…. We Will Survive

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Deana Jennifer

#48 Am A Vampawre

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Norah Emerson

#49 Glowing Outlet Panel

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

#50 Omg

50 Times People Were So Stunned By What They Were Seeing, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Josie Parker

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Exclusive: Woman Requires All Her Guests To Use “Human Litter Box” Next To Her Kitchen
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Cat In A Bread Loaf Position (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Your Photos Of Nature In Camouflage (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Inside Joke You’ve Ever Had?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Tribute Drawing To Chester Bennington
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Rename Your Favorite Video Game, Based On The Bad Parts Only (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.