Hey Pandas! Those Of You Who Are Twins, What Are Some Twin Problems? (Closed)

What are some things you don’t like about being a twin or triplet?
#1
My brother is really annoying.
#2
I have a Identical twin sister and I hate when someone says “you can share because your twins.”, or when someone refers to me and my sister as the same person.
#3
My husband (Donnie) is a twin (Ronnie). Not identical, but very close to it. We were in line at McDonald’s and he points to a guy in a truck a few vehicles ahead and said, “Hey, look! That guy looks like Ronnie!” Me, “Ummm…. then doesn’t that mean….???”
#4
I don’t have a twin but everyone thinks my younger sister and I are twins, so I have to live with “Oh, are you two twins? You guys look so similar.” I don’t get why they think we’re identical because I’m taller and have glasses.
