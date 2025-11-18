“I’d Pass”: Man Gets Ghosted And Re-Contacted To Get Invited To “Bachelorette Night”

It’s safe to say that modern dating comes with a great deal of unpredictability. Someone may seem kind and attentive via a text message exchange but incredibly distant and cold in person. Someone may introduce themselves with a profile picture taken over 5 years ago and look like a completely different person when you meet for a drink.
And perhaps the most unfortunate scenario: someone may suddenly and unexpectedly stop answering your text messages when you were already picturing your wedding venue.
A social media user has recently shared his experience being ghosted, only to be re-contacted again with the unusual proposition of meeting for a “Bachelor night” competition with other suitors.
Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels
“Ghosted on a date like a week ago, she hits me today with one of the worst messages I have ever received from anyone in my life,” the post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) read.
The post, shared by X user Circle10, contained a screenshot of the Snapchat conversation with the woman asking the bizarre question.
“So if I hosted a Bachelor Night & had a bunch of guys over & you each had 5 minutes to chat with me & at the end of the night I pick one of you & everyone else gets eliminated would you be interested?”
Image credits: Circle10
The Bachelor-Bachelorette is an American dating reality television franchise that presents a single man or woman with over 25 suitors. As the show progresses, the Bachelor or Bachelorette goes on a series of dates with their different admirers, weeding out the candidates they don’t feel a connection with and, eventually, becoming engaged to The One.
The woman also mentioned that she’d provide snacks and drinks. If they didn’t feel any chemistry during the night, Circle10 could have the possibility to make friends with other people. Who knows? Perhaps he could bond with her future new boyfriend.
“I could make some brownies & snacks, I will get drinks & weed & we could play games & you could meet some other dudes. Maybe make some friends, maybe end up with me,” the woman’s text message continued.
Image credits: Bachelor Nation on ABC
The idea of rivaling with other men for her attention didn’t appeal to Circle10, which is why he responded, “That sounds fun but I think I’d pass!”
After sharing the strange invitation, the social media user received mixed reactions, with people disagreeing on whether he missed a fantastic story or dodged a massive bullet.
“I’m trying to think of a fella who’s a big enough loser to agree to this and getting a little sad,” someone commented, to which Circle10 sarcastically responded, “I missed a huge opportunity to go befriend a few of them.”
“U made the right call,” someone else said, while another wondered, “In what world would any guy or man agree to this?”
“Just block them,” another person suggested.
A separate individual wrote: “I wouldn’t even have responded. The block would’ve come 2 nanoseconds after reading ‘a bunch of guys over.’”
Image credits: Natalie Bond/Pexels
However, other social media users believed he should’ve attended the pretend reality show, though not for the right reasons.
“I would go for the brownies and snacks, and just leave,” someone commented.
“I’d say yes, show up late, not talk to her, eat everything and dip, asap,” another user said.
Finally, someone suggested the problem wasn’t the idea itself but the woman’s dating history. “If she hadn’t ghosted I think she gets points for innovation. Sounds like a good time to me!”
