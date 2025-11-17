Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Dramatic Weather Photos (Closed)

We know about climate change, so show us what affects your part of the world.
#1 Drone Shot Of Summer Monsoon Storm With Rainbow Over Central New Mexico-July 22, 2023
#2 We Have Strange Weather This Year – Mornings Rain, Around Noon Sun, Then A Small Storm, And Finally It Gets Really Windy
#3 Summer Evening With Stunning Red Clouds
#4 I Saw A Peacock Sleeping On A Tree At 3 O’clock On A Pretty Dark Night
#5 Over Kent Island
#6 Central Florida Nights
#7 Sunrise On The Farm
#8 Lightning Strike Over Greenport NY
#9 Sunset In Sardinia (Italy), That Predicts A Windy Day
#10 When The Water At The Great Lakes Freezes, There Are Ice Shelves. Paths Become Harder To Trek And The Sand Had Steamed Ice Sculptures. This If The Best Photo I Got Of This
#11 Heavy Rain Incoming
#12 Does A Sunset Count?
#13 Just Arrived In Hometown And Get Greeted With Double Rainbows!!
#14 Country Sunset
#15 Stormy Bethany Beach, De
#16 Surreal
#17 Storm On Saturday
#18 Driving Into The Sunset
#19 Summer Storm In Florida
#20 Storm Caught In A Cloud
#21 Big Tornado While Staying At My Auntie Em’s House
#22 The Skies Of Philly Before A Storm!
#23 Dusk Moon
#24 I Was At A Function, And It Had Rained A Little Earlier, And The Clouds Ended Up Turning Like This. It Reminded Me Of Clouds From Movies When There Are Witches Brewing Something
#25 Getting Dark
#26 Can I Live Under The Sea For The Rest Of The Summer? Please! Greetings From Greece With 37 Degrees
#27 Right Before Of A Summer Storm
#28 Storm !! And We Didn’t Get A Drop Of Rain. It Went Right Around Us!
#29 Double Rainbow Spotted In Wyoming
#30 The Storm Is Coming
#31 It Might Look Like Dream Weather, But When It’s 80f+ In A Beach Town With Zero Breeze/Air Movement, It’s Actually A Nightmare. It Never Used To Be This Hot In The Summers When I Was A Kid. Most Days We Don’t Even See Clouds Any More
#32 The Suns Rays Peeking Through The Clouds During Sunset
#33 Derecho June 29th, No Power For 6 Days. Over 1000 Power Poles Were Destroyed, And Thousands Of Trees
#34 Eye Of Tornado, The Beginning, Nashville, Tn
#35 The Calm Before The Storm!
#36 Somewhere In Haute-Savoie, France (French Alps)
#37 First Snow Of The Year – 2022
#38 Light Breaching The Clouds
#39 Atardecer De Invierno En El País De Los Pájaros Pintados
#40 Edge Of Tornado In Nashville, Tn
