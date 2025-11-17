Hey Pandas, Tell Us About The Time Your Best Friend Dumped You (Closed)

Everything has an ending so do friendships. Tell us about your experiences.
#1
I told her I was sorry her hamster died and she said “Why are you talking to me were not friends your toxic” don’t really know what to say….
#2
My ex best friend and I had known each other since the 6th grade and were friends for 15 years when she decided I was “too negative” and had “nothing interesting to talk about”.
I had supported her through 3 surgeries, an infidelity (hers), problems with her kids, her dad, you name it. But when, for the first time in our entire friendship, I needed her support (through, funnily enough, health problems, a terminal diagnosis for my dad and infidelity on my partner’s part) she flat out refused to listen. She said she wanted to be friends with people who “knew how to laugh and have fun”, instead of someone who “focused on the negative so much”.
Oh, and she repeatedly told me she didn’t “have the luxury of giving in” to her (undiagnosed) depression the way that I did with mine.
I don’t miss her.
#3
currently in the process of having one of my friends dump me. the only reason is my new antidepressant is still affecting me funny. :) I’m kewl with not being friends with them tho
#4
I knew her via an online forum, because we had the same medical condition. Soon we became best friends, mainly because we shared the same experiences with our health and even spent some time in the same rehabilitation clinic (not at the same time though). She slowly asked more and more of me, like having me drive her to doctors appointments or the ER, even though she knew I couldn’t because I was also following a physically highly demanding uni course that often had me on the verge of burning my body out. Then when that eventually happened, she literally said she didn’t need me anymore because I could no longer help her out. I later found out she had euth*n*sia (that sentence looks wrong – is that how you say it?) and didn’t call me or send me a message to say goodbye. I had to find out she wasn’t here anymore weeks after it happened, via a mutual friend (who she treated exactly like she did me, by the way). It feels like she didn’t even want to give me a chance to mourn her. To this day, this still hurts. I miss her and I miss the good times, even though she actively gaslighted me. Feelings are weird like that…
#5
oh gosh do i have a lot of these. i told one story on another post so i’m going to tell the other one. i was actually the one who dumped her. for about 10~ months she had been ignoring me when she was with our other friends. we would be sitting at a table in the back of history class and she would move to the table in front to sit with everyone else leaving absolutely no room for me. i let it go on for longer than i could take and i told her how much it hurt me. we didn’t talk for a while. but we made up for summer and texted a little bit, but i just didn’t feel that connection anymore. i had just come out as gay and all my other friends were straight and sometimes that just doesn’t work out. when school started in the fall the same pattern started to repeat itself. the breaking point was when she got the lead role in the one act play, the one that i wanted so bad. it wasn’t her fault that she got the role i know. but i knew i wouldn’t be able to keep this friendship going anymore. so on the last day of school before winter break i wrote her a letter and that letter said quite a bit. we aren’t really friends anymore, we’re still friendly cause she’s my understudy in the musical so we have to be, plus it’s both in our nature to act like that. i don’t miss the stress of that friendship though at all.
#6
All the way through primary school, for 7 years, we had been absolutely inseparable. She was pretty much my only friend at some points, in hindsight it was a little one sided. The first two years of secondary school, we were in different classes for the first time, but stayed pretty close. By the end of the second year we’d started drifting, didn’t really like each others friends etc. It wasnt anyonebody’s fault. If I’m being honest I had a massive crush on her around this point. By the third year we had almost completely stopped talking. Honestly it felt like the staircases at school were moving us into each others paths. If I had saved a double seat on the bus, she’d sit on another double, even though we both knew full well that that meant two girls in the year above wouldnt get seats. Lockdown wasn’t easy for any of us, and her mental health went really downhill, so she moved schools the next year.
End of story except, not really. We both live in the same tiny little village and our parents are besties, so we always bump into each other and go to the same parties etc. Its just so awkward, and she has never really made any effort to make it otherwise. She’s doing a lot better now, thankfully. I really miss her.
#7
It was a group effort, I would say.
I was a lonely introvert kid and we hit it off right away when we met (we were barely 14). Pretty much became inseparable over the next 3 years. She had a lot of serious health problems and was a bit of a different kid…I defended her every step of the way. I used to cry myself to sleep because I was afraid she would die, and I didn’t know how to help other than listening and being there for her.
We had big plans for our 18th birthdays.
Then she fell in love with my older brother.
They started dating, and I never saw her again without him. We never talked because he was a super possessive boyfriend and had to be with her every second.
I was extremely jealous. Not just because he took all her time, but also because he could pay for medical help for her…stuff I was too young and broke to do.
The jealousy spiraled into depression, and none of us saw it until it was too late. She and my brother came to me and tried to patch things back up after they were engaged, but I was too far gone. When they were around, I struggled to want to live anymore.
I was her bridesmaid and then moved 2000 miles away (literally) and started over again.
I’m over my depression now. I still have anxiety when I talk to them, but I realize that my worth is not based on whether I was a “good enough” friend for her or whether this makes me a “bad” sister.
Now that she is in the family, I really hope to reconnect as acquaintances again in the future. I refuse to guilt myself into doing it though, and have focused on my relationships with other family and friends instead.
So, yeah.🤣
#8
I’ve never considered anyone “my best friend” but here are some.
I’ve switched schools twice.
My first school, me and my friend. We’ll call him G. G and I had a lot in common and we we were inseparable. When I switched schools going into fifth, we called each other less and less until finally I just hit one year of never talking to him a few days ago.
The second school I was at, I was goofy and everyone though I was weird except for Y. Y was like G, we had a lot on common but we had a deeper connection and I could trust him with everything. I switched schools again going into eighth (this time was because my parents are starting to become a-holes) and then my parents banned me from using Snapchat, Discord, Insta, etc. so I completely lost touch. I can’t find a way to contact him and he probably thinks that I’m not his friend anymore.
#9
I was in a friend group of five, when suddenly two of my friends stopped hanging out with the group. They sat at a different lunch table and wouldn’t talk to us for about a week. We were super confused and talked to them about it after a few days, and they said they thought we were mad at them. I was a little frustrated that their automatic response to us “being mad at them” was to cut off all contact and ignore us, but oh, well. The problem was resolved.
But after that, they just stopped talking to us, and never went back to sitting at our lunch table. They talked to us individually, but they just didn’t hang out with the rest of our group. Didn’t explain why, didn’t talk about it, just left.
