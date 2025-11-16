30 Hilarious Tweets From Parents Who Can’t Wait For The Summer To Be Over

Parenthood is one of the most exciting yet also testing phases in one’s life.
You devote your once-careless lifestyle to a tiny human that you must protect and guide into this big harsh world, and although it’s a tremendously rewarding thing – it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
Unforeseen circumstances, sleepless nights, temper tantrums and burnout will visit your household frequently – and since most folks tend to suffer from good old “parent guilt,” it’s crucial to remember that every kid is different and that, in reality, everyone’s just winging it.
Nothing will ever make you feel as confident as you would like to, as there are no care instructions for your offspring – however, sticking to the “today was hard, but I got through it” mentality works wonders.
And since it’s still summertime, Bored Panda has decided to focus on a more lightweight aspect of parenting and gather a couple of posts that sum up what it’s like taking care of a kid during this magical season.
#1
Image source: threetimedaddy
#2
Image source: VancityReynolds
#3
Image source: R_A_Dadass
#4
Image source: KelleysBreakRm
#5
Image source: thedad
#6
Image source: TheManWhoSmiles
#7
Image source: simoncholland
#8
Image source: thedad
#9
Image source: OyVeyLady
#10
Image source: michimama75
#11
Image source: daddygofish
#12
Image source: Dad_At_Law
#13
Image source: TheaLanden
#14
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#15
Image source: sweetmomissa
#16
Image source: NicoleLeighShaw
#17
Image source: daddygofish
#18
Image source: lmegordon
#19
Image source: adult_mom
#20
Image source: MetteAngerhofer
#21
Image source: WilliamRBR
#22
Image source: ThatEvansLady
#23
Image source: mom_needsalife
#24
Image source: mahnamematt
#25
Image source: sportsnerd4life
#26
Image source: Kwooten83
#27
Image source: wen_sco
#28
Image source: shipleytweets
#29
Image source: sarcasticmommy4
#30
Image source: Glazgow
Follow Us