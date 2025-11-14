30 Pets That Discovered Mirrors

When you see a mirror, you see yourself. This seemingly basic ability demonstrates whether an animal being possesses self-awareness. Humans, great apes, dolphins, elephants, and magpies are also said to pass Gordon Galoup’s famous “mirror test.”
It’s still debatable whether our pets like dogs, cats, or rabbits have that same ability. But from what countless pet owners have seen, gazing at yourself is quite a trend in the house animal kingdom. Bored Panda compiled a list of the most adorable little pets looking at their reflections, as if they were telling them: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the furriest of them all?” We may not know the reason for such behavior, but at least we know the motif.
#1 Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way My Cat Looks At Himself In The Mirror
#2 I Caught My Cat Staring At Himself In The Mirror Looking Like A Renaissance Painting.
#3 The Importance Of A Selfie Angle
#4 Looking In The Mirror
#5 Owl Sees Himself In The Mirror
#6 Kill Them. Kill Them All.
#7 Looking In The Mirror
#8 “I’m Good Enough, I’m Smart Enough, And Gosh Darnit, People Like Me”
#9 My Cat Thinks My Makeup Mirror Is Mesmerizing
#10 Baby Otter Looking At The Mirror
#11 My Rabbit Does This Every Day. Not Sure What He’s Thinking About…
#12 Roscoe Gets It
#13 Daily Ritual To Connect With The Mirror Cat
#14 Then She Licked The Mirror Because It Seemed Like There Was A Nice Dog In It :)
#15 Looking In The Mirror
#16 The Mortifying Ordeal Of Being Known
#17 Foster Dog Finds Mirror, Falls In Love
#18 Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who’s The Prettiest Fox Of Them All?
#19 Sad Mirror Cat
#20 Looking In The Mirror
#21 I Sees You
#22 My Dog Has Discovered Her First Mirror. She Keeps Rolling Her Ball To The “Other Dog” And Whining Because She Wants To Play
#23 Standing Cat Looking In Mirror
#24 My Chinchilla Saw Himself For The First Time In The Mirror Today
#25 Identity Crisis
#26 “I Don’t Even Know Who I Am Anymore”
#27 He Already Knows How Pretty He Is
#28 He Kept Looking Into The Mirror For Quite A While, Seems Really Depressed About The New Look After Shaving.
#29 Happens After Ever Bath She Gets. She Goes To The Sink, Stands Up, Paws Down, And Looks At Herself In The Mirror.
#30 Put This Mirror On The Bedside Table And Renly Couldn’t Handle It
