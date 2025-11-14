30 Pets That Discovered Mirrors

When you see a mirror, you see yourself. This seemingly basic ability demonstrates whether an animal being possesses self-awareness. Humans, great apes, dolphins, elephants, and magpies are also said to pass Gordon Galoup’s famous “mirror test.”

It’s still debatable whether our pets like dogs, cats, or rabbits have that same ability. But from what countless pet owners have seen, gazing at yourself is quite a trend in the house animal kingdom. Bored Panda compiled a list of the most adorable little pets looking at their reflections, as if they were telling them: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the furriest of them all?” We may not know the reason for such behavior, but at least we know the motif.

#1 Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way My Cat Looks At Himself In The Mirror

Image source: stationary_nomad

#2 I Caught My Cat Staring At Himself In The Mirror Looking Like A Renaissance Painting.

Image source: Emloin

#3 The Importance Of A Selfie Angle

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Looking In The Mirror

Image source: Bynie_

#5 Owl Sees Himself In The Mirror

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Kill Them. Kill Them All.

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Looking In The Mirror

Image source: reddit.com

#8 “I’m Good Enough, I’m Smart Enough, And Gosh Darnit, People Like Me”

Image source: PoopAndSunshine

#9 My Cat Thinks My Makeup Mirror Is Mesmerizing

Image source: TonyBolognaOG

#10 Baby Otter Looking At The Mirror

Image source: windhiss

#11 My Rabbit Does This Every Day. Not Sure What He’s Thinking About…

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Roscoe Gets It

Image source: ktbelliss

#13 Daily Ritual To Connect With The Mirror Cat

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Then She Licked The Mirror Because It Seemed Like There Was A Nice Dog In It :)

Image source: vanja123

#15 Looking In The Mirror

Image source: jabba_the_hun

#16 The Mortifying Ordeal Of Being Known

Image source: nevona

#17 Foster Dog Finds Mirror, Falls In Love

Image source: shelterpetadvocate

#18 Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who’s The Prettiest Fox Of Them All?

Image source: 11-110011

#19 Sad Mirror Cat

Image source: Pigswitch

#20 Looking In The Mirror

Image source: m2nhyuk

#21 I Sees You

Image source: reddit.com

#22 My Dog Has Discovered Her First Mirror. She Keeps Rolling Her Ball To The “Other Dog” And Whining Because She Wants To Play

Image source: zp1012

#23 Standing Cat Looking In Mirror

Image source: reddit.com

#24 My Chinchilla Saw Himself For The First Time In The Mirror Today

Image source: karaleecupcake

#25 Identity Crisis

Image source: reddit.com

#26 “I Don’t Even Know Who I Am Anymore”

Image source: imgur.com

#27 He Already Knows How Pretty He Is

Image source: winniethepussyy

#28 He Kept Looking Into The Mirror For Quite A While, Seems Really Depressed About The New Look After Shaving.

Image source: Fitz9099Mon

#29 Happens After Ever Bath She Gets. She Goes To The Sink, Stands Up, Paws Down, And Looks At Herself In The Mirror.

Image source: MGMTitan

#30 Put This Mirror On The Bedside Table And Renly Couldn’t Handle It

Image source: moral_aphrodesiac

