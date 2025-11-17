‘Tragedeigh’: 128 Painfully Bad Names Parents Decided Were Perfect For Their Offspring (New Pics)

It’s funny how sometimes you misspell a word and it takes on a whole new meaning. Or name a child so uniquely that it turns out to be a ‘Tragedeigh’. We know naming a child is a tough task and parents usually want it to be one-of-a-kind, but it should be done responsibly.
There is a subreddit called the same name, ‘r/tragedeigh‘, and it is full of names that have been misspelled, or made up for the sake of appearing distinctive. We’ve compiled our favorite names from the subreddit, so grab a snack and let’s get scrolling!
#1 Please Someone Tell Me This Is Real
Image source: AdMotor1654
#2 Byrthdeigh Parteigh (Not Oc)
Image source: Wendy-M
#3 Sinnamon
Image source: Amare_Obitus
#4 This Tweeter Is Not A Fan Of Mckeinsleigh Graycynn
Image source: grinandshareit
#5 I’m Dying. This Was In My Due Date Group
Image source: F*cktastickfantastic
#6 They Had A Sale On Vowels At Old Mcdonald’s Farm
Image source: nienna121
#7 This Classic Sparks Geoy
Image source: True_Destroyer
#8 Issa Holideigh Blessing
Image source: foreverfatiguedk
#9 Historical (But I Think Hilarious) Tragedeigh
Image source: jamie_liberty
#10 I’m Geigh
Image source: Wrong_Character2279
#11 Finalleigh I Found One
Image source: Ravenclawguy
#12 Can’t Make This Stuff Up If I Wanted To
Image source: camefrompluto
#13 Surprised I Couldn’t Find This One In This Sub Anywhere
Image source: StaticLoaf
#14 Found On Instagram
Image source: myheartbeats4hotdogs
#15 Poor Girl
Image source: EPHS828
#16 Just. . . Why?
Image source: heichouuu
#17 It Pains Me My Cousin Named Her Child This
Image source: jqlil
#18 Seven Tragedeighs
Image source: troismanzanas
#19 What Would You Do?
Image source: MoodyMaddi
#20 Yikes
Image source: Sammmmmma
#21 Posted In My Due Date Group
Image source: Selkie_Queen
#22 Oh Neaux
Image source: digipaks
#23 Faith Is Too Common
Image source: hemingwavez
#24 Found In The Wild
Image source: llaaccrr
#25 No, No, No. I Refuse To Believe This Is Real!
Image source: HamboIsMyOnlyFriend
#26 Your Name Is What?
Image source: PoutineQueen1992
#27 I Had To Post This
Image source: madiiiiiiiruby
#28 It’s Only 8 Am And I Need A Break From The Internet Today
Image source: foxylucy
#29 Surprised This Isn’t Here Yet
Image source: AyoBussIt
#30 Congrats On Graduating Daycare!
Image source: Gweedling
#31 It’s Pronounced ‘Ab-City’
Image source: JustASmallNap
#32 Funniest Sh*t I’ve Seen All Day
Image source: youralphamail
#33 Names So Bad That Autocorrect Won’t Let Me Type Them
Image source: FlyingBike
#34 Omelette Would Be A Dream Compared To Some Of The Names Posted
Image source: No_Bet_1807
#35 Unhinged
Image source: Mental_Investigator3
#36 This Name Has To Be A Joke
Image source: cabbage-soup
#37 Does This Count As A Tragedeigh?
Image source: Dreaming24-7
#38 Tragedeigh Worthy?
Image source: Several_Word7444
#39 Listen, I’m A Giant Marvel Nerd Who Plans To Name Her Kid(S) After Some Of The Characters, But This Is Just Too Much
Image source: battling_murdock
#40 Please. Please Don’t Do This To Her
Image source: DawnBringer01
#41 No Ma’am, Not Silly At All
Image source: The_Shuester
#42 Hey, Guess The Names Of The Pre-School Ad Girl’s Siblings (They Aren’t Better)
Image source: throwawayforlemoi
#43 I Weep For Gen A
Image source: crazylady12345
#44 New Way To Spell Courtney Just Dropped
Image source: koldestkenyan
#45 From A Real Estate Listing In Montana
Image source: WithaK19
#46 Jfc…
Image source: gillian123456
#47 Is There A Legal Limit To The Number Of Silent Letters That Can Be In A Tragedeigh?
Image source: jp_benderschmidt
#48 Does This Count?
Image source: Horror-Maintenance-7
#49 Influencer’s Baby Name Inspired By Outdoors, Western, Spiritual, Earthy
Image source: izzydoruh
#50 The Third Instalment Of Tragyk Name Signs I’ve Found!
Image source: unfilteredajay
#51 Aita Tragedeigh
Image source: ShiningPug
#52 Thought Yall Might Hate This
Image source: GarageDizzy2502
#53 Saw This One On The Pokémon Sub
Image source: michelmau5
#54 On A Local Crafter’s Page
Image source: givemeagdusername
#55 Came Across This 6 Month Post From A Former High School Classmate On Instagram
Image source: Chaotic_neutral_3
#56 This Guy
Image source: CarlosimoDangerosimo
#57 Acquaintance Unveiled The Name At The Baby Shower…
Image source: VolitileTimes
#58 Why Do Boys Get The Most Standard Names Imaginable And The Girls Get The Tragedeighs?
Image source: Known_Priority_8157
#59 Make Bets On How This Name Is Pronounced
Image source: Infamous_Persimmon14
#60
Image source: anythingpickledisfab
#61 Klansmyn
Image source: TheMoravianPatriot
#62 Wow So Much Going On Here
Image source: PossibleFlounder1594
#63 This Whole Post🫣
Image source: Dolamite09
#64 First One In The Wild -Ammo
Image source: sexycerebrum
#65 Are You Sure It’s Not Your Style ?
Image source: rachelizabeth46
#66 No Words
Image source: 888mphour
#67 My Parents’ Cat’s Name Is A Tragedeigh….when My Mom Starting Calling Her Fluffington, My Sister Decided To Tell Everyone (Including The Vet) It’s Spelled “Phluphyngtyn”
Image source: polarbearslayer49
#68 Pre-K Class Of Tragedeighs
Image source: MetaKate334
#69 Conservative Baby Names
Image source: drugdeal777
#70 Okay, Which One Of You Did This?
Image source: wordnerdette
#71 Compared To The Others, I’d Take Tractor
Image source: CatsLovingCats
#72 My Sister’s Baby Names: Thoughts On Any?
Image source: Acceptable-Fix1609
#73 So It Begins
Image source: msReDDifyourenasty
#74 Twyn Boize
Image source: HeySquirrelFriends
#75 Happeigh Birthdaigh
Image source: ladyceleste94
#76 Squire. Sebastian. Senator
Image source: gk1400
#77 Just Found This Sub, Thought You Would Enjoy The List Of Tragedeighs I’ve Seen In The Wild Over The Years
Image source: radakatt
#78 Came Across This In A Pregnancy Support Facebook Group
Image source: camefrompluto
#79 Lanesra; Unique And Romantic
Image source: MKTurk1984
#80 Someone Stole The Comment Before I Could Make It 😂
Image source: uglymoz
#81 Shitty Names, Even Shittier Tattoo
Image source: La_Jaloop
#82 Moatley
Image source: SpaceIsTooFarAway
#83 Nick Cannon’s Ever Growing List Of Progenies And Tragedeighs
Image source: kurosaki_targaryen
#84 “Tech Inspired Names”
Image source: AlicornBliss
#85 Mom And Baby’s Tragedeighs
Image source: SleepyHako
#86 Mahhgret, Mahhgret Is What Brings Us Together Today
Image source: theapenrose006
#87 Well At Least Some Of The Kids Got Normal Names
Image source: Stock-Ferret-6692
#88 Saw On Instagram 🤦🏼♀️
Image source: _bbypeachy
#89 Unfortunate Names On A Baby Naming List …
Image source: a-blue-phoenix
#90 Opinions?
Image source: smlpapillon
#91 I Thought She Was Joking
Image source: southernfriedfossils
#92 Any Guesses On What Her 4th Daughter Will Be Named?
Image source: lotaslena
#93 Oooooof. Knoah?
Image source: FairyDustSailor
#94 I Think It Fits To The Subreddit
Image source: Superkometa
#95 Lucky Blue Smith’s Kids: Gravity, Rumble, And Slim
Image source: gk1400
#96 Lily Isn’t Supposed To Have 8 Letters
Image source: Known_Priority_8157
#97 Finally Found One In The Wild
Image source: milos-syndicate
#98 Let’s Go Ahead And Add Heughstyn, Ahhstyn And Korpyss Krysteigh To The List
Image source: DisastrousAnomaly
#99 Doesn’t Really Roll Off The Tongue
Image source: blackmoonbluemoon
#100 Cambria Kinsleigh
Image source: TheMoravianPatriot
#101 Who Is Considering These Names?
Image source: zzzyx4
#102 I Have The Unfortunate Luck Of Working Around Children And These Are All People I’ve Met In Real Life
Image source: Cocoleia
#103 My Personal Favorite Is “Aynjel”
Image source: guac_stays_superior
#104 13th Baby With X A E L In Their Name
Image source: LittleFlyingDutchGrl
#105 Boys Must Be Tough. Our Son Will Be A Strong, Manly Man. He Is Gonna Be Super Masculine. Just Like His Name
Image source: Known_Priority_8157
#106 This Is Beyond A Tragedeigh
Image source: LeSell
#107 Spotted On Instagram
Image source: jitteryflamingo
#108 Finally, A Celebrity Who Defies Stupid Names Instead Of Embracing Them. (It’s A Couple Years Old But Still)
Image source: Fr3nchT0astCrunch
#109 Found This Tragedeigh At My Local Thrift Store
Image source: MonkeyCatcher
#110 Lol
Image source: lovelyloves07
#111 I Like This One
Image source: MitraManATX
#112 Saw This On Pinterest Today
Image source: okaybutwhy3
#113 I Don’t Know Where To Begin With This One
Image source: Mental-Ad-6599
#114 There Is A Lot Of Wrong Going On Here
Image source: iratepiratee
#115 Considered A Tragedeigh? Axlyn
Image source: de1usiona1pisces
#116 This Made Me Laugh, Even If They’re Not Technically Tragedeighs
Image source: ncgrits01
#117 Say It Again 👏🏻
Image source: Neat-Cold-7235
#118 Not Sure If This Counts, But Imo This Is A Terrible Name
Image source: No-Aside865
#119 Y’all. Ansyr, Aynjel, Anchor, Armor. Found On Instagram
Image source: thesnarkyscientist
#120 Ohno
Image source: thevoid_itself
#121 Person Accused Of Hatecrime Murder Has Children Named “Aryan” And “Nation”
Image source: TempleOfCyclops
#122 Strviii To Hell For This One
Image source: positivelygoofy
#123 Is This A Tragedeigh?
Image source: Gswizzlee
#124 Harold Really Got Away With One. A Grass, A Mushroom And A Tooth?
Image source: accidenta1genocide
#125 Mom Just Sent Me This
Image source: spider_gweeen
#126 Literally
Image source: AndPlagueFlowers
#127 Saw This Wonder On Fb Today
Image source: Ginter684
#128 Not Related But I Hate Staring At Whoever This Woman Is
Image source: Metal_Maniac6945
