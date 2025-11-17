‘Tragedeigh’: 128 Painfully Bad Names Parents Decided Were Perfect For Their Offspring (New Pics)

It’s funny how sometimes you misspell a word and it takes on a whole new meaning. Or name a child so uniquely that it turns out to be a ‘Tragedeigh’. We know naming a child is a tough task and parents usually want it to be one-of-a-kind, but it should be done responsibly.

There is a subreddit called the same name, ‘r/tragedeigh‘, and it is full of names that have been misspelled, or made up for the sake of appearing distinctive. We’ve compiled our favorite names from the subreddit, so grab a snack and let’s get scrolling!

#1 Please Someone Tell Me This Is Real

Image source: AdMotor1654

#2 Byrthdeigh Parteigh (Not Oc)

Image source: Wendy-M

#3 Sinnamon

Image source: Amare_Obitus

#4 This Tweeter Is Not A Fan Of Mckeinsleigh Graycynn

Image source: grinandshareit

#5 I’m Dying. This Was In My Due Date Group

Image source: F*cktastickfantastic

#6 They Had A Sale On Vowels At Old Mcdonald’s Farm

Image source: nienna121

#7 This Classic Sparks Geoy

Image source: True_Destroyer

#8 Issa Holideigh Blessing

Image source: foreverfatiguedk

#9 Historical (But I Think Hilarious) Tragedeigh

Image source: jamie_liberty

#10 I’m Geigh

Image source: Wrong_Character2279

#11 Finalleigh I Found One

Image source: Ravenclawguy

#12 Can’t Make This Stuff Up If I Wanted To

Image source: camefrompluto

#13 Surprised I Couldn’t Find This One In This Sub Anywhere

Image source: StaticLoaf

#14 Found On Instagram

Image source: myheartbeats4hotdogs

#15 Poor Girl

Image source: EPHS828

#16 Just. . . Why?

Image source: heichouuu

#17 It Pains Me My Cousin Named Her Child This

Image source: jqlil

#18 Seven Tragedeighs

Image source: troismanzanas

#19 What Would You Do?

Image source: MoodyMaddi

#20 Yikes

Image source: Sammmmmma

#21 Posted In My Due Date Group

Image source: Selkie_Queen

#22 Oh Neaux

Image source: digipaks

#23 Faith Is Too Common

Image source: hemingwavez

#24 Found In The Wild

Image source: llaaccrr

#25 No, No, No. I Refuse To Believe This Is Real!

Image source: HamboIsMyOnlyFriend

#26 Your Name Is What?

Image source: PoutineQueen1992

#27 I Had To Post This

Image source: madiiiiiiiruby

#28 It’s Only 8 Am And I Need A Break From The Internet Today

Image source: foxylucy

#29 Surprised This Isn’t Here Yet

Image source: AyoBussIt

#30 Congrats On Graduating Daycare!

Image source: Gweedling

#31 It’s Pronounced ‘Ab-City’

Image source: JustASmallNap

#32 Funniest Sh*t I’ve Seen All Day

Image source: youralphamail

#33 Names So Bad That Autocorrect Won’t Let Me Type Them

Image source: FlyingBike

#34 Omelette Would Be A Dream Compared To Some Of The Names Posted

Image source: No_Bet_1807

#35 Unhinged

Image source: Mental_Investigator3

#36 This Name Has To Be A Joke

Image source: cabbage-soup

#37 Does This Count As A Tragedeigh?

Image source: Dreaming24-7

#38 Tragedeigh Worthy?

Image source: Several_Word7444

#39 Listen, I’m A Giant Marvel Nerd Who Plans To Name Her Kid(S) After Some Of The Characters, But This Is Just Too Much

Image source: battling_murdock

#40 Please. Please Don’t Do This To Her

Image source: DawnBringer01

#41 No Ma’am, Not Silly At All

Image source: The_Shuester

#42 Hey, Guess The Names Of The Pre-School Ad Girl’s Siblings (They Aren’t Better)

Image source: throwawayforlemoi

#43 I Weep For Gen A

Image source: crazylady12345

#44 New Way To Spell Courtney Just Dropped

Image source: koldestkenyan

#45 From A Real Estate Listing In Montana

Image source: WithaK19

#46 Jfc…

Image source: gillian123456

#47 Is There A Legal Limit To The Number Of Silent Letters That Can Be In A Tragedeigh?

Image source: jp_benderschmidt

#48 Does This Count?

Image source: Horror-Maintenance-7

#49 Influencer’s Baby Name Inspired By Outdoors, Western, Spiritual, Earthy

Image source: izzydoruh

#50 The Third Instalment Of Tragyk Name Signs I’ve Found!

Image source: unfilteredajay

#51 Aita Tragedeigh

Image source: ShiningPug

#52 Thought Yall Might Hate This

Image source: GarageDizzy2502

#53 Saw This One On The Pokémon Sub

Image source: michelmau5

#54 On A Local Crafter’s Page

Image source: givemeagdusername

#55 Came Across This 6 Month Post From A Former High School Classmate On Instagram

Image source: Chaotic_neutral_3

#56 This Guy

Image source: CarlosimoDangerosimo

#57 Acquaintance Unveiled The Name At The Baby Shower…

Image source: VolitileTimes

#58 Why Do Boys Get The Most Standard Names Imaginable And The Girls Get The Tragedeighs?

Image source: Known_Priority_8157

#59 Make Bets On How This Name Is Pronounced

Image source: Infamous_Persimmon14

#60

Image source: anythingpickledisfab

#61 Klansmyn

Image source: TheMoravianPatriot

#62 Wow So Much Going On Here

Image source: PossibleFlounder1594

#63 This Whole Post🫣

Image source: Dolamite09

#64 First One In The Wild -Ammo

Image source: sexycerebrum

#65 Are You Sure It’s Not Your Style ?

Image source: rachelizabeth46

#66 No Words

Image source: 888mphour

#67 My Parents’ Cat’s Name Is A Tragedeigh….when My Mom Starting Calling Her Fluffington, My Sister Decided To Tell Everyone (Including The Vet) It’s Spelled “Phluphyngtyn”

Image source: polarbearslayer49

#68 Pre-K Class Of Tragedeighs

Image source: MetaKate334

#69 Conservative Baby Names

Image source: drugdeal777

#70 Okay, Which One Of You Did This?

Image source: wordnerdette

#71 Compared To The Others, I’d Take Tractor

Image source: CatsLovingCats

#72 My Sister’s Baby Names: Thoughts On Any?

Image source: Acceptable-Fix1609

#73 So It Begins

Image source: msReDDifyourenasty

#74 Twyn Boize

Image source: HeySquirrelFriends

#75 Happeigh Birthdaigh

Image source: ladyceleste94

#76 Squire. Sebastian. Senator

Image source: gk1400

#77 Just Found This Sub, Thought You Would Enjoy The List Of Tragedeighs I’ve Seen In The Wild Over The Years

Image source: radakatt

#78 Came Across This In A Pregnancy Support Facebook Group

Image source: camefrompluto

#79 Lanesra; Unique And Romantic

Image source: MKTurk1984

#80 Someone Stole The Comment Before I Could Make It 😂

Image source: uglymoz

#81 Shitty Names, Even Shittier Tattoo

Image source: La_Jaloop

#82 Moatley

Image source: SpaceIsTooFarAway

#83 Nick Cannon’s Ever Growing List Of Progenies And Tragedeighs

Image source: kurosaki_targaryen

#84 “Tech Inspired Names”

Image source: AlicornBliss

#85 Mom And Baby’s Tragedeighs

Image source: SleepyHako

#86 Mahhgret, Mahhgret Is What Brings Us Together Today

Image source: theapenrose006

#87 Well At Least Some Of The Kids Got Normal Names

Image source: Stock-Ferret-6692

#88 Saw On Instagram 🤦🏼‍♀️

Image source: _bbypeachy

#89 Unfortunate Names On A Baby Naming List …

Image source: a-blue-phoenix

#90 Opinions?

Image source: smlpapillon

#91 I Thought She Was Joking

Image source: southernfriedfossils

#92 Any Guesses On What Her 4th Daughter Will Be Named?

Image source: lotaslena

#93 Oooooof. Knoah?

Image source: FairyDustSailor

#94 I Think It Fits To The Subreddit

Image source: Superkometa

#95 Lucky Blue Smith’s Kids: Gravity, Rumble, And Slim

Image source: gk1400

#96 Lily Isn’t Supposed To Have 8 Letters

Image source: Known_Priority_8157

#97 Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: milos-syndicate

#98 Let’s Go Ahead And Add Heughstyn, Ahhstyn And Korpyss Krysteigh To The List

Image source: DisastrousAnomaly

#99 Doesn’t Really Roll Off The Tongue

Image source: blackmoonbluemoon

#100 Cambria Kinsleigh

Image source: TheMoravianPatriot

#101 Who Is Considering These Names?

Image source: zzzyx4

#102 I Have The Unfortunate Luck Of Working Around Children And These Are All People I’ve Met In Real Life

Image source: Cocoleia

#103 My Personal Favorite Is “Aynjel”

Image source: guac_stays_superior

#104 13th Baby With X A E L In Their Name

Image source: LittleFlyingDutchGrl

#105 Boys Must Be Tough. Our Son Will Be A Strong, Manly Man. He Is Gonna Be Super Masculine. Just Like His Name

Image source: Known_Priority_8157

#106 This Is Beyond A Tragedeigh

Image source: LeSell

#107 Spotted On Instagram

Image source: jitteryflamingo

#108 Finally, A Celebrity Who Defies Stupid Names Instead Of Embracing Them. (It’s A Couple Years Old But Still)

Image source: Fr3nchT0astCrunch

#109 Found This Tragedeigh At My Local Thrift Store

Image source: MonkeyCatcher

#110 Lol

Image source: lovelyloves07

#111 I Like This One

Image source: MitraManATX

#112 Saw This On Pinterest Today

Image source: okaybutwhy3

#113 I Don’t Know Where To Begin With This One

Image source: Mental-Ad-6599

#114 There Is A Lot Of Wrong Going On Here

Image source: iratepiratee

#115 Considered A Tragedeigh? Axlyn

Image source: de1usiona1pisces

#116 This Made Me Laugh, Even If They’re Not Technically Tragedeighs

Image source: ncgrits01

#117 Say It Again 👏🏻

Image source: Neat-Cold-7235

#118 Not Sure If This Counts, But Imo This Is A Terrible Name

Image source: No-Aside865

#119 Y’all. Ansyr, Aynjel, Anchor, Armor. Found On Instagram

Image source: thesnarkyscientist

#120 Ohno

Image source: thevoid_itself

#121 Person Accused Of Hatecrime Murder Has Children Named “Aryan” And “Nation”

Image source: TempleOfCyclops

#122 Strviii To Hell For This One

Image source: positivelygoofy

#123 Is This A Tragedeigh?

Image source: Gswizzlee

#124 Harold Really Got Away With One. A Grass, A Mushroom And A Tooth?

Image source: accidenta1genocide

#125 Mom Just Sent Me This

Image source: spider_gweeen

#126 Literally

Image source: AndPlagueFlowers

#127 Saw This Wonder On Fb Today

Image source: Ginter684

#128 Not Related But I Hate Staring At Whoever This Woman Is

Image source: Metal_Maniac6945

