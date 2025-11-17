TikToker Gets Airbnb With Adorable Deaf and Blind Dog Who Guides Guests To The Beach

When going on a holiday, you want to experience the best: eat fresh local food, sleep on a comfy bed, and enjoy the best beaches around. But how do you find them? Some people use Google, some ask the locals – both good options, but not as good as this TikTok user’s. Hannah Brown was enjoying her holiday in the paradise that is the islands of Turks and Caicos when she was greeted by Soldier, a blind and deaf dog who resides in her Airbnb and who takes it upon himself to guide the tourists towards a beautiful beach.
A dreamy Caribbean holiday can only be improved by one thing – a knowledgeable guide who shows you the best beaches
Image credits: notalabamahannah
Being a guide is no easy job – they must know local history, give good recommendations, and know secret paths that lead to breathtaking views. Unfortunately, Soldier cannot share any exciting tales about historical events because he is a dog. But he can take the tourists to the beautiful beaches, making sure they reach their destination safely. He’s a very good boy!
Soldier is a potcake, a term used for mixed-breed dogs found in the Caribbean. He spent his early years wandering around the island of Providenciales along with his pack mates. Sounds like a dreamy beginning, but it wasn’t enough for this pooch. Unlike other wandering potcakes, he decided it was time to settle down and get a family. Soldier chose the owners of Sail Away Cottages as his humans, so he refused to leave the property. Luckily, they fell in love with him and adopted him!
This TikTok user did not expect an adorable pooch to show them around
Image credits: notalabamahannah
Image credits: notalabamahannah
Soldier, who is both blind and deaf, had no problem navigating the group towards a beautiful beach
Image credits: notalabamahannah
Besides gaining a loving human family, he also got a canine sibling, Skipper. The pair quickly bonded, and Skipper took it upon himself to show Soldier the ropes, such as the daily ritual of going to the beautiful beach. Together, they spent hours exploring and became quite the expert guides of Sail Away Cottages’ breathtaking beachfront.
Sadly, Skipper crossed the rainbow bridge earlier this year, leaving his beloved brother behind. The loss didn’t stop resilient Soldier, who continued the tradition of daily walks to the beach, now accompanied by the guests of Sail Away Cottages. The four-legged guide proudly shows them his home turf and ‘guards’ their belongings while they take in the spectacular views of the island.
Image credits: notalabamahannah
Image credits: notalabamahannah
After some hard work, Soldier requires a well-deserved refreshing dip
Image credits: notalabamahannah
Soldier enjoys a refreshing dip in the ocean waters. He is not an avid swimmer, but he loves to float around. His owners posted a photo of him on the beach saying “He is not a BIG swimmer, but loves a little cool off. He also loves to float around in the water and loves when you hold him and let him sit on your lap in shallow water. The sweetest boy!”
The sweetest boy indeed!
In an interview with Bored Panda, his owner Karen shared more about her beloved pet. Turns out, she didn’t want a potcake dog at first “I have always grown up with big dogs – Collies, to be exact. When my husband and I decided to get a dog for our family, my husband suggested we adopt a Potcake. I was a complete “breed snob”, and didn’t want a “feral dog”. I did my research and purchased a golden doodle – which my mom laughing called a “designer dog”. He was a wonderful dog, did not shed, had a great disposition, etc. “
“Within a year of introducing the doodle into our home, this young Potcake just appeared on our back step. I did not want a 2nd dog, so I told my husband and our two young children to ignore the dog.. that he would go away. Well. He didn’t. He stayed for a few days and eventually my family wore me down enough that we officially adopted him, took him to the vet for shots, neutering, etc. And he has been with us ever since. MUCH more loyal and obedient that our doodle (that we spend a small fortune on, buying the taking to training, etc).”
Image credits: notalabamahannah
“This is how Soldier started his walks to the beach”: He used to be accompanied by his brother Skipper, who sadly passed away earlier this year
Image credits: sailawaycottages
“He is blind, but knows his way around our property, and over to the beach. If things are out of place, he will bump into them, but then carry on. He ADORES the guests at our AirBnb called the LightHouse Cottage. He eats his breakfast every morning, and then makes his way over to LightHouse where he hangs out for the day if the guests are around, leading them to the beach, etc” Karen shared more about Soldier’s routine.
We enquired what’s his favorite form of “salary” and she replied “Boy – he gets enough treats from all our guests. (And us). Have you seen the size of him? He could afford to miss a few meals!! My husband says he would like a private jet with premium treats on board. LOL”
Soldier is a very good boy. His disabilities do not stop him from enjoying his best life
Image credits: notalabamahannah
Sometimes, choosing an Airbnb can be tricky and there are many horror stories floating around. Luckily, Hannah and her family had the best time and enjoyed the company of the canine host. His playful nature and optimistic outlook despite being blind and deaf touched the hearts of Hannah’s family and countless other tourists. The adorable pooch certainly helped guests to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of the island even more.
Booking a Caribbean holiday ASAP.
Image credits: sailawaycottages
The former stray now enjoys the comfort of a loving family on the beautiful island of Provo
Image credits: sailawaycottages
It is heartbreaking to think that Soldier cannot enjoy the beauty of the island or properly hear his owners telling him how good of a boy he is. His visual and audial impairment might seem like the end of the world to humans, but he is a dog and dogs always take joy in life despite what it throws at them.
He, and many other dogs who are deaf-blind, still enjoy walkies, belly rubs and snacks. They map out their areas fairly quickly and usually have no problem navigating. Surely, they might need extra love and care from time to time but the owners shouldn’t treat them any differently.
Soldier is a great example of a deaf-blind dog living his best life. We hope that all dogs with disabilities get a little extra love today.
Would you like to have such an adorable guide as Soldier? Or perhaps you know any lovely deaf-blind dogs you’d like to share stories about? Let us know in the comments!
