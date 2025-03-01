HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Finds Dumbledore

Conclave star John Lithgow has officially been cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. The new Max original show is slated for production in the summer of 2025, with Francesca Gardiner as the showrunner. While no other cast members have been confirmed as of yet, Lithgow has just spilled the beans on playing the headmaster of Hogwarts. The actor is talking about what it means to step into the shoes of Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, who brought the beloved wizard to life in the film franchise.
In an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, Lithglow revealed that the news came as a total surprise to him. According to the veteran actor, he recieved a phone call while he was attending the Sundance Film Festival. The six-time Emmy Award-winning actor confessed that accepting the role wasn’t an easy decision because it would define him for “the last chapter” of his life. Lithgow added that he was both afraid and excited to be part of HBO’s Harry Potter revival. The actor joked that he’s going to be 87 years old by the time the series wraps up. However, for a project like this, he’s more than happy to see it through.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is also in talks with British actor Paapa Essiedu to play the role of Severus Snape in the upcoming TV series. However, the network is choosing to remain silent about the casting process. In a recent statement, HBO said that they understand why their high-profile adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s book series is sparking so many rumors. But according to HBO, they will only confirm details once all the deals are finalized
John Lithgow Is a Sinister Senior Citizen in ‘The Rule of Jenny Pen’
The Harry Potter series isn’t the only exciting project Lithglow is working on, though. His upcoming horror film, The Rule of Jenny Pen, is set to hit theatres on March 7, 2025, before streaming on Shudder. Directed by James Ashcroft, the psychological thriller stars Lithglow as Dave Crealy, an evil retirement home resident who tortures others with a twisted game called The Rule of Jenny Pen. Dave’s primary target is the the bedridden Judge Stefan Mortensen, played by Geoffrey Rush.
The official trailer for the film shows the former judge recovering from a near-fatal stroke. That’s when he comes across Dave, who always has a baby doll hand puppet by his side. Lithglow’s character uses the doll to unleash psychological torment on his fellow residents. But Stefan aims to put an end to his reign of terror.
The upcoming film is based on Owen Marshall’s short story of the same name and will feature Lithgow and Rush tapping into their darkest sides. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashcroft described the film as an exploration of “schoolyard bullying” within a retirement home setting. According to the director, the film sheds light on a form of abuse that is rarely discussed, especially when it comes to aging individuals.
HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series reboot is set to premiere in 2027. An exact date has not been announced as of yet.
|Harry Potter Series
|Cast
|John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore); additional cast TBA
|Release Date
|Expected in 2026
|Stream On
|Max (formerly HBO Max)
|Directed by
|TBA
|Produced by
|Warner Bros. Television, Max Original Productions
|Based On
|Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling
|Plot Summary
|A faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, exploring the magical world of Hogwarts with a new cast.
|Musical Elements
|Composer TBA; expected to feature elements from John Williams’ iconic score
|Current Status
|In pre-production; scheduled to begin filming in summer 2025
