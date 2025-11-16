Hey Pandas, Tell Me You’re An Older Sibling Without Telling Me You’re An Older Sibling (Closed)

As an older sister, it sucks.
#1
I got blamed for everything if she was the one who messed up
#2
I’m the “experiment” child lol!
#3
I always have to share my things with my brother and clean his mess
#4
I have a contact in my phone saved as ‘The Brat’.
#5
When I moved out at 19, my mother tricked me into seeing a nun: who proceed to tell me I was going to hell as I was living in sin. Fast forward 3 years and my mom is out buying curtains for my sister’s new place (with her then-boyfriend).
#6
I’m super restricted when it comes to dating even though I’m literally 15 but my sister can have a boyfriend at 10 years old.
#7
They always get away with everything and I’m always the one that’s wrong in an argument.
#8
Brother asked me to be his “best woman” at his wedding.
Back story. When he was 7, he wanted to be The Fonz. He had the outfit, asked me for hair help. Vaseline was my solution. I came home to him saying he’d washed his hair 4 times and it still smelled like a hot oil change when he blow dried his hair.
And he still loves me.
#9
Everytime I open my gallery there are pictures of people,dogs, objects, body parts (like noses, feet, knees, hands, eyes, and necks..), and rooms at bad angles. There is not one, but at the LEAST 40 pictures there. #littlebrother
#10
Every time my clothes, shoes and jewelry were missing… They could be found in the room next to mine. On the floor. And no one knew how they got there. Still a mystery to this day 🤷🏼♀️
#11
Mom finds an empty bag of chocolates.
Mom: (me), you ate a whole bag of chocolate.😡
Me: I didn’t!
Sister, with chocolate on her face: it was her, I saw her.
Mom: Grounded
🙄🙄
#12
Parents got divorced in Hr. High. All six kids stayed with father. (“Live with your father.” “Live with your mother.” We stayed where we were – on the farm with our father.) suddenly cooking cleaning laundry ironing…..
#13
I can’t right now I’m doing all the chores
#14
I own nothing
#15
I always got new clothes for school, holidays, and vacations.
#16
My mom does instacart so I watch my three brothers plus a 13yo neighbor kid and it just gets super tiring. If they get in trouble I have to send them to their rooms until my mom gets home to deal with it but they usually sit on the steps and stair at me but I know that if I physically punish them, I will get in trouble… SIGH. I give up.
#17
I had to get a camera app for them, named the camera as “idiotic demon camera”
#18
I’m the one who aways did wrong aways got yelled at. An she did it after me and was an 😇. I was a black sheep, sister was an angel. When dad needed help with carrying wood up the hill he expected me to help but she was not expected to. Ect. I was the experiment child.
#19
“YoU’Re SuPPoSeD To Be THe REsPoNSibLe ONe” “but mom I didn’t drop the dish-“”DON’T ARGUE WITH ME, GO TO TOUR ROOM!”
#20
I can’t fight with my brother, but the rule doesn’t apply to him.
Also, my parents buy my brother junk food all the time, but he doesn’t share with me and if I ask for some, he’s like, “Well, get your own!!!” even though I gave up asking my parents years ago >:(. Also, we’re being paid to water our neighbor’s plants for the summer, and he’s always ToO tIrEd but btw can I play with him?
My 9 month old brother is the best tho :)
#21
Where to start? My brother gets privileges way earlier than i ever did, my parents always take his side in an argument, he makes me share everything, i never get privacy, and even though he can take care of himself, i feel responsible for him! (it’s not fun.)
#22
Me, aged 31: Living with parents, divorced, not educated beyond basic A Levels, work a minimum wage job, no friends and have horrendous mental health problems and existential dread.
My brother, aged 28: About to buy his second house, holidayed abroad 4 times this year, just paid for laser eye surgery, healthiest and happiest he’s ever been, earning almost 70k annually and is beloved by all. Oh and he just helped his girlfriend to become a fully qualified tattoo artist.
Gotta love being the practice child…
#23
Anytime someone breaks my carefully hidden belongings I’m irresponsible, whenever someone reads my diary and tells my friends deeply personal things I’m just a mean sister. Can’t win for losing🤷🏼♀️
#24
My wife informed me that I have a tenancy to hog the TV remote…
#25
Brother is older- he is “learning from his mistakes; sister is younger- just doesn’t know “better”; me in the middle- Pppfft! I got busted for EVERYTHING lol.
#26
They get everything sooner than I did (I got phone in seventh grade they got phone in fifth)
#27
i am the “one to babysit” child
#28
I play with my best friend and can hurt him without getting in trouble and he is my role model which I look up too
#29
there is a sybling chain that occurs which ALWAYS leads to the oldest [ex youngest bro gets chore, gives to mid bro, ends up in my lap, and I can’t pass it on!]
#30
POA to incapacitated mother…
#31
Being the backup parent when my mom couldn’t control my 4 siblings
Follow Us