Two Gigantic Sea Lions “Borrow” Someone’s Boat, And The Video Is Ridiculous

Former professional soccer player Joshua Phillips was enjoying a boat ride when he took out his phone to record something unusual. A couple of huge sea lions majestically sailing around as well.

“The vessel looked a little off, and we got closer and closer and realized there were two massive animals on board,” Phillips told The Seattle Times.

Phillips took the video in Eld Inlet near Olympia in Washington, United States.

Image credits: fishingjosh

Image credits: fishingjosh

There were reports of a third sea lion trying to join his buddies, but apparently they turned him away. You know the saying, if two huge sea lions are dangling their flippers on a tiny boat that looks like it’s gonna sink any second, three’s a crowd.

Image credits: fishingjosh

Image credits: fishingjosh

It is still unclear who owns the vessel or how long the pair was using it for their amusement.

However, it’s obvious they nearly sunk it. According to The Marine Mamma Center, these sea lions may grow to 11 feet (3.25 m) in length and weigh almost 2,500 pounds (1120 kg).

Image credits: fishingjosh

Watch the full video below

Here’s what people said about the hilarious video

