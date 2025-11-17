Folks Online Feel No Shame In Shaming These 35 Entitled Wedding Guests

At this point, is there such a thing as a perfectly executed wedding? Sure, there’s the perfect wedding within the minds and aspirations of brides (and some grooms). But once the plan is put into motion, does it turn out perfect?
#1 A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift
#2 4 Weddings And A Cat Party
#3 Seen On Socials… I Can’t Believe How Entitled People Can Be! Sorry If Already Posted
#4 Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centrepieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Op’s Mother’s Best Friend’s Child
#5 With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies
#6 Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding
#7 She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous…. Except She’s Not The Bride
#8 Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer
#9 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mum! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates!
#10 Wow.. Just Wow
#11 “I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child’s Birthday Party”
#12 Motb In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me
#13 Idk How I Would Even Respond To This
#14 What Was The Tought Process Behind This
#15 From Casual UK, An Interesting End To The Night!
#16 Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed Of Her Wedding
#17 Quirky “Girl Best Friend” Ruins Wedding
#18 Lady In The Fur Stole Is The Brides Mum. She Could Have Worn Literally Any Other Colour
#19 Wasn’t Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I’ll Be There Anyway For Sure
#20 Poor Photographer.. That Said I’d Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down
#21 A Guest Shows Up Drunk (Maybe More) And Grinds On The Groom, Motorboats The Bride
#22 No, No That’s Not The Bride
#23 That Woman On The Left Is Not The Bride
#24 Bride Asks Mil Not To Wear A White Dress, Mil Does Anyways
#25 “Close Friend” Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This
#26 “Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us”
#27 Friends Wedding Photos That Will Never See The Light Of Day. She Asked Everyone Not To Wear Cream, White, Or Black. Sadly She Forgot To Mention You Also Couldn’t Wear A Wedding Dress. Sil Showed Up In A ‘Yellow’ Dress….with A Train!! Bride Is On The Left In The Bottom Photo
#28 Mil In A Lovely “Taupe” Dress (She’d Be Leaving My Wedding In A Hearse)
#29 I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding
#30 Girl I Rarely Speak To Anymore Asks If She’s Invited To Our Wedding. After Telling Her That She Isn’t She Tells Me I Should Rethink Marrying My Fiancé
#31 Wedding Guests, Please Don’t Do This. It’s Not Funny, And Putting “Just Kidding” Doesn’t Make It Better
#32 Step-Mother Of The Groom
#33 My Sister Is Getting Married.. This Is The Dress One Of Her Bridesmaids Bought
#34 Went To A Wedding And The Mil Wore This… Would You Be Okay With It?
#35 I Just Think The Whole “Marriage Is A Trap” Thing Is Tacky And Not Funny
