Folks Online Feel No Shame In Shaming These 35 Entitled Wedding Guests

At this point, is there such a thing as a perfectly executed wedding? Sure, there’s the perfect wedding within the minds and aspirations of brides (and some grooms). But once the plan is put into motion, does it turn out perfect?

The answer is no (or it depends, but it’s ultimately still a no). Nothing’s perfect. And judging by the stories circulating online, it’s probably not gonna get any better any time soon.

You can see for yourself by reading on, but Reddit’s r/weddingshaming community has ample reason to believe that weddings just don’t come in the perfect variety. And that’s fine. The key here is to brace for impact and make the best of it because you can still have a blast. Also, humor helps.

#1 A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift

Image source: numanuma_

#2 4 Weddings And A Cat Party

Image source: mayanpapayan

#3 Seen On Socials… I Can’t Believe How Entitled People Can Be! Sorry If Already Posted

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centrepieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Op’s Mother’s Best Friend’s Child

Image source: Zebra4129

#5 With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies

Image source: spookysadghoul

#6 Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding

Image source: entomofile

#7 She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous…. Except She’s Not The Bride

Image source: DBear423

#8 Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer

Image source: missthrowaway87

#9 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mum! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates!

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Wow.. Just Wow

Image source: beautyfanatic123

#11 “I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child’s Birthday Party”

Image source: internetdramalobster

#12 Motb In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me

Image source: ClaudiaLestat92

#13 Idk How I Would Even Respond To This

Image source: Hamburrgergirl

#14 What Was The Tought Process Behind This

Image source: Ihateturkmenistan

#15 From Casual UK, An Interesting End To The Night!

Image source: spanksmitten

#16 Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed Of Her Wedding

Image source: Leja06

#17 Quirky “Girl Best Friend” Ruins Wedding

Image source: jesse-13

#18 Lady In The Fur Stole Is The Brides Mum. She Could Have Worn Literally Any Other Colour

Image source: thejacster89

#19 Wasn’t Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I’ll Be There Anyway For Sure

Image source: biglovinbertha

#20 Poor Photographer.. That Said I’d Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down

Image source: Ellie_Loves_

#21 A Guest Shows Up Drunk (Maybe More) And Grinds On The Groom, Motorboats The Bride

Image source: schristiau

#22 No, No That’s Not The Bride

Image source: EhmanFont

#23 That Woman On The Left Is Not The Bride

Image source: lumpysweaterboobs

#24 Bride Asks Mil Not To Wear A White Dress, Mil Does Anyways

Image source: radiobearr

#25 “Close Friend” Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This

Image source: Massive_Topic2788

#26 “Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us”

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Friends Wedding Photos That Will Never See The Light Of Day. She Asked Everyone Not To Wear Cream, White, Or Black. Sadly She Forgot To Mention You Also Couldn’t Wear A Wedding Dress. Sil Showed Up In A ‘Yellow’ Dress….with A Train!! Bride Is On The Left In The Bottom Photo

Image source: cisco215

#28 Mil In A Lovely “Taupe” Dress (She’d Be Leaving My Wedding In A Hearse)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding

Image source: ChiefHat

#30 Girl I Rarely Speak To Anymore Asks If She’s Invited To Our Wedding. After Telling Her That She Isn’t She Tells Me I Should Rethink Marrying My Fiancé

Image source: Lioness_96

#31 Wedding Guests, Please Don’t Do This. It’s Not Funny, And Putting “Just Kidding” Doesn’t Make It Better

Image source: tn_notahick

#32 Step-Mother Of The Groom

Image source: advocatecarey

#33 My Sister Is Getting Married.. This Is The Dress One Of Her Bridesmaids Bought

Image source: hallengoats

#34 Went To A Wedding And The Mil Wore This… Would You Be Okay With It?

Image source: Weddingsarefun

#35 I Just Think The Whole “Marriage Is A Trap” Thing Is Tacky And Not Funny

Image source: _book_queen

