Subliminal Advertising At Its Finest: 13 Times Product Placement Low-Key Worked

Lights, camera, product placement! We’ve all seen those moments in movies where a character takes a sip of a suspiciously familiar soda or drives a car that’s a little too shiny and new. Product placement is a staple of Hollywood, sometimes blending seamlessly into the background and other times screaming for attention with the subtlety of a neon sign.
But what about those rare instances where the product placement is so blatant, so over-the-top, that it becomes almost endearing? We’re talking about those scenes where the brand integration is so obvious, it’s practically winking at the audience, saying, “Yeah, we’re here, and we’re not even trying to hide it!”
Get ready to revisit some of the most iconic and unforgettable examples of product placement in film history. These are the moments that made us laugh, cringe, and maybe even crave a Pepsi. From classic comedies to action-packed blockbusters, these movies prove that sometimes, a little bit of shameless advertising can actually be pretty entertaining.
#1 Who Doesn’t Love Eleven And Her Eggo Obsession
Eleven and her Eggos: The ultimate power couple in ‘Stranger Things.’ Seriously, who knew frozen waffles could be so iconic? It’s the real breakfast of champions… and telekinetic kids fighting interdimensional monsters.
Eggo sales went up almost 15% and it didn’t even cost the company a dime. Yup, they never paid for this placement! But they laughed all the way to the bank and even cashed in on the show’s nostalgia with some well-framed retro-inspired adds in later years.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 “Toy Story” Was Full Of Brand Names Like Etch-A-Sketch
Remember that Etch A Sketch in ‘Toy Story’? It’s like the OG iPad, but with way more knobs and way less battery anxiety. Who needs fancy apps when you can create masterpieces with a few shakes? Talk about a throwback!
Fun fact: that little cameo in ‘Toy Story’ actually saved the Etch A Sketch company from bankruptcy thanks to a 20% spike in sales!
Image source: amazon.com
#3 We Are Not Worthy Or The Iconic Pepsi Appearance In “Wayne’s World”
Wayne and Garth, the kings of irony, took product placement to a whole new level in ‘Wayne’s World’. They shamelessly plugged everything from Pepsi to Pizza Hut, all while proclaiming their disdain for selling out. It was a hilarious meta-commentary on the very practice they were indulging in, leaving audiences laughing and wondering if they were being played. In the end, it was a genius move, proving that even blatant product placement can be entertaining when done with a wink and a nod.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 All The Secrets In “Succession” Were Kept On Dell Computers
We get it, the Roy family in ‘Succession’ is all about power, money, and backstabbing. But let’s take a moment to appreciate the real MVP: those trusty Dell computers. They handle all the Waystar Royco drama without ever crashing, even when the family is falling apart. Honestly, if those Dells could talk, they’d probably have better storylines than half the characters.
So next time you’re binge-watching, give a nod to the unsung heroes of the show: the tech keeping the chaos running smoothly. After all, in the world of ‘Succession,’ it’s not about who has the biggest yacht, it’s about who has the most reliable laptop.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 E.T. Wanted To Phone Home To Tell Them About Reese’s Pieces
That iconic scene where Elliott lures the alien with candy? It’s the product placement dream, and Hershey’s definitely hit the jackpot. Sales skyrocketed after the movie, and who could blame them? We all wanted to be friends with E.T., and sharing some Reese’s Pieces seemed like the perfect way to do it. The company spent $1 million to help promote the film but their payday came in when they saw a 65% increase in sales! Talk about a sweet deal…
Image source: amazon.com, Tristina Westbrook
#6 Find Someone That Looks At You Like Tallahassee Looks At Twinkies In “Zombieland”
In ‘Zombieland,’ Tallahassee’s obsession with Twinkies isn’t just a sweet tooth craving, it’s a symbol of hope in a world gone mad. It’s the little things, like finding that last box of golden sponge cake, that keep him going. Sure, it’s a bit ridiculous, but who can blame him? In a world overrun by zombies, we’d probably be clinging to our favorite snacks too. Plus, it gave us that hilarious scene where he finally finds his Twinkie treasure… only to have it snatched away. Classic ‘Zombieland’ humor, with a side of product placement that’s hard to forget.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Who Can Forget Wilsoooooooooon In “Castaway”
In ‘Castaway,’ Wilson the volleyball wasn’t just Tom Hanks’ companion, he was a symbol of hope and resilience. But let’s not forget, he was also a Wilson brand volleyball, and that logo got some serious screen time. It was subtle product placement at its finest, reminding us that even in the most desperate situations, a little brand recognition can go a long way. Plus, it gave us one of the most heartbreaking scenes in movie history when Wilson drifts away.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Del Kicked Some Robot Butt In His Converse In “I, Robot”
Will Smith rocking those vintage Converse in ‘I, Robot’? It’s like a blast from the past, even in the futuristic world of 2035. But let’s be real, those shoes got more screen time than some of the supporting characters! Seriously, at one point we thought we were watching a Converse commercial instead of a sci-fi thriller. It’s product placement on steroids, but hey, at least Del’s got good taste in kicks.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Did You Spot The Hydro Flask Cameo Among All The Pink In “Barbie”?
The ‘Barbie’ movie was practically a two-hour commercial for Matell, with even Tag Heuer and Chanel getting their moment in the spotlight. But amidst the flashy product placements, Hydro Flask managed to sneak in a subtle cameo. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but for those who spotted it, it was a reminder that even in a world of pink convertibles and dream houses, staying hydrated is still a priority. While Birkenstock sales soared, Hydro Flask’s appearance was a quieter nod to the brand, proving that sometimes, less is more when it comes to product placement.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Can You Spot All The Products In “Josie And The Pussycats”? We’ll Go First: Tide
Josie and the Pussycats might have been drowning in product placement, but it wasn’t an accident. Remember that scene where Melody’s showering in a McDonald’s-sponsored bathroom? Yeah, that was peak satire, poking fun at how brands try to sneak into every corner of our lives. Tide detergent got in on the action too, proving that even a movie about resisting consumerism can’t escape it entirely. It’s a clever commentary on the world we live in, even if it sometimes gets lost in the catchy tunes and colorful outfits.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 The LEGO Movie Is The Most Unashamed Placement Of The Lot
The LEGO Movie” wasn’t just a movie, it was a 100-minute LEGO commercial disguised as a heartwarming, hilarious adventure! Every brick, every minifigure, every explosion was a testament to the endless possibilities of LEGO. It was product placement on steroids, but we didn’t mind one bit. In fact, we left the theater wanting to build our own LEGO masterpieces. Talk about a marketing win!
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Frankie And Grace Start Their Mornings With A Bowl Of Cheerios
In ‘Frankie and Grace,’ Cheerios seems to be the glue holding their mornings together. Whether it’s a quick breakfast before facing another family crisis or a moment of quiet contemplation, those little O’s are always there. We’re starting to wonder if the writers have a secret Cheerios sponsorship deal going on. But hey, if it keeps these ladies going, we’re all for it. After all, who doesn’t love a good bowl of nostalgia with their dose of morning dramedy?
Image source: amazon.com
#13 “Riverdale” Kids Are Stying Hydrated With CORE
In the teen drama world of ‘Riverdale,’ characters often find themselves reaching for a CORE Hydration water bottle amidst the chaos of high school drama, murder mysteries, and the occasional musical number. It’s like the go-to beverage for surviving the wild ride that is Riverdale High. And let’s face it, with all the crazy twists and turns, those kids need all the hydration they can get.
But ‘Riverdale’ isn’t the only show where CORE has made a splash. It’s also popped up in other popular series like ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ solidifying its status as the trendy water bottle for the young and dramatic.
Image source: amazon.com
