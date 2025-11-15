Hey Pandas, Tell Me About An Animal That Saved Your Life Or At Least Made It Better (Closed)

I love animals. My pets are my family. I rescue them.
#1
I adopted a cat with a single day left before the first quarantine wave hit back in March, 2020. My quarantine was great thanks to her.
#2
My bunny, he saved my life. I was in a really bad place and having bad thoughts but he saved me.
#3
My house panther, Bella. I hadn’t been living with a cat for about 10 years at that point and didn’t realize how much I needed her in my life. She was about 2 when she came to me from a friend who had to go overseas a lot for work and felt bad about leaving her. We had 10 years together and she made my world so much better. Her sister came along a few years later and they had a really special relationship as well. When we lost Bella 4 years ago it crushed me. I took several days off work. My little one, Monkey, would cry looking for her for about a year. Around then the monsters found their way into our hearts. Monkey has a love hate relationship with them but it’s been good for her to have siblings in the house. The dog just wishes they’d play with her.
I had someone try to shame me once by saying I was….well, not nice things. However, in the end, I decided I’d much rather be an old cat lady than the divorced and bitter b.i.t.c.h like she was.
#4
January 31, 2011 my husband came home with a gift for me because we bought moved into our first house. I opened the box to find a tiny 2lb white and Brown chihuahua puppy. He was so tiny and adorably sassy. I named him Perseus Maximus. He was my constant companion and my best friend for 10 years. He went everywhere except to work with me. I lost him in March this year to heart failure. He inspired me to want to change chihuahuas being the second most euthanized breed in US animal shelters. My husband and I volunteer at 5 different shelters and we have a total of nine chihuahuas now ourselves at home. Everyone in my neighborhood knows me as the chihuahua mama :) My goal now is to start my own non-profit shelter specially for chihuahuas.
#5
All my rats, they were my only sunshine every single day they were with me, I recently lost my current little boy Race, and I miss him every day
#6
My dog. She’s never saved my life but I’m sure if I needed she would. Sometimes if I’m sad, she comes up to me and gives me puppy kisses :)
#7
Mine is my rat, minky. Every pet I’ve had has changed my life in one way or another. But during the pandemic I adopted a rat on a whim from the shelter. I never would’ve even thought of a rat for a pet. But she is the sweetest, most affectionate, loving little baby. The minute staff opened her cage and she came right up to me and started licking my fingers. And now she’s my buddy. We go on car rides and everyone that meets her loves her. I learned at the shelter that rats usually should be in pairs or more. But Minky couldn’t get along with other rats. She was just moody and had to be separated. She loves people though lol. I put her next to one of my cats (supervised carefully) because this cat always would play with her through the cage. Will when I put them on the floor together the cat was a little afraid and minky chased her around the room! I have it on video and its my favorite video ever! I was laughing so hard. It was so cute. I wish I could share it here. Is there a way to do that?
#8
My kid is an only child and was getting so lonely in quarantine. We got two kittens to keep her company. They may not have saved her life, but they definitely saved her mental health. I’m so grateful to them.
#9
I have two cats who found me after being abandoned by their mothers. Both of them were sick so I raised and took care of them. The first one was named by my mom before she passed away. She was the only family I had left. I live a very difficult life, to say the least, so I probably wouldn’t be here if not for my cats.
I’d also like to add that I volunteer at an animal shelter. I work with some amazingly kind and caring people. If you’ve adopted a loving kitten or puppy, it’s because they were raised by loving people like them.
#10
Not my life but my wife’s (I’m sure I’ve mentioned in on BP before).
A guy tried to break into our house with a petrol can while my wife was home alone. He was half way through the window when she spotted him and called our GSD. My good boi came running, the guy fell out the window trying to get away and smashed his head.
