50 Times People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Flawlessly (New Pics)

by

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what makes someone, or something, attractive, but when it comes to design, there are many factors that can come into play. Personally, I’m a huge proponent of focusing on the positives, so even when something isn’t your cup of tea, there’s probably something nice you can say about it! If nothing else, “great execution” should do the trick.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most perplexing pictures from the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit, showing how people somehow managed to perfectly pull off tasteless ideas. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you feel conflicted as to whether or not you love or hate these pics, and keep reading to find conversations we were lucky enough to have with lifestyle and fashion bloggers Lorna Burford, of Ford la Femme, and Natasha Kundi. And remember to upvote all of the photos that impress you (even if you would never want those things in a million years).

#1 This Cup. Kinda Cute Though…

Image source: MiaMiaPP

#2 Sandwich-Style Wrapping Paper!

Image source: alazystoner420

#3 French Braid On A Yorkie

Image source: oireisen

#4 “They See Me Roman… They Hatin’”

Image source: BehindRestore911

#5 Kinda Hard Not To Like

Image source: MexiKurd

#6 Impressive!!

Image source: EnvironmentalLet7490

#7 Someone Told Me It Belongs Here

Image source: ThePunisher213

#8 The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle For The Guy That Installs Wooden Flooring

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#9 This Dissected And Mounted Furby Pet

Image source: rosseepoo

#10 Why Not A Pair Of Illuminated Chandelier Earrings

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#11 Heart Balaclava

Image source: Xander395

#12 Tinkling Doggos

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#13 Narcissist Much?

Image source: Professional-Gear-39

#14 This Marge Simpson Shoe

Image source: froopy_doo

#15 This Golf Cart A Local Dealership Is Trying To Sell…

Image source: Crusset

#16 When Realism In Design Crosses The Line

Image source: CaVeRnOusDiscretion

#17 This Organ Made Out Of Exhaust Pipes

Image source: ugogilbert

#18 Rugged Warrior

Image source: Awkward_Buddy7350

#19 When Your Tattoo Looks More Like You Than You Do Yourself #tattootuesday

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#20 Cute!!

Image source: EnvironmentalLet7490

#21 This Hand Carved Staircase

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#22 Behold… The Jelmet

Image source: nmicrocosm

#23 Questionable

Image source: feiyuec2

#24 The Crocodile Rug Extension

Image source: Imoneforsanity

#25 Heel Supports

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#26 Is It Bad I Kind Of Want To Buy It?

Image source: T_Griff22

#27 Decor

Image source: SniperidZe

#28 Icy Haircut

Image source: 69jmily69

#29 This Hat

Image source: Intu24

#30 Would You Like A Cup Of Teeth?

Image source: HarmoniumSong

#31 “Honey!? I’m Planning To Do Some Remodels To The Kitchen. How Texas You Want It!?”

Image source: DefenderOfNuts

#32 10/10 Wood Wear

Image source: heluhowyalldun

#33 Hulk Hands On This Car

Image source: damndamon7

#34 Mcdonald’s Covered In Giant Yarn

Image source: QuicklyThisWay

#35 This Is Extremely Well Done!

Image source: EnvironmentalLet7490

#36 Armoured Crocs…

Image source: cricklecoux

#37 I Don’t Know What To Call This

Image source: Silojm

#38 Straight Off The Runway

Image source: Standard-Ostrich61

#39 Cherub Bobby Hill

Image source: No-Association3574

#40 30,000 Crystals Just To Look Like A Marvels Villain. (Doja Cat At Schiaparelli Fashion Show)

Image source: __THE_TURTLE__

#41 Horn Of Gondor

Image source: danruse

#42 Man Wearing 4 Kilos Of Gold Shirt Costing Over $200,000

Image source: decreasinglyverbose

#43 Y2k

Image source: desertmamba

#44 The Great Wave Off Kanagawa On Body Hair

Image source: feelsonline

#45 I Came Across This Magnificent Thing In Nashville, Tn

Image source: Hutwe

#46 Excellent Design, Questionable Premise. Molar Of The Groom Wedding Ring

Image source: BrokilonDryad

#47 It’s Probably Very Cold To Sit On

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#48 I Need Help Captioning This One…

Image source: SDF5150

#49 Hello Kitty Lash Extensions

Image source: Koda_kola

#50 Drake’s “Outfit” Here. It Does Look Comfy Though…

Image source: Artesian

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
