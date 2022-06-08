Meet The Cast Of “The Clauses”

Largely based on The Santa Clause film series, The Clauses is an upcoming Christmas comedy series set to appear on Disney+, with the original cast members coming back to reprise their roles. The show will be directed by Jason Winer, who worked on shows like Modern Family. Here’s a description of the plot of the series, according to D23: “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.” If you want to learn more about the cast members of this much-anticipated miniseries, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Disney+ miniseries The Clauses.
Tim Allen
Tim Allen is starring in the upcoming miniseries The Clauses, reprising the role he originated in the 1994 movie The Santa Clause, Scott Calvin. Tim Allen is also best known for his voice role as Buzz Lightyear in the widely popular animated franchise Toy Story. Over the years, he’s appeared in movies like The Penguin King, El Camino Christmas, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. On TV, he most notably starred in Last Man Standing, portraying the role of Mike Baxter for 194 episodes of the show. More recently, he worked on projects like Assembly Required and More Power. Allen is also known for his politics, which was often reflected in his work in Last Man Standing. When asked by networks to avoid certain topics in his sitcom, this was his response, according to UPI: “None of us liked when we were told earlier on, from both networks: ‘I think you might want to avoid talking about that,'” Allen said. “I love that we all are the type of people that said, ‘Well, screw that. We are going to talk about it, anyway.’ So, what I’ve always appreciated about this group. It’s a very broad range of attitudes.”
Elizabeth Mitchell
Elizabeth Mitchell will be reprising her role as Mrs. Claus in the upcoming Disney+ miniseries Mrs. Claus. Outside of her work in the Santa Clause film franchise, she’s appeared in movies like Frequency, Double Bang, Running Scared, Answers to Nothing, The Purge: Election Year, What We Found, Queen Bees, Witch Hunt, and the upcoming movie When Time Got Louder, which is currently in post-production. She has a much lengthier TV resume, having worked in shows like Once Upon a Time, Crossing Lines, Dead of Summer, Outer Banks, and FBI: International. On Witch Hunt, she worked both as an actress and a producer. She talked to Pop Culture Principle about what it’s like to take on two roles in a single project: “Well, the role of an executive producer for an actor is usually not all that involved, but I did love knowing more about what was going on. I loved knowing what was going on behind the scenes and I loved having a bit of input here and there. I found that Elle was going to be collaborative with everyone because that is her way. Having a little bit more information and being in position with a little bit of power is always a great thing if you use it wisely.”
Kal Penn
Actor Kal Penn will be appearing in the Clause franchise for the first time, portraying the role of Simon Choksi, an aspiring billionaire visionary who visits the North Pole. The actor is best known for his appearances in the Harold & Kumar film series, playing the role of Kumar Patel. More recently, he’s appeared in movies like The Sisterhood of Night, The Girl in the Photographs, The Ashram, Untitled Horror Movie, and Hot Mess Holiday, in which he also served as an executive producer. On TV, he hosted Kal Penn Approves This Message and played lead roles in Mira, Royal Detective and Clarice. Outside of his acting career, Penn used to work as a staff member in the Barack Obama administration and taught at the University of Pennsylvania Cinema Studies Program.
Matilda Lawler
Matilda Lawler will be playing Betty, Santa’s Chief of Staff, in the upcoming series The Clauses. She has appeared in three movies, The Block Island Sound, Good Grief, and Flora & Ulysses. On TV, she played a lead role in Station Eleven, which earned her widespread acclaim.
Elizabeth Allen-Dick
Tim Allen’s daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, will be joining the cast of The Clauses, portraying the character of Sandra Calvin, Scott and Carol’s youngest daughter. Deadline reports on her inclusion in the show as follows: “After a lengthy audition process, Allen-Dick makes her acting debut as Sandra, the youngest child of Scott Calvin (Allen) and Carol (Mitchell). Sandra is a bit rough and tumble, has a passionate sense of right and wrong, and a strong connection to animals, mostly because there are no humans her age at the North Pole, which makes her lonely.”
Austin Kane
Austin Kane will be portraying Cal Calvin in the upcoming miniseries The Clauses. Here is his acting and work profile, according to IMDb: “Austin Kane was born in Colorado and began his television career opposite Charlie Sheen in Two And A Half Men when he was in kindergarten. He now plays football at St. Monica Catholic High School after 6 years as a wide receiver/corner back for the Burbank Vikings (All-Star/IronMan Award). Austin became a more experienced horseman while shooting “Godless”, written and directed by Scott Frank. On location in Santa Fe New Mexico. Austin rode with horse wrangler Monty Stuart. His sister Makena is a junior in film at UCLA.”
Rupali Redd
Rupali Redd will be playing Grace Choksi in The Clauses. She has worked on projects like Bear Girl.
Devin Bright
Devin Bright will be playing Noel, Santa’s right-hand elf. He had previously appeared in Burden, Woodland, and The Unicorn.