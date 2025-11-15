Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Worst Drawing

I make a lot of bad drawings! So don’t feel ashamed to post yours…
#1 Something I’ve Done Over A Year Ago And Im Not Really Happy With It Compared To My Current Progress
#2 Supposed To Represent A Cat…..
#3 Long Time Ago I Drew This.🤦♀️
#4 Old Shaky Lined Dragon
#5 Made This In Math Class. Its Kinda Bad
#6 The Picture On The Left But With A Twist.
#7 My First Attempt At Digital Art…
#8 This Was 4 Years Ago I Think? Im Better Now Though So Thats Good!
#9 Quick Sketch Of Some Characters From My Comic :>
#10 I Drew This When I Was 10 I Can Draw Way Better Now
#11 This Mer-Unicorn Thingy (Yikes)
#12 I Made This When I Was On A Trip! (I Found Inspiration On The Side Of The Road.)
#13 Melody: I Made Her Last Year, But My Progress Is Much Better Now.
#14 Homework For A Fitness Class I Joined
#15 I Was A Real Book Worm
#16 Made This So Many Years Ago, I’ll Probably Remake It Sometime, Used Ibs Paint For This. I’m So Sorry.
#17 Probably This One- I Drew It About A Year Ago And There Are Sooooooo Many Inconsistencies And Weird Proportions!
