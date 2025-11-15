Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Worst Drawing

by

I make a lot of bad drawings! So don’t feel ashamed to post yours…

#1 Something I’ve Done Over A Year Ago And Im Not Really Happy With It Compared To My Current Progress

#2 Supposed To Represent A Cat…..

#3 Long Time Ago I Drew This.🤦‍♀️

#4 Old Shaky Lined Dragon

#5 Made This In Math Class. Its Kinda Bad

#6 The Picture On The Left But With A Twist.

#7 My First Attempt At Digital Art…

#8 This Was 4 Years Ago I Think? Im Better Now Though So Thats Good!

#9 Quick Sketch Of Some Characters From My Comic :>

#10 I Drew This When I Was 10 I Can Draw Way Better Now

#11 This Mer-Unicorn Thingy (Yikes)

#12 I Made This When I Was On A Trip! (I Found Inspiration On The Side Of The Road.)

#13 Melody: I Made Her Last Year, But My Progress Is Much Better Now.

#14 Homework For A Fitness Class I Joined

#15 I Was A Real Book Worm

#16 Made This So Many Years Ago, I’ll Probably Remake It Sometime, Used Ibs Paint For This. I’m So Sorry.

#17 Probably This One- I Drew It About A Year Ago And There Are Sooooooo Many Inconsistencies And Weird Proportions!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
