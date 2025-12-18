74 Fascinating Photos From People’s Different Jobs That Make A 9-To-5 Look More Bearable (New Pics)

We spend a lot of time at our jobs. For most of us, they’re a routine part of life, something we’re used to as we go about our days and tackle the tasks on our plates. But there’s a whole world of work out there that looks nothing like what we experience, and seeing it through unfamiliar eyes can be genuinely fascinating, even if for those doing it, it’s just another Tuesday.
Across the internet, people have been sharing photos of interesting and curious things they’ve spotted during their workdays, and we’ve gathered some of the coolest ones here. From vets having fun with their animal patients to NASA workers casually capturing rocket launches, scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Ducks – I Used To Work On A Duck Farm And This Is My Coolest Picture
Image source: Cameron_l02
#2 Here’s A Baby Skunk. My Friend Works At A Native Wildlife Rescue In VA
Image source: lightwolv
#3 This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy
Image source: Dark_oak
#4 My Sister Is A Vet Tech And Took My Dog With Her To Work, I Asked Her How He Was Doing And She Sent Me This
Image source: Jakeglen97
#5 I Work At A Hatchery And This Duckling Came Out With 4 Legs
Image source: outdoorenthusiast1
#6 Someone Draws Pictures On The Whiteboard At My Hospital With Dry Erase Markers Every Week Or So
Image source: mane_mariah
#7 Uncles Wife Worked As A Photographer For NASA. Found These Pictures She Sent My Dad
Image source: BlazedChopwork
#8 Uuno Works As A Game Developer. When You Pat A Good Boy In Your Game, You Could Be Patting Uuno
Image source: lessons_learnt
#9 Took This Photo Recently Of The Magnificent 300 Year Old Cedar Tree In The Garden Where I Work
Image source: insanebaggins
#10 My Mother (Left) Was A Flight Nurse During The Vietnam War
Afterwards, she worked with NASA and flew in the Vomit Comet testing toilets for the Space Shuttle program.
Image source: AmcillaSB
#11 This Delta Flight Was Piloted By A Mother And Daughter Flight Crew. Pretty Inspiring
Image source: _njhiker
#12 Night Shift On The Roosevelt Fire
Image source: crumbbelly
#13 My Aunt Works For A Vet And This Guy Was Booked In For A Check Up
Image source: crankyT27
#14 This Tortoise Getting X-Rays At My Work Yesterday
Image source: Embarrassed_Suit_942
#15 The Work Of This Plumber Is Something To Be Admired
Image source: CNHphoto
#16 Police Dog Is Given Retirement Presents From The Community On His Last Day On The Job
Image source: SnipeyMcSnipe
#17 Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach
Image source: jvilly
#18 Day 1 Of Wearing Weird Hats At Work Until Someone Says Something
Image source: LazilyOblivious
#19 I Work On The 10th Floor Of An Office Tower. I Have A Friend Who Stops By Daily
Image source: msor504
#20 I Am A Wind Turbine Technician. I Often Get Asked What It Looks Like From The Top. Well, This Is A Glimpse Of What I Get To See Nearly Every Day
Image source: HoosierHyzers
#21 Friend Of Mine In The Coast Guard Just Posted This On Facebook
Image source: abc127
#22 Ricky And Evy After They Passed Their Helicopter Proficiency Training For The US Coast Guard
Image source: 91hawksfan
#23 My Friend Is A Pilot In The Air Force. He Posted This Picture This Morning Of A Sunrise From The Cockpit
Image source: ZachMartin
#24 Technical Crew Watching Lord Of The Rings During A Disturbed Concert
Image source: scarfacesaints
#25 My Wife Took Our Cat To The Vets, & My Son Told The Vet His Toy Dinosaur Was Feeling Poorly, So The Vet Gave It An X-Ray
Image source: DonutNinjaa
#26 Found This Little Guy At Work Today
Image source: Boyinthecorn
#27 176 Animals Are Sleeping In A Home Tonight. Cleared The Shelter Was Successful
Image source: Stonerzombie420
#28 This Wall Of Fog Rolling In At My Work
Image source: workedSilly
#29 We Got A New Meat Cutter At The Restaurant I Work At, And I Love The Way He Arranges Our Display Case
Image source: MorganOnAcid
#30 A Bigger Than Average Snail I Picked Up At Work. It’s Sea Water, I Farm Oysters
Image source: OystersOrBust
#31 At The Post Office Where I Work, Someone Mailed A Bunch Of Bees
Image source: mike_pants
#32 At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don’t Get Destroyed And We Don’t Have To Throw Them Away
Image source: Jamie_logan
#33 I Got A Job At A Secondhand Book Exchange, This Is One Of Three Warehouses Of Books
Image source: snotgrl
#34 When You Clean Out The Tablesaw After A Few Jobs It Looks Straight Up Geological
Image source: happierpanda2020
#35 Couple Panels I Wired Yesterday
Image source: laaam_chop
#36 The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work
Image source: steelystan
#37 It Is -45°f (-43°c) Where I’m Working Today. (South Dakota)
Image source: SoDakZak
#38 Temperature Working On The Roof Today
Image source: narlycharley
#39 The Restaurant I Work At
Image source: FlashTheorie
#40 I Finally Got My Dream Job As A Park Ranger In Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska! The Karmic Gods Must Have Made A Clerical Error
Image source: millre01
#41 An Iowa Master Electrician Showed Me How He Cooks Lunch On The Job
Image source: proost1
#42 A Snapshot Of A Welder In Action
Image source: Czacha
#43 Inside An Air Traffic Control Tower
Image source: Bulovak
#44 I’m An Air Traffic Controller Working The Overnight Shift On Christmas
I just got this flight plan for an “aircraft” that’s going to fly through my airspace.
Image source: tronpalmer
#45 Break On The Night Shift
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Firefighters Push A GT350 Out Of A Burning Home In California
Image source: XoCCeT
#47 The Floor At My Work Is Tiled With 3k Work Of Pennies
Image source: bsw000
#48 This Old Anesthesia Machine At My Workplace
Image source: ImmortalAmpharos
#49 Ice Stalagmites At One Of My Clients Cottages I Was Doing Work For Last Winter
Image source: tomskapolska
#50 My 6-Year-Old Son Asked Me If I Could Touch The Clouds When I’m At Work, So I Showed Him This
Image source: ghetto_bird1
#51 The Amount Of Staples I Amassed After 2 Months Of Unstappling And Scanning Documents As My First Summer Job
Image source: EidosPL
#52 This Guy Whose Whole Job Appears To Make Coffee And Tea For A Metal Band While They’re On Stage
Image source: Cichlidsaremyjam
#53 This Job Site Has A Vending Machine Just For Cables
Image source: theaquaticfish
#54 SpaceX Support Member Is Airborne While Working To Lift The SpaceX Dragon Capsule
Image source: Nice__Spice
#55 My Kids Make Me Take Pictures Of Their Toys While I’m At Work
Image source: giveahoot420
#56 My Company Is Sending Work From Home Employees New Laptops. I Somehow Ended Up With All Of Them
Image source: Ihatemylife8
#57 After Months Of Work I’m Finally Having My First Art Show
Image source: ryandavisartwork
#58 Driveway I Just Finished Working On. I Do Decorative Concrete Work For A Living. 3655 Square Feet Total. Almost A 1/4 Mile Long In Length
Image source: bioshocker79
#59 Firefighters Working On Roof Of Apartment Building
Image source: greatgerm
#60 In The Process Of Installing 21 “Privacy Pods” At My Office Job
Image source: MuchoGrande
#61 My Job Puts Molten Iron By The Break Area To Keep Warm When It Cools Off Outside
Image source: yotta_T100
#62 This Lady’s Job Is To Ensure Bags Land More Gently On The Carousel
Image source: PandaCheese2016
#63 Almost Gave Up Art But Managed To Get My Work In A Gallery. Couldn’t Be Happier
Image source: henrycm_com
#64 As A Secondary Escape Route, Air Traffic Controllers Evacuate Down A Netted Chute
Image source: Firefecks
#65 Golden Gate Bridge View From A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules. Hold On Tight
Image source: HamsterSandwich
#66 Security Guard At His Post After A Rainy Night
Image source: beybeam
#67 My Favourite Colleague At Work
Image source: hotdogchoppedpickle
#68 My Workplace Decided To Wash All Our Legos Today
Ok, backstory here, I work at a place that is best described as a Lego museum (we have a ton of other interesting brands, like ones that can light up when you stack them or ones that just look like paper, but eh, Lego, right?). We found 7 huge unidentifiable boxes in our warehouse last week, filled to the brim with (what else could it be but) Lego.
Thus began our long journey of washing all said Legos. We’re currently on box number 2, and this isn’t even a quarter of it. I see no light at the end of the tunnel. If a stairway to hell exists, it must be inlaid with unwashed Legos.
Image source: huisache_
#69 This “Ice Grass” That Forms At My Jobs Sites
Image source: TheRealBearSloth
#70 This Wear Pattern On My Work Laptop After 3 Years
Image source: Unimatrix617
#71 I’m Working For My States Abandoned Mines Program. Here Are Some Of The Interesting Stuff
Image source: fithdawn
#72 My Dad Started As A Dishwasher When He Moved To The US. 27 Years Later He Is Now A Successful Welder
Image source: That_brown_guy
#73 The Library At My Work Has Books Ordered By Color Rather Than Subject
Image source: daRealDodo
#74 The Crosswalks At The Biotech Campus Where I Work Are Double Helixes
Image source: anony_rat
