50 Of The Most Interesting Things People Ever Found On The Beach (New Pics)

Oceans are the most unexplored spaces on our planet. According to National Geographic, more than 80% of the ocean has never been mapped, explored, or even seen by humans. The deep waters are a treasure trove of unique-looking rocks, glass, shells and many more things. That’s why there’s a hobby for people who like searching for unusual items on the seashores – beachcombing.
This time, we’re inviting you to look at some strange and interesting things people have found at the beach. To know more about what kinds of treasures one can find at the beach, Bored Panda reached out to expert mudlarkers Nicole and Craig Lind. They told us more about their hobby and shared some tips for aspiring beachcombers.
#1 This Rock I Found At The Beach When I Was Seven Is Full Of Fossilized Shells
Image source: reddit.com
#2 You Never Know What You Will Find When You Pick Up A Shell At Honeymoon Beach, Florida. Little Dude Was Put Safely Back In The Water
Image source: crinnoire
#3 Beach Find, Possibly Perfume Bottle
Image source: madoleo
#4 It’s A Rock Star
Image source: eyeless_alien
#5 I Think I Just Found A Shell With An Ancient Language On It
Image source: DaaaBears
#6 A Stone I Found At The Beach
Image source: Poseidons_Jizz
#7 After My Polar Plunge This Morning, We Found This Massive Mussel Onshore With 28 Freshwater Pearls Inside In Atwater Beach
Image source: Trapper Schoepp
#8 January Sea Glass Haul. I May Have A Problem
Image source: DangPlants
#9 Found A Rock That Looks Like A Shark
Image source: gdarb
#10 Megalodon Teeth I Found Diving In 90 FSW Off The Coast Of North Carolina
Image source: weelittleplatypus
#11 Picasso Pebble
Image source: jonofthesouth
#12 Washed Up Whale Spine
Image source: evercurious13
#13 Driftwood Art Found At A Local Beach Near My House
Image source: collindubya81
#14 A Washed Up Angler Fish
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Old Pirate Tower Hidden Somewhere On The Beach
Image source: Tarbearrr
#16 I Found Glacier Water So Clear You Can Barely See It
Image source: OkSoBasicallyPeach
#17 Conch Shell I Found At My Local Beach After The Storm. Carolina Beach, NC
Image source: johnnyutah30
#18 It Was A Little Over 4 Years Ago That I Found This Small Marine Ecosystem Living On A Glass Ball
Image source: Tio76
#19 I Found This Fossil On A Beach In Portugal Near Lisbon
Image source: Objective_Warthog_78
#20 Clam-Covered Mannequin Head That Washed Up On Shore
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Found This Fossil At The Beach In Northern England
Image source: RoseOnTheWall
#22 Whale Spine Found Lying On The Beach In Iceland
Image source: KobusZSP
#23 I Found A Palm Tree On The Beach
Image source: invisibleperson555
#24 The Serrated Edges On This Shark Tooth I Found Today. Carolina Beach, NC
Image source: johnnyutah30
#25 This Seashell I Found Looks Like A Human Heart
Image source: PalestraItalia
#26 14k Gold Ring Found At The Beach Today
Image source: vbdad2
#27 Unopened Can Of Coke From Japan I Found At The Beach In Alaska
Image source: Neither_Huckleberry6
#28 I Found What Appears To Be A Human Jaw With Teeth At The Point In Emerald Isles
Image source: Owen_013
#29 Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach
Image source: JP51MW
#30 Found This Weird Rock On The Lyme Regis Beach, United Kingdom
Image source: FitYesterday5063
#31 Found A Sea Turtle Skull While Kayaking In Florida (And Left It)
Image source: squiggledsquare
#32 Found This Under A Rock At A Beach
Image source: Next-You-8343
#33 Message In A Bottle I Found Floating Off Of Solomons Island, MD
Image source: Gregphish
#34 This Sand Art Found At The Beach
Image source: Ryan8088
#35 Biggest Megalodon Fossil I Have Found. Found While Diving Off The Coast Of NC
Image source: treadup
#36 This Rock I Found Looks Like A Miniature Moon
Image source: googmunsta69
#37 I Found A Washed Up Ship’s Figurehead On My Walk
Image source: Conn0rs
#38 Found This Bell With Engraved Dragon On It On The Coast Of Arabian Sea
Image source: _vishal_chaudhary_
#39 Found This Leopard Crab Shell
Image source: AdoptMyFosterCat
#40 Someone Left A Door On The Beach
Image source: badwolf42
#41 I Found This Ring Washed Up On A Beach In Northern Scotland
Image source: Ok_Cup222
#42 This Iguana Carcass I Found On A Beach In The Galápagos Islands
Image source: slurpeevag
#43 Beach Finds, Including Marbles
Image source: AllThePrettyPenguins
#44 Found This Perfectly-Round Rock At The Beach
Image source: Negro_Jihad
#45 So I Found This On The Beach At A Low Tide. Feels Like I Should Be Doing Something
Image source: MichaelSilverV
#46 My Brother Found These Lobster Tails At A Beach In Kauai
Image source: sterces22
#47 A Shocked Rock On The Beach In Whitby, UK
Image source: lithiumfilth
#48 Found A GoPro That’s Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works
Image source: reddit.com
#49 My Wife Found A Starfish On The Beach
Image source: TwoAnd7
#50 This Geocache Is Indeed In A Crevice Among Some Large Rocks By The Atlantic Ocean In Reykjavík
Image source: TuteOnSon
