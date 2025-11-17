50 Of The Most Interesting Things People Ever Found On The Beach (New Pics)

Oceans are the most unexplored spaces on our planet. According to National Geographic, more than 80% of the ocean has never been mapped, explored, or even seen by humans. The deep waters are a treasure trove of unique-looking rocks, glass, shells and many more things. That’s why there’s a hobby for people who like searching for unusual items on the seashores – beachcombing.

This time, we’re inviting you to look at some strange and interesting things people have found at the beach. To know more about what kinds of treasures one can find at the beach, Bored Panda reached out to expert mudlarkers Nicole and Craig Lind. They told us more about their hobby and shared some tips for aspiring beachcombers.

#1 This Rock I Found At The Beach When I Was Seven Is Full Of Fossilized Shells

Image source: reddit.com

#2 You Never Know What You Will Find When You Pick Up A Shell At Honeymoon Beach, Florida. Little Dude Was Put Safely Back In The Water

Image source: crinnoire

#3 Beach Find, Possibly Perfume Bottle

Image source: madoleo

#4 It’s A Rock Star

Image source: eyeless_alien

#5 I Think I Just Found A Shell With An Ancient Language On It

Image source: DaaaBears

#6 A Stone I Found At The Beach

Image source: Poseidons_Jizz

#7 After My Polar Plunge This Morning, We Found This Massive Mussel Onshore With 28 Freshwater Pearls Inside In Atwater Beach

Image source: Trapper Schoepp

#8 January Sea Glass Haul. I May Have A Problem

Image source: DangPlants

#9 Found A Rock That Looks Like A Shark

Image source: gdarb

#10 Megalodon Teeth I Found Diving In 90 FSW Off The Coast Of North Carolina

Image source: weelittleplatypus

#11 Picasso Pebble

Image source: jonofthesouth

#12 Washed Up Whale Spine

Image source: evercurious13

#13 Driftwood Art Found At A Local Beach Near My House

Image source: collindubya81

#14 A Washed Up Angler Fish

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Old Pirate Tower Hidden Somewhere On The Beach

Image source: Tarbearrr

#16 I Found Glacier Water So Clear You Can Barely See It

Image source: OkSoBasicallyPeach

#17 Conch Shell I Found At My Local Beach After The Storm. Carolina Beach, NC

Image source: johnnyutah30

#18 It Was A Little Over 4 Years Ago That I Found This Small Marine Ecosystem Living On A Glass Ball

Image source: Tio76

#19 I Found This Fossil On A Beach In Portugal Near Lisbon

Image source: Objective_Warthog_78

#20 Clam-Covered Mannequin Head That Washed Up On Shore

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Found This Fossil At The Beach In Northern England

Image source: RoseOnTheWall

#22 Whale Spine Found Lying On The Beach In Iceland

Image source: KobusZSP

#23 I Found A Palm Tree On The Beach

Image source: invisibleperson555

#24 The Serrated Edges On This Shark Tooth I Found Today. Carolina Beach, NC

Image source: johnnyutah30

#25 This Seashell I Found Looks Like A Human Heart

Image source: PalestraItalia

#26 14k Gold Ring Found At The Beach Today

Image source: vbdad2

#27 Unopened Can Of Coke From Japan I Found At The Beach In Alaska

Image source: Neither_Huckleberry6

#28 I Found What Appears To Be A Human Jaw With Teeth At The Point In Emerald Isles

Image source: Owen_013

#29 Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach

Image source: JP51MW

#30 Found This Weird Rock On The Lyme Regis Beach, United Kingdom

Image source: FitYesterday5063

#31 Found A Sea Turtle Skull While Kayaking In Florida (And Left It)

Image source: squiggledsquare

#32 Found This Under A Rock At A Beach

Image source: Next-You-8343

#33 Message In A Bottle I Found Floating Off Of Solomons Island, MD

Image source: Gregphish

#34 This Sand Art Found At The Beach

Image source: Ryan8088

#35 Biggest Megalodon Fossil I Have Found. Found While Diving Off The Coast Of NC

Image source: treadup

#36 This Rock I Found Looks Like A Miniature Moon

Image source: googmunsta69

#37 I Found A Washed Up Ship’s Figurehead On My Walk

Image source: Conn0rs

#38 Found This Bell With Engraved Dragon On It On The Coast Of Arabian Sea

Image source: _vishal_chaudhary_

#39 Found This Leopard Crab Shell

Image source: AdoptMyFosterCat

#40 Someone Left A Door On The Beach

Image source: badwolf42

#41 I Found This Ring Washed Up On A Beach In Northern Scotland

Image source: Ok_Cup222

#42 This Iguana Carcass I Found On A Beach In The Galápagos Islands

Image source: slurpeevag

#43 Beach Finds, Including Marbles

Image source: AllThePrettyPenguins

#44 Found This Perfectly-Round Rock At The Beach

Image source: Negro_Jihad

#45 So I Found This On The Beach At A Low Tide. Feels Like I Should Be Doing Something

Image source: MichaelSilverV

#46 My Brother Found These Lobster Tails At A Beach In Kauai

Image source: sterces22

#47 A Shocked Rock On The Beach In Whitby, UK

Image source: lithiumfilth

#48 Found A GoPro That’s Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works

Image source: reddit.com

#49 My Wife Found A Starfish On The Beach

Image source: TwoAnd7

#50 This Geocache Is Indeed In A Crevice Among Some Large Rocks By The Atlantic Ocean In Reykjavík

Image source: TuteOnSon

