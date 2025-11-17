Hey Pandas, Spread Positivity By Sharing A Good Thing That Happened To You! (Closed)

With the world the way it is, it’s always nice to have a bit of positivity going around. What’s a good thing that happened to you, or really anybody?
#1
After several months of exchanging glances and occasionally leaving food in the outdoor shelter, (my neighbors leave the poor thing out in horrible weather), he allowed me to pet him. He’s orange with the tiniest little meow so I’ve named him Leo. He came over for pets this morning. It’s awesome 🥰
#2
i think may might finally get away from her family, so that’s great.
#3
I’ve had opportunites to travel to several countries, and I can confidently say that my wanderlust has been thoroughly fulfilled. Hopefully I’ll be able to travel to another country in December, where I have my Christmas holiday break. Yeah, that’s pretty much it.
#4
It’s not happened yet, but tomorrow is my dog’s 1st adoption birthday and I am way too excited.🤣
We are going to do treats and toys and a photoshoot.
#5
I’m making a huge step towards getting rid of my eating disorder, I ate a lot of food for dinner today and I feel pretty full and content, I have more energy lately and I’m less stressed and miserable all the time. My stomach thanks me for giving it a lot of food and my brain thanks me for improving my mental health.
#6
I’m having a field trip to Lalbagh on Thursday. I’ve finally understood something in geometry and I passed my Hindi exam with a little over 16 marks out of 50. I got my history, physics and maths marks back and they’re in the range of 35-39.5 out of 50. My geography marks are 46.5/50 and my bio marks are 48/50. My bio teacher was so proud of me that she drew a smiley on my answer sheet
#7
I finally got my schedule for school (I start august 14), and I share a lot of classes with my friends. I also get to take engineering my first semester, which is really cool :)
#8
I have the opportunity to volunteer at Indus Hospital here in Karachi. It’s a charity hospital, runs entirely on donations to provide free treatment, a true blessing for the underprivileged here. It makes me feel so happy that in this country where even though there is so much wrong and uncertain, there is still such good in people. As heart wrenching it is hear every mother’s story of how they left their village and families behind, used what little money they had just to pay the fare to come to the hospital, and have to sleep on the sidewalk outside the hospital while their child is admitted inside, it’s so inspiring that they’re still happy with everything because at least their child is getting the attention they need.
It’s an incredibly eye opening experience, and I appeal to everyone reading this: if you can give, please donate to this amazing institute. And if you can’t, then please spread word about it so someone who can give can donate.
#9
This isn’t all that great, but yesterday I did some art with my left hand (I’m right handed and have a wrist injury that prevents me from using my right arm) and it actually turned out kinda decent. It took me a really long time, but it’s much better than when I first started trying to draw with my left hand and it looked like something drawn by a 3 year old.i know this isn’t that good of a thing, but it made me feel a bit better because I haven’t done any drawing in a long time.
#10
EEEEEE this happened to me today! So six months ago I had an online friend who wasn’t supposed to be in social media and stuff (one thing we had in common lol) but they got caught and were gone for the past six months. TODAY THEY MSGED ME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THEN! tho the first thing they saw was me delivering some bad news to them :/ BUT STILL!!!
#11
I’m FINALLY finishing a big project I’ve been working on for a while. Also, I get to see some friends I haven’t seen for a while.
#12
I woke up today and my back wasn’t hurting, so I celebrated by going back to sleep…hey, when you’re 54 this is an accomplishment…
#13
I told a story to kids at the camp i work at for the first time (anxiety) a few days ago, told a few more yesterday, and now they’re obsessed with them and keep asking me to tell them again. It’s super sweet and I think I’ve gotten over my crippling fear of storytelling in public
#14
Hurm..good thing……hurm…my classes are going good. I say classes, because school sounds like a child is saying it. “Classes” sounds more mature in my opinion.
