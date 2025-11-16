“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

by

People with pets have their camera rolls dominated by them. And for good reason. Our precious companions provide so much joy, we want to make the moments last. You’re on a tiring business trip? No problem, just open up a shot of your goofball and you forget all about it, even if for a little while.

But don’t just take my word for it. Take the subreddit ‘Funny Animals’ for example. Its moderators describe the online community as “a place where we can laugh at our non-human friends” and since its creation in 2011, it has attracted over 1.2 million members, who are constantly sharing pictures of their dogs, cats, and other creatures that make their days shine brighter.

Continue scrolling and check out some of its all-time most popular posts!

#1 Be Like Rosie

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Ken_token123, twitter.com

#2 And I Looked, And Behold, A Pale Horse. And The Rider’s Name Was Death

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Aztery

#3 Oh Well

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Constant-Respect607, twitter.com

#4 Perfection

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: cryptololy

#5 Cute

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Humble_litit88, twitter.com

#6 Lmao

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: pietradolce, twitter.com

#7 Hurry Up Mom!!

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Ken_token123

#8 Please Release Me From The Void

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Unstoppable_Force13, twitter.com

#9 “Does Your Dog Bite?” “No, It’s Worse. She Judges”

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Axel_luis01, reddit.com

#10 They Look Extremely Pleased To Know One Another

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Cyberpunk800

#11 I Would Love To Know What The Joke Was

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Victory_Loves_Me, twitter.com

#12 Hahahaha!

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Axel_luis01

#13 Zoom Cat

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Aztery, twitter.com

#14 “W-What?”

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Levi-7536

#15 Morning With Meow

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: SnooCupcakes8607

#16 When You Love Cookies

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Aztery

#17 Cutest Note Ever

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: J-59

#18 Ahhh So Adorable

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Ken_token123

#19 He’s Back Once Again

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Stormybreaker

#20 Eggcellent

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: ChostyCheg

#21 He Can Do Anything

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Nameless_dread_13

#22 Priorities

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: No-one220

#23 Huh? Wazzit? Wha .. What’s Happening??

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Aztery

#24 Bonjour

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: FunnyBrownie12

#25 Buddy

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: pietradolce

#26 That’s Rude 😒 🥲

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: scitextkjh

#27 Lab Gear

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Aztery, twitter.com

#28 Mom Cat

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: pietradolce

#29 There Are Best Friends

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: medicalsheepskin1

#30 No Work

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: pietradolce, twitter.com

#31 Mister Landlord.. This Is.. Ummm You See

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Icy-queeen

#32 Happy Accident

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Doktorskuller

#33 Who Wore It Better?

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Aztery

#34 The Best Portrait

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Doktorskuller

#35 Gifts

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#36 He Still Fine Af Tho

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Are There Posts Worth 999 Views?

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: medicalsheepskin1

#38 Wish That Was Me

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Nightwalker171

#39 Oreo Cat

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Cyberpunk800

#40 I Almost Had A Heart Attack This Morning…

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Ghostwalker669

#41 Maybe You Did Chicken Nuggies

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Lifeasjessica1

#42 Nice Employee

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Aztery, twitter.com

#43 Lmaoo

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: ahmadtahir101

#44 Dude Look Those Eyes He Is Pissssed

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: ashlyrind7

#45 Great

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: akie_Virus_88

#46 Too Weird😂😂

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Psychological_Bit_1

#47 Someone Isn’t Taking Whole Wedding Seriously

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Pasargad

#48 Low Resolution Dog

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: Doktorskuller

#49 Might Teach Him Some Boxing

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: kim_token444

#50 Stock

“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times This Online Group Made Our Days Better

Image source: pietradolce, twitter.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Employee Quits Her Job, A Few Weeks Later A New Hotshot Manager Tries To “Fire” Her, Gets Demoted
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The First Steps Outside Of These Baby White Lions (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Fun Facts That Might Make You Raise An Eyebrow, But They Are In Fact 100% True
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
68 Geode Sweets That Are Too Pretty To Eat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made A Mandalorian Wooden Helmet
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
2 Broke Girls - And the Spring Break
2 Broke Girls 1.19 “And the Spring Break” Review – In Stereo
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.